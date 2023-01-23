Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Instead, the Bengals are advancing and they’ll be heading back to Kansas City, where they won the AFC title game last year to advance to the Super Bowl.

And it looks like Burrow took another shot at that failed neutral-site plan with this post on Instagram, which he used just two words for the caption: “Uninvited Guests.”

That’s good. And I think the Bengals will be heading to Kansas City with a bit of a chip on their shoulders.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow Instagram post seemed to take a shot at NFL