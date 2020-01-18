Joe Biden's Poll Numbers Are Steady, but Are They Immovable?

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has been defined by what it’s not as much as by what it is. He hasn’t made waves with big-ticket policy proposals and he has mostly avoided skirmishing with his Democratic rivals.

And so, nine months into his campaign, Biden is in a remarkably similar position to where he was when he began: He’s the presumptive front-runner, despite a lack of agenda-setting plans or breathless enthusiasm from supporters.

Poll results can help us understand why. For one thing, Democratic voters appear to want a candidate who they think has a good chance of beating President Donald Trump more than one whose policy views sync up perfectly with their own.

In a Monmouth University poll last month, this question was put to likely Democratic primary voters nationwide: Would you prefer a strong nominee who could defeat Trump, even if you disagree with that candidate on most issues — or a candidate with whom you see eye to eye but who would have difficulty overcoming the president?

Almost twice as many respondents chose the candidate with a better chance of winning.

Polls suggest that Biden’s support is built largely on these very voters, who are seeking an experienced leader to reverse the Trump administration’s policies.

In a CNN poll last month, 40% of likely Democratic voters who responded said they thought Biden would be the strongest candidate against Trump. Only 16% pointed to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Biden’s closest rival.

Democrats across demographics tend to agree that beating Trump is the main priority. As a result, Biden has built a remarkably broad coalition of voters, with support cutting across race, gender and educational background.

But a degree of insecurity still lingers. The former vice president has faced strikingly few challenges from his rivals or from debate moderators in recent months — a boon to his candidacy that could evaporate if his opponents’ tactics change.

“A core part of his support has never been driven by enthusiasm for him; it’s driven by a sense that he’s the safe choice,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“Unlike Sanders, whose core support is very much gung-ho for him and knows what they signed up for, Biden’s supporters are looking for the strongest candidate,” Murray added. “He has so far survived that examination, but that doesn’t mean it can’t change over the next few weeks.”

Indeed, Biden’s support dipped for weeks in the fall amid a surge from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who was seen as possibly more capable of uniting the moderate and left wings of the Democratic Party. But her polling numbers began to waver after her support for “Medicare for All” drew criticism, and much of Biden’s support appeared to stabilize.

Democratic voters have grown more liberal over the past two decades, but moderates now feel more alienated from an increasingly ideological Republican Party than they did a generation ago. As a result, moderate voters still tend to lean Democratic, and they make up a big enough share of the party to play a decisive role in choosing its nominee.

“You have a lot of Democrats who are not beholden to an ideological position but feel comfortable with him,” Murray said of Biden. “They’re coming from all walks of life.”

About as many women support Biden as do men, and he is the most popular candidate among black Democratic voters — a key constituency, particularly in the primaries. (Sanders has encroached on that lead, however, and now trails by less than 10 points among African American voters and other nonwhite voters, according to some national polls.)

Just as crucially, Biden’s numbers are as strong among white voters without college degrees as they are among those with a higher education. That puts him at a distinct advantage over Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, two of his strongest opponents.

And while Biden’s supporters tend to be slightly more moderate than other candidates’ backers, they are generally paying attention to the same issues. They are most likely to list health care as their main policy concern, with climate change second, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released this week. Those results are consistent with the party’s voters at large.