Joe Cain Procession in Downtown Mobile

Thomas Boni

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Joe Cain Procession passed Government Street Sunday afternoon in Downtown Mobile.

The parade, which began at 2:30 p.m., followed Route A:

  • Begins at Mobile Civic Center

  • Heads right on Church Street

  • Church Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Government Street

  • Ends at Mobile Civic Center

