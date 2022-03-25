Joe Coffee Steams Into Town + Affordable Condo Lottery Opens

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Here are the share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network to talk about from Friday, March 25:



» Across America





» Find Your Patch and more news of the day, including our most-read stories.

» Check out and Like the Hudson Valley Patches' Facebook pages.

The Patch community platform includes communities in the mid- and lower Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.





This article originally appeared on the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Patch