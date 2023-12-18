Joe Biden's motorcade hit by car outside Wilmington headquarters. Here's what we know.
A car plowed into a parked SUV that was shielding President Joe Biden’s motorcade while the president and first lady Jill Biden were exiting his campaign headquarters in Wilmington on Sunday night.
Here's what we know so far:
Car crash near Biden Wilmington headquarters
The security breach happened just after 8 p.m. when Biden and the first lady were leaving the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in Wilmington.
Reporters traveling with the Bidens said the first lady had just said “happy holidays” to reporters and gotten into a presidential vehicle. Moments after the president responded to a question from reporters, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit an SUV that appeared to be guarding the president’s motorcade.
Was Biden hurt in the accident?
Neither the president nor the first lady was injured.
Secret Service reaction to Biden motorcade being hit
Agents quickly cornered the sedan and pulled their weapons on the driver, who held up his hands while the press was escorted back to their van.
Biden was ushered into his vehicle. The motorcade left the scene at 8:09 p.m. and arrived back at Biden’s residence 11 minutes later.
Where is the Biden campaign headquarters?
The accident took place outside Biden's campaign headquarters, which is located in downtown Wilmington.
So far into his presidency, Biden regularly travels home to visit his grandchildren in Wilmington or to his oceanfront home near Rehoboth Beach.
As a proud son of the state of Delaware, I’m honored to announce that our campaign headquarters will be in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/wiRevzCLL3
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Joe Biden car crash: President's motorcade hit outside Wilmington HQ