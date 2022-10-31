Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game
Seeking his first NFL win against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with "BOO" across his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Bengals are seeking their first road win on Monday Night Football since Oct. 22, 1990, a 34-13 win in Cleveland.
From the Bengals via Twitter:
Joe is the one doing the scaring today.@JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/WD5MQad4eO
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 31, 2022
Earlier from the Bengals:
Are you afraid of the dark?#CINvsCLE | 📺 ESPN, 8:15 PM pic.twitter.com/H2JcxaiQr7
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 31, 2022
It’s about to get spooky 😏
#CINvsCLE | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/a3r6eHz8LG
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 31, 2022
Need a last-minute Halloween costume?
I present to you, DIY Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/qSwLqInhzq
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 30, 2022
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow arrives for Cincinnati-Cleveland game in Halloween costume