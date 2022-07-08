State Rep. Michael Curcio, of Dickson, speaks during a press conference at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville about the Joe Clyde Daniels Act on Feb. 1, 2022. Rep. Mary Littleton, of Dickson, listens.

This month, the Joe Clyde Daniels Act went into effect. It was among multiple new laws that take effect on July 1.

The law was created by Dickson’s state lawmakers to make parole harder for offenders who “obstruct the ability of law enforcement to recover the remains of the victim.”

The law requires the board of parole to consider the extent to which the offender obstructed or continues to obstruct the ability of law enforcement to recover the remains of the victim when deciding cases involving an offender convicted of homicide.

Joseph Daniels, the Dickson man found guilty of murdering his young son, Joe Clyde, can now consider Daniels’ continued silence about the body’s location when determining if he’s eligible for parole. Daniels was convicted in September for the 2018 murder and sentenced to the life in prison with parole eligibility in 51 years.

“This bill is an acknowledgement of that loss and it’s also something we think we can do to address some of these horrible events,” said former Rep. Michael Curcio at a press conference earlier this year.

Curcio along with Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson, and Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, filed the Joe Clyde Daniels Act bill this year at the state Capitol.

“Joe Clyde touched everyone in our community for months and months, and he’s still touching our lives now because we have found no closure,” said Littleton at the press conference. “Every person, every child deserves closure and a proper burial.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: ‘Joe Clyde Daniels’ law goes into effect