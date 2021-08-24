Joe Biden's two-term dream is over as even Democrats realise he's not up to the job

Joe Biden is clinging to power for now but the prospect of a second term looks remote - REUTERS

Joe Biden is flailing. Following his parade of stumbles - verbal and physical - the fall of Kabul has proved not so much the straw, but the sledgehammer, that broke the camel’s back.

Having caused a humanitarian crisis with his incompetence the president is now trying to pretend it's not happening. Initially, he hid for days at Camp David. In a 12-minute speech on Monday he didn't even mention Afghanistan. He seems to wish it would all just go away. His aides, it seems, are afraid to tell the emperor he has no clothes.

Mr Biden will stagger on following this utter disaster but the prospect of a second term, which he very much wants, now seems remote.

Many want his presidency over sooner, wary of other unforeseen catastrophes awaiting America, and the world, over the next three years. The Republican drumbeat to use the 25th Amendment has begun.

Rick Scott, a Republican senator from Florida, said what many were thinking. “We must confront a serious question,” he said. “Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

That would require Kamala Harris, a majority of the Cabinet, and two thirds of Congress, to turn on Mr Biden, which is highly improbable (although Ms Harris has put the boot into Mr Biden before).

But the fact the subject is entering mainstream discussion shows the level to which Mr Biden has sunk in such a very short time.

Media are making excuses for Biden

The latest poll showed a majority of Americans - 51 per cent - don't want him to stand again in 2024. Only 34 per cent do. A lot of Democrats are feeling buyers' remorse.

That is despite a daily US media output that continues to largely stick to the, now patently false, narrative that Mr Biden is a steady hand steering America away from the chaos of the Trump era.

In the post-Trump years a form of omerta still exists in the US media about the Biden administration.

There was an example this week when the White House press secretary denied any Americans were “stranded” in Kabul, which is just plainly wrong. “People have been working long hours…” said a news anchor, excusing it. “Semantics,” said another.

There have been comparisons of the US media's treatment of Mr Biden to Franklin D Roosevelt, his hero. Back then, news photographers cooperated by not showing the president in a wheelchair. Another corollary is the way the French media steered clear of Francois Mitterrand's private life.

But there is clearly a double standard going on. Compare the fevered coverage and speculation about Donald Trump’s health when he used two hands to lift a glass of water, or walked awkwardly on a ramp.

Similarly, discussion of the advanced age of Ronald Reagan, a Republican, was not off limits. Spitting Image used to joke that the “president’s brain is missing.”

President looks crabby as his reputation unravels

When I spoke with Joe Biden on the campaign trail last year he seemed sprightly enough. But, eighteen months on, and now 78, the cares of the job are clearly already taking their toll.

It's a job that turned the much younger Barack Obama's hair grey, and Bill Clinton's white.

Mr Biden's temper, which he has always had, appears to be getting worse. He snaps at journalists, even the ones hand chosen to ask questions.

And the carefully constructed image his campaign cultivated, of a master operator on the global stage, has completely unraveled.

Allies, including officials in the UK, believed in that illusion too.

They seemed surprised that Mr Biden would leave desperate Afghans behind to the mercy of the Taliban.

US soldiers help evacuees aboard a plane at Kabul airport - REUTERS

Perhaps they were unaware of these words spoken by a 32-year-old US senator from Delaware at the end of the Vietnam War.

The senator didn't want to evacuate a single South Vietnamese refugee.

“I may be the most immoral son of a gun in this room,” said the young Senator Biden. “I’m getting sick and tired of hearing about morality, our moral obligation.”

Half a century later it seems Mr Biden is still sick of that moral obligation to friends.

As in 1975, it appears he believes that Americans don't care about what happens in a country far away after their military leaves.

Catastrophic error could open door for Harris

But Mr Biden has long had a wonky political antenna, and it has malfunctioned again this time.

Middle America does care. Their sons and daughters fought and died in Afghanistan, and seeing the Taliban run amok is deeply disturbing.

As Robert O'Neill, the US Navy Seal who shot Osama bin Laden, put it: “Are you kidding me? This president surrendered to the Taliban. Does it get any more embarrassing?”

Is Kamala Harris now the president-in-waiting? - REUTERS

Mr O'Neill said he and fellow veterans “feel gross” and Mr Biden should be impeached. It's a damning indictment from which Mr Biden will not recover.

Meanwhile, the White House has sought to insulate Ms Harris from the fallout.

The Vice President is on a trip to Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, and has been all but invisible to Americans during the crisis that has engulfed her boss.

Few of her fingerprints are on the sequence of awful decisions that led to the current situation.

Someone has made sure that the Afghanistan disaster belongs to Mr Biden alone.