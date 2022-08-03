Is Joe Burrow already a top five QB in the NFL? Chad Johnson says without a doubt
Chad Johnson joined Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on where Joe Burrow ranks amongst the top NFL QBs.
Joe Burrow didn't make an appearance at practice again.
Offense, defense, Isaac Likekele, Zed Key's jumper and more: what questions do we have as Ohio State heads to the Bahamas?
After Deshaun Watson learned of his six-game suspension, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski vowed the quarterback was working on improving himself.
“Thirteen Lives” is a dramatization of what happened in July 2018 when 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a flooded limestone cave in Thailand for several weeks. This particular cave rescue is natural fodder for drama: A group of cave-diving hobbyists from Europe alongside Thai Navy SEALS and hundreds of farmers, engineers and helpers came together for a happy ending — all the boys and their coach survived. There's already been a cracking documentary — “The Rescue” from the “Free Solo” Oscar-winning filmmaking team of E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who used body-cam footage of the rescue — and a Netflix six-part mini series that debuts in September.
The Jaguars had two first-round picks last year, and they used both on players from Clemson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall and running back Travis Etienne 25th. Lawrence started his entire rookie season, but Etienne never saw the field after a preseason foot injury. Now Etienne is back on the practice field, and Lawrence thinks [more]
Rookie Hunter Greene won for the first time in nearly two months, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the reeling Miami Marlins 3-1 on Monday night. Albert Almora Jr. had three hits, including two doubles, in his first game off the injured list. Joey Votto walked twice and singled for the Reds, who won their third in a row as they began a four-city, 10-game trip.
New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning's day ended early on Wednesday after his third post-whistle scuffle in as many days.
According to Pittsburgh reports, Mitch Trubisky's performance is sliding in training camp.
The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, giving Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans. In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson's behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL."
Packers punt returners were having a hell of a time catching punts from the JUGS machine on Tuesday. Now we know why.
49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider revealed what Kyle Shanahan said after a [air pf scuffles broke out at Tuesday's practice.
Why were the Dolphins severely punished for tampering with Tom Brady while the ex-Patriots quarterback got off scot-free? Here's what the NFL rulebook tells us.
The Steelers quarterback battle is really heating up.
While there's no denying that Metcalf deserves every bit of his $72 million contract extension, it may be difficult for Seattle to maximize his value given the team's poor quarterback situation.
The six-game suspension drastically changed one major publication's prediction for the Browns:
Brandon Aiyuk, who worked out extensively with Trey Lance in the offseason, is already seeing signs of growth in the way the quarterback throws the football.
The Bears held their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday. Here's what we learned from their first padded practice.
The New York Giants wrapped up training camp practice No. 7 on Wednesday, and here are 10 quick takeaways.
Packers QB Jordan Love made two big throws during Tuesday's training camp practice.
The Miami Dolphins are paying a hefty price for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton