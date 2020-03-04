Joe Biden's victory speech interrupted by animal rights protesters

Delivering a Super Tuesday victory speech in Los Angeles, former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted multiple times by animal rights protesters who chanted “Let dairy die!”

“The middle class built this country,” Biden said as protesters attempted to take control of the stage at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center.

The protesters visibly startled Biden, his wife, Jill, and his sister, all of whom turned to watch the disturbance as a security detail sought to have the demonstrators removed.

On its Facebook page, a group called Direct Action Everywhere had advertised similar “Let Dairy Die” protests.

“The dairy industry is one of the cruelest forms of animal exploitation and our governments are endorsing it,” the group stated in a post.

The interruption lasted less than a few minutes before Biden was able to conclude his remarks. Biden scored numerous victories in the 14 states holding Super Tuesday contests, cementing his unlikely comeback that began with his landslide win in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday.

