Joe Cain Procession draws in thousands for 50th anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s no secret Joe Cain Day is arguably one of the most anticipated days in Mobile each year. The 50th anniversary is no different.

“Just this turnout. It’s just wonderful,” Megan Abernathy, first time reveler, said.

The Joe Cain Procession has also been dubbed the ‘People’s Parade’ because it gives common folk the opportunity to get in on the fun of throwing a parade.

“Just enjoy it. Soak it up,” Amber Fillingim said. “It’s one of those things you either love it or you’re going to hate it.”

While Zelda Beach said she likes catching the blue beads, she knows her Joe Cain lore and why the Merry Widows throw black beads.

“They’re mostly going to be throwing black beads because he’s dead,” Beach said.

We all know the street sweepers cleaned the streets of any evidence of Mardi Gras; however, there’s one thing that’ll stick with revelers for the rest of their lives, and that’s the memories.

“I haven’t been home in 20 years. I’m born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. Came home,” Shauna Busby said. “We drove all the way from Miami just to do the Boom-Boom, and this is awesome.”

The parade started at the Mobile Civic Center and continued on Route A.

