Joe Biden's speech to Black voters was powerful. But he could do more

President Joe Biden on Monday called white supremacy “a poison that for too long has haunted this nation” in an appeal to Black voters who will be crucial to his reelection campaign.

Duh.

I hate to minimize Biden’s message, but there have been far too many presidents who would never say such a thing — including that one guy with the red hat, whom Biden called “a loser” from the pulpit of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., where a racist gunman killed nine Black worshippers at a Bible study in 2015.

It was striking to hear Biden call out the state’s rights argument over the Civil War as “a lie.” And it was just as remarkable to hear him connect that lie to conservative causes today.

What unites Black voters? That's tough

But if Biden wants Black votes in swing states like Arizona, Michigan and South Carolina, he’ll need to convince skeptical and disillusioned people that he’s got the juice to push society forward.

It’s a tricky situation because there’s no such thing as “a Black voter.”

Some of us are from big cities, but not all of us. Some of us are struggling financially, but a bunch of us are doing great. Some of us are Christian, but there are plenty of Muslims, atheists and agnostics, too.

Nikki Haley hurts the GOP: By failing to say 'slavery'

The one thing, as far as I can tell, that unites the Black experience in the U.S. — descendants of slavery and recent immigrants alike — is the reality that at any point, any one of us could get pulled over for no good reason.

Well, maybe there’s something else that unites the Black experience: Plenty of us play football, but not many of us coach it.

Biden must make us believe it's possible

Call it “systemic racism.” Call it “bias.” Call it “white supremacy.”

But Black people tend to call it “obvious.”

So, speaking only for myself, I tremendously appreciate Biden’s acknowledgment. It was a bold and forceful start.

But I’m ready for the next stage of this conversation, and I need the president to bring his rich and powerful friends along with him to convince me that things can and will get better for me and my children — quickly.

I’m asking Biden to put together a message with the power to shift society and to bring so many big-shots along with him that I believe it’s possible.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Biden's speech to Black voters was powerful. But he can do more