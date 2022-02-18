Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor were hilariously confused by The Rock's Super Bowl intro

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introduces both teams before the first quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field.

The Super Bowl is always a spectacle in itself, so it came to the surprise of no one that Los Angeles brought out stars for its first Super Bowl since 1993.

Throughout the regular season and playoffs, the Rams had Michael Buffer address the crowd ahead of kickoff. But for Super Bowl 56, The Rock was brought in to pump up the crowd with a loud monologue at midfield in his WWE persona. Plenty of fans thought it was weird, confusing and over the top.

More: Reactions: Bengals suffer another heartbreaking Super Bowl loss, this time to Rams

It turned out that the Rams and Bengals felt the same way. Mic’d-up footage from NFL Films showed coaches and players just roasting the pregame introduction.

Zac Taylor couldn’t contain his laughter.

Joe Burrow joked, “What is he doing out there? … He’s on kickoff returns. They signed him.”

Aaron Donald was told, “That’s going to be you in 10 years, your acting career.”

But hey, Burrow did say he liked The Rock’s shoes. So, there’s that.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor were confused by The Rock's Super Bowl intro