Joe Biden's revolution of modest expectations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doyle McManus
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021. - Biden says surge in immigrants is seasonal and happens &#39;every year.&#39; (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden at his first news conference since taking office, held in the East Room of the White House on March 25. (AFP/Getty Images)

If the Biden White House were a factory, management would post a sign at the front gate: 68 days without a presidential gaffe.

What has come over Joe Biden? His first two months as president haven't been perfect, but they've been as close to it as this 78-year-old career politician has come in his long and bumpy career. He passed his $1.9-trillion COVID relief bill in only 51 days; now he’s working on a $3-trillion recovery plan — for an economy that’s already growing thanks to accelerating vaccinations.

And he held his first full-scale news conference last week without forgetting who he was or exhibiting any of the other signs of mental decline that former President Trump warned us about.

Unlike many first-term presidents, Biden has survived his first 60 days without major crises. The increasing number of migrant children arriving at the southwestern border could grow into a disaster, but it isn’t one yet.

Biden still gets tangled up in words now and then. And like many politicians, he sometimes exaggerates or bends statistics to his liking. At his news conference last week, for instance, he said “the vast majority” of migrant families are being turned away at the border; that was true earlier this year, but it isn’t true now.

But he’s certainly not been a “gaffe machine” (as he once called himself). Biden has belatedly learned message discipline. Early in his presidential campaign, he engaged often in unscripted exchanges with voters and reporters, but once the coronavirus imposed a lockdown, the candidate discovered that he fared better with a little less exposure. It’s no accident that Biden waited longer to hold his first news conference than any other modern president.

That irritated some members of the media, but it probably comes as a relief to voters.

Trump was noisy and omnipresent; he rarely allowed a day to pass without appearing on television, or at least on Twitter. Biden ran for president as the opposite — as someone who would replace chaos with normalcy and calm. In practice, that has meant fewer media appearances and less off-the-cuff controversy.

The contrast with Trump works to Biden’s benefit. “God, I miss him,” Biden joked at his news conference — and there was an element of truth in it.

Most important, perhaps, Biden has landed on a deceptively simple political strategy: He’s deliberately set modest expectations and then exceeded them. He’s underpromising and overperforming. That’s a recipe for success in any line of work.

Case in point: the goals Biden set for the national vaccination program. The first target he set, 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, was a catchy slogan but an easy-to-reach lowball; he got there in only 58 days. Even Biden’s new goal of 200 million vaccinations is not much of a stretch; it’s merely the number that will be reached if the current pace of immunization continues.

Biden has relentlessly avoided promising too much. “I can’t guarantee we’re going to solve everything,” he said.

Yes, he’s got a long list of campaign promises, including gun control, fighting climate change and reforming immigration, but he’s made it clear he’ll turn to them only after taming the coronavirus and reviving the economy.

“I got elected to solve problems,” he said. “And the most urgent problem facing the American people … was COVID-19 and the economic dislocation.” Everything else, he said, comes second.

That’s sound strategy. A president who tries to get everything done risks accomplishing nothing.

He isn’t Barack Obama, who created great expectations with soaring rhetoric about midwifing post-racial America and halting the oceans’ rise. He isn’t Donald Trump, with his bold promises to “drain the swamp” and end politics as usual.

During the campaign, Biden said he hoped to enact reforms that would be as far-reaching as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, the most ambitious expansion of federal programs in history.

But he hasn’t talked about FDR much since his inauguration. Now, he warns, politics is “the art of the possible.” The goals are still there, but they may not all come true.

He’s not FDR; he’s Joe Biden from Scranton, “putting one foot in front of the other and just trying to make things better,” as he put it at the news conference.

What president couldn’t succeed by that modest standard?

To be sure, he may face rough waters ahead; plenty can go wrong, and some of it will. Most Trump voters will never warm to him, no matter what he claims. Progressives will inevitably be disappointed when he doesn’t pass every item on their wish list. Republicans in the Senate will fight tenaciously to thwart his agenda.

But the Biden we’re seeing now, putting one foot in front of the other, is the most effective version of Joe Biden ever seen — and I’ve watched most of his career.

Maybe there’s something to be said for electing a lifelong politician who knows something about how to make government work.

Maybe Biden’s age and experience have turned out to be advantages, not handicaps.

Or perhaps it’s even simpler: Maybe character is still what matters most.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • In Washington, Policy Revolves Around Joe Manchin. He Likes It That Way.

    WASHINGTON — If Democrats eliminate the filibuster, there is one senator who would have an outsized impact in the 50-50 chamber on issues that could reshape the nation’s future: infrastructure, immigration, gun laws and voting rights. That senator is Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. There is also a senator whose opposition to eliminating the filibuster is a significant reason it may never happen. That senator, too, is Manchin. “He should want to get rid of the filibuster because he suddenly becomes the most powerful person in this place — he’s the 50th vote on everything,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., sketching out, though not embracing, the argument. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Manchin, however, does not see it that way. To the exasperation of Democrats, delight of Republicans and bewilderment of politicians who can’t understand why he wouldn’t want to wield more power, Manchin, a former governor of the state, isn’t budging. “Sixty votes,” he said in an interview last week in his office, referring to the threshold required to advance most legislation, adding that he would not consider suspending the filibuster for certain bills, as some of his colleagues have floated: “You’re either committed or not.” But with 18 people dead after two mass shootings within a week, a worsening migrant challenge on the border and Republicans trying to restrict voting in almost every state where they hold power, liberals believe this moment cries out for a different sort of commitment. At a time when they have full control of Congress and are confronting overlapping crises, many Democrats feel a moral and political imperative to act, process be damned. That puts Manchin, 73, at the center of the most important policy debates in Washington — and has set the stage for a collision between a party eager to use its majorities to pass sweeping legislation and a political throwback determined to restore bipartisanship to a chamber that’s as polarized as the country. Manchin believes that ending the legislative filibuster would effectively destroy the Senate. He recalled his predecessor, Robert C. Byrd, telling him that the chamber had been designed to force consensus. Manchin has expressed willingness to support a “talking filibuster,” in which lawmakers have to actually hold the floor, perhaps for many hours, to block a vote. But he has not yielded on getting rid of it altogether and on an array of issues, including voting rights and gun control, his admonition is less about any particular policy end and more about making sure the legislation has support from both parties. More broadly, Manchin’s resistance to ending the filibuster has ripened fundamental questions about which version of Congress would be more dysfunctional: a body stymied by gridlock or one that can pass legislation only by scrapping longstanding guidelines so it can push through party-line votes? “You can’t make the place work if nothing significant is getting passed,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, a leading progressive from California. Manchin worries that the short-term benefit of ditching the filibuster would backfire for Democrats over the long term. “I’m concerned about the House pushing an agenda that would be hard for us to maintain the majority,” Manchin said about the progressive legislation that House Democrats are stacking up at the Senate door. As for pressure from the left, he said, tauntingly: “What are they going to do, they going to go into West Virginia and campaign against me? Please, that would help me more than anything.” To a growing number of his Democratic colleagues — and not just liberals — it’s naïve to keep putting hope over history, and believe, as Manchin said about gun legislation, that Republicans may say, “Listen, it’s time for us to do the reasonable, sensible thing.” Of course, few in a Senate that depends on Manchin for a 50th vote will say outright that their colleague is indulging in fantasy. “Joe’s focus, I believe, is bipartisanship, and I agree with the starting point,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, before lowering the boom: “They weren’t going to give us a single vote,” he said about the stimulus bill. A former high school quarterback who friends say still relishes being at the center of the action, Manchin is something of a unicorn in today’s Congress. As a pro-coal and anti-abortion Democrat, he reflects a less-homogenized era when regionalism was as significant as partisanship and senators were more individual actors than predictable votes for their caucus. Twice elected governor before claiming Byrd’s seat, he’s the only lawmaker standing in the way of an all-Republican congressional delegation in West Virginia, a state that former President Donald Trump carried by nearly 40 points last year. And he is an unlikely majority-maker of the Democratic Senate. “We really are the big tent,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, before knowingly adding: “Now it’s a lot of work when you have a big tent, right? But that’s the way we have a majority.” While out of step with his national party on some issues, and written off by parts of the left as little better than a Republican, his politics are more complex, even confounding, than they appear at first glance. He provided the deciding vote on two of the biggest liberal priorities of this era — blocking repeal of the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and on passage of the nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill this month — while also twice voting to convict an impeached president wildly popular in his home state. And while he may admire Byrd’s dedication to Senate tradition, Manchin has not emulated his predecessor by leveraging his power to focus relentlessly on steering spending projects back to West Virginia. When Manchin was holding out on a single amendment that was delaying passage of the stimulus bill, White House aides were perplexed because his price for supporting the measure was not additional money for his impoverished home state. His main request, West Wing officials said, was to pare back spending and consider Republican input that could have made the bill appear more moderate. Manchin said President Joe Biden warned him in a phone call that the progressive left in the House might balk if the bill were significantly trimmed. “I said, ‘Mr. President, all we’re trying to do is put some guard rails on this,’” he recalled. He was less happy about Vice President Kamala Harris’ effort to nudge him on the legislation by making an appearance on a television affiliate in West Virginia to promote the bill without forewarning him. The clip went viral and, Manchin said, prompted cleanup conversations with Biden and the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain. As for any pressure that he may feel on the filibuster, Manchin said he had reminded Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, of how essential he was to providing Democrats a majority. He said he had told Schumer, “I know one thing, Chuck, you wouldn’t have this problem at all if I wasn’t here.” He is not the only impediment to the sort of expansive liberal agenda preferred by many congressional Democrats or even the only one still defending the filibuster. Other Senate Democrats, including Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also share his reluctance. Yet none are as eager as Manchin to restore a bygone day of collegiality. And perhaps, more to the point, none are as happy as him to talk about the need to do so as he navigates representing a once-heavily Democratic state that had been shifting to the GOP even before Trump arrived on the scene. He crossed the aisle last year to endorse his closest Republican ally, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and is already co-hosting bipartisan lunches with her. He is plotting the post-pandemic restoration of his pizza-and-beer parties on the boat he calls home while in Washington. (It’s called “Almost Heaven,” the opening lyric to John Denver’s ode to West Virginia.) Although some of his colleagues relish the ideologically-charged prime-time cable news programs, Manchin prefers another Washington institution that also flourished in less-polarized times: the Sunday morning show. In the fashion of many former governors who grow exasperated with Washington’s glacial pace, at times he can barely contain his impatience. He’s repeatedly mused about leaving the Senate and trying to reclaim his old job in Charleston. But those who know Manchin well believe he likes the attention that he receives in the capital, the same as he did as a signal-caller in Farmington, West Virginia, where he grew up near Nick Saban, the legendary football coach at the University of Alabama and a lifelong friend of Manchin. “You’re in the hot seat when you’re a quarterback, but it’s pretty satisfying when you make progress,” said Nick Casey, a Manchin ally and former chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. Casey said the senator, who sustained an injury that cut short his playing days, was “the greatest QB who never got to start at West Virginia University — just ask him.” Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington, West Virginia, who served with Manchin in the state legislature, said: “This is the closest he has been to how he could be as governor, actually driving the agenda, pulling people together.’’ It’s the last part that most animates the senator. Happily bantering with reporters as he positions himself as a lonely, if well-covered, voice for comity, he shifts questions from policy to process. “Why don’t you ask people when was the last time they took time to talk to some of the people on this side?” Manchin told a CNN reporter this past week. “Try to convince them, or work with them. Have you had dinner with them? Have you had a lunch with them? Have you had a cup of coffee with them? Try something.” A number of anti-filibuster Senate Democrats, though, are more focused on what Manchin’s support of the “talking filibuster” could portend. “I think that gives us a lot of room for discussion,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, adopting a glass-is-half-full perspective. What does seem clear is that Manchin is not going to switch parties. “I don’t think that’s going to happen, although we’d welcome him with open arms,” said Collins, who has tried in the past to persuade her friend to join Republicans. It’s not difficult to see why Manchin remains in his forefathers’ party. A Catholic of Italian descent, he sought John F. Kennedy’s desk when he arrived in the Senate, displays a picture of the slain president in his office lobby and can recall hearing that Massachusetts accent in his kitchen when Kennedy’s brothers came to his parents’ house during the West Virginia primary in 1960. “Joe reminds me a lot of the old conservative Democrats in Texas,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “They were born Democrats. They’re going to die Democrats.” As for the filibuster, Coons, who was sworn in alongside Manchin in 2010, said liberals shouldn’t get their hopes up. Recalling a conversation with somebody who knows Manchin well, Coons said this person told him: “If the ghost of Robert Byrd came back to life and said the future of West Virginia itself is on the line he might … think about it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'Double Down': Swing-District Democrats Embrace Biden Agenda

    Many in the party see stimulus checks, an infrastructure plan, and tax hikes on the rich as key to winning working-class votes.

  • Insurrection fundraiser: Capitol riot extremists, Trump supporters raise money for lawyer bills online

    Extremists in the Capitol riot Jan. 6 have bounced around sites to raise funds for legal bills, creating a game of cat-and-mouse with tech companies.

  • Biden: 'Very confident' about immigration plan

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he had a plan to confront the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border where thousands of migrants - many of them children - seeking asylum are being held in overwhelmed temporary facilities.Biden: "We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about and I don't care what the other guy does." The "other guy" was Biden's way of referring to former president Donald Trump. Biden was asked about a claim Trump made on Fox Business news the night before that HE might pay a visit the border. The number of migrants caught at the border has climbed sharply in recent weeks, thrusting Biden into an emerging humanitarian and political crisis a little more than two months after he took office. On Saturday about 500 migrant girls aged 13-17 were dropped off at the San Diego Convention Center where they will be staying as their asylum cases are processed. The unaccompanied minors have not been subject to a Trump era COVID-19 public health order that allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum. Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, shared these photos with CBS, showing migrants with foil blankets waiting to be processed at the U.S. Mexico border... plus, photos of families under a bridge in McAllen, Texas... as they wait to get into a holding facility. MARGARET BRENNAN: Are all of the people we're seeing here, were they expelled from the U.S. or were they released into the US? REP. CUELLAR: "Combination of two is what we see. Title 42, which is a 1944 law, the health- public health rationale, is used mainly for 71% of the crossers which are single adults. There are some family units that have been returned to Mexico depending on the age of the kids that are with them. So what we're seeing is at that particular facilities, they might want to move them into another Border Patrol facility. And if they don't, this is what's happening. Some will be returned, but over 2,000 of them have been released into the United States without a notice to appear.U.S. Border Patrol caught roughly 100,000 migrants at the border in February, the highest monthly level since a spike in mid-2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years.

  • Moderate Democrats buck Biden tax hikes

    President Biden's plan to pay for his coming infrastructure package with big tax hikes already is meeting some resistance from moderate Democrats, a stumbling block for his progressive ambitions.Why it matters: If this discomfort turns to outright opposition in the House and Senate, Biden will face a complicated path to cover more than $3 trillion he is expected to seek, in multiple proposals, for infrastructure as well as social welfare.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Two moderate Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — have drawn the most attention as potential obstacles to Biden's agenda. But the president also faces headwinds in the House of Representatives, where Speaker Pelosi can lose just three Democratic votes if Republicans are unified in opposition.Over the past week, Axios has been interviewing moderate Democratic House members. Several are skeptical about Biden's tax-and-spend plans, and some were willing to say so on the record.What they're saying: A leader of the House Democrats' moderate faction, Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, said he worries about tax increases that could slow economic recovery and drive residents out of his state."We need to be careful not to do anything that's too big or too much in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis," he said.While he wants to see the overall package before commenting on specific tax rates, he said, "It's got to be responsible and both parties need to be at the table. This can't just be jammed through without input and consideration from the other side."Gottheimer, who co-chairs the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said he won't even consider Biden's tax proposals unless the president agrees to reinstate the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction capped under former President Trump worth tens of billions every year. "Simply put," Gottheimer said, "no SALT, no dice."Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) also told Axios: "I'm not voting for any changes in the tax code unless we reinstate SALT as part of the deal." Another House Democratic moderate, Rep. Scott Peters of California, is more comfortable with a smaller tax hike for companies than the 28% in Biden's plans. He thinks "Republicans overshot" by cutting the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in Trump's 2017 tax bill. "I think that 25% is fine," Peters said. "It doesn't disadvantage our companies, and in turn our employees, workers...I think 25% is the right spot." White House press secretary Jen Psaki tells Axios: "We know there will be a range of views on how we get there, but we look forward to working with a broad coalition of members on the critical priorities of the president's plan: creating good jobs and making America more competitive — paid for without any tax increase on people making less than $400,000 a year."Bottom line: In the 50-50 Senate, just one Democrat can hijack policy. Manchin has already suggested he wouldn't support a corporate tax rate of 28%.Go deeper: Read Axios' Hans Nichols on how Biden faces Democratic pressure to cut taxes, too.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New ad attacks NC’s Madison Cawthorn, saying ‘his lies encouraged a deadly attack’

    The ad is part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • Anti-Trump group amps up pressure on GOP lawmakers who voted against election results

    The ads are part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Names The Trump Moment That Shocked Him: 'Like A Punch To The Chest'

    The nation's leading infectious diseases expert recalls one moment last April that was "a jolt."

  • 'America is on trial': Vigils, rallies held in George Floyd’s honor ahead of Derek Chauvin trial

    Vigils and rallies were held in Minneapolis on Sunday to honor George Floyd's life and draw attention to the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.

  • 'Biden is off to a good start on issues where he has ... set the agenda': Jon Karl

    Jon Karl takes a closer look on the challenges to President Joe Biden's agenda in his early presidency.

  • Just How Rich Are Oprah, President Biden and These Other Big Names?

    What do President Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest Celebrity...

  • Mozambique insurgency: Islamist militants 'ambush workers fleeing hotel'

    Workers were trapped in a hotel when Islamist militants stormed the town of Palma, reports say.

  • Egypt's president orders preparations be made to unload Ever Given's cargo if refloating fails, a high risk strategy adding days of delay

    The giant Ever Given ship has a cargo of 20,000 container boxes. Helicopters would most likely need to be used to lighten the load.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Terance Mann's rise coupled with 'Playoff Rondo' could be Clippers' winning combo

    Terance Mann has developed into a talented attacker in the paint for the Clippers, and that could pair well with what Rajon Rondo brings to the team.

  • Josh O'Connor: Romeo role 'greatest experience of my career'

    The Crown star's stage role in Romeo and Juliet fizzled out - but was reborn by making a TV film.

  • Biden administration asks federal workers to volunteer at southern border

    FOX News correspondent Mark Meredith joins 'Fox Report' with the details