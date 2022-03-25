Joe Coffee Steams Into Town + Affordable Condo Lottery Opens

Jeff Edwards

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Here are the share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network to talk about from Friday, March 25:

» Across America

  1. 13 Good News Stories: Stitches In COVID Time

  2. 'It's In His DNA': Norwalk Man Fights Alongside Ukrainian Army

  3. Racism At Tesla Included 'Swastikas, KKK, The N-Word': Lawsuit

  4. Video: Turnstile Arrest Spurs Debate Amid NYPD Crackdown


This article originally appeared on the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Patch

