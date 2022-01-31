Joe Burrow and a Bengals teammate recreated an iconic photo from college after punching their ticket to the Super Bowl

Tyler Shelvin (right) and Joe Burrow. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals punched their tickets to the Super Bowl.

The NFC win came three years after the QB led the LSU Tigers to a national championship.

Burrow and LSU-turned-Bengals teammate Tyler Shelvin recreated a photo from their college days.

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

But Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin aren't throwing it back that far. They only need to travel back three years to remember that winning feeling.

During their college days, the Bengals superstar quarterback and defensive tackle played side-by-side for the LSU Tigers. The pair were part of the Ed Orgeron squad that took down Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers to win the 2019 national championship.

Burrow hoists the national championship trophy. AP Photo/Sue Ogrock

But a few months earlier, the 6-foot-2, 350-pound Louisiana native and his quarterback celebrated another big win — this time over their SEC rival Alabama Crimson Tide — in flamboyant fashion.

Shelvin triumphantly hoisted Burrow over his shoulder following the 46-41 victory and carried him off the field at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Shelvin carries Burrow off the field at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. AP Photo/John Bazemore

So when Cincinnati stunned Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with an 18-point comeback to win Sunday's NFC championship game, the college teammates were prepared.

They commemorated the impressive feat in near-identical fashion, with Shelvin lifting Burrow onto his shoulder and parading him off the field at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Shelvin hoists Burrow into the air at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Here's another look at the side-by-side comparison:

The duo hope the comparisons don't stop there. In college, they followed up that massive win against Nick Saban's Crimson Tide with an NCAA title.

This time around, they'll look to bring the Bengals their first-ever Super Bowl victory as they face the star-studded Los Angeles Rams on their home turf at SoFi Stadium.

Read the original article on Insider