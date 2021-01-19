Joe Biden's popularity in charts: How the new president compares to Donald Trump

How popular is Joe Biden polls approval ratings vs trump

As Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States he starts his term in office with a better standing both at home and abroad than his predecessor.

Though he may be inheriting a bitterly divided and tense country in the wake of the storming of the Capitol and Donald Trump's insistence that he won the 2020 election, President-elect Biden can at least count on popularity as he faces the the difficult task of uniting all Americans behind his vision for the future.

However, while the early signs in the data are positive for the new president, the polarisation of American politics could be thorn in his leadership and polling suggests he will not enjoy the same popularity as President Barack Obama.

So far 58 per cent of Americans approve of the job Biden has done during the transition in explaining his plans and policies for the future as President-elect, according to surveys conducted in the week before inauguration day, while 39 per cent have disapproved.

That compares to a minority - 39 per cent - approving of the job Trump did just before he took office in January 2017 and approval of 50 per cent for George W. Bush in 2001.

Yet Biden's approval rating as President-elect is overshadowed by Obama's, who had 70 per cent approval during the transition and just 18 per cent disapproval, as the country united behind the first African-American president.

Nonetheless another positive for Biden is that majority approval seems to be extending overseas - likely a boost to the President-elect as he takes over the task of managing the US's foreign alliances from Trump, at least in Europe.

America's standing in the Europe had fallen to historic lows during Trump's single term in office, with just nine per cent of French respondents and one in 10 in Germany feeling confident in his leadership, according to the Pew Research Centre.

Throughout the 21st century Republican presidents have tended to have been viewed less favourably among some of the major European powers - aside from a surge in support for George W. Bush in 2003 at the onset of the Iraq war - but the US's standing was particularly low during the Trump years.

Story continues

His standing in the UK was relatively higher, with almost a third - 32 per cent - of Britons in 2019 confident he would do the right thing in world affairs.

That was the same year Boris Johnson became Prime Minister on a wave of Brexit support and courted the USA over a preferential trade deal.

With the election of Biden, confidence in American foreign policy has recovered, with 79 per cent in Germany, 72 per cent in France and 65 per cent in the UK confident in his handling of world affairs - though again, this has not quite reached the heights seen under Obama.

While the headline figures from Biden's polling are positive for the incoming President, digging deeper into the numbers reveals his potentially biggest obstacle to uniting a divided America: high levels of polarisation between the supporters of US's two main parties.

Around 96 per cent of Democrats have approved of Biden's handling of the transition, but just 27 per cent of Republicans feel the same way - a gap of 69 percentage points.

An even bigger divide in partisan support for the new President was also seen as Trump moved in to the Oval Office, with a gap of 74 percentage points between the 87 per cent of Republicans approving and the tiny 13 per cent of Democrats approving.

Yet Obama had a far smaller gap than either Presidents. Both a majority of Democrats - 96 per cent - and a majority of Republicans - 72 per cent - approved of his transition, a gap of just 24 percentage points.

President-elect Biden's challenge in winning over Republicans during his first term is reflected in their perception of his ideology, and the extent to which he really lives up to claims of being a centrist.

Only slightly over a quarter of independents in America view Biden as a moderate ideologically, while more than half of Republicans - 52.4 per cent - see him as 'very liberal'.

Among Democratic voters Biden's image as a moderate holds, with 50.4 per cent saying the new President is moderate and 24 per cent regarding him as liberal.

In stark contrast to Biden's relatively positive polling numbers are Trump's final approval ratings. He leaves the White House with his reputation in tatters, with unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and the storming of the Capitol building taking a heavy toll on his numbers.

As the first president in US history to be impeached twice, Trump failed to command positive favourability ratings at any point over the last four years - another record.

Every president since World War II had achieved a majority support among the American people at some stage in their leadership, with the exception of Trump.

Though Trump may now be gone, an underlying sense of pessimism amongst the American people remains, polling shows.

At last reading nearly 75 per cent of US voters think the country is on the wrong track, compared to a just under 20 per cent who think it is headed in the right direction.

While a pessimistic majority has been a feature of the American electoral landscape for at least the past decade and a half, this figure has now started sharply rising as the US faces the dual blows of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.

Such a lack of optimism during such a crisis may prove too difficult for even a popular President Biden to overcome in his plans for unity.