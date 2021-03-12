Joe Concha: Biden address on COVID was filled with lies
President Joe Biden takes credit for progress on coronavirus vaccines that was initiated by Trump in Operation Warp Speed. Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on 'Fox & Friends First.'
President Joe Biden takes credit for progress on coronavirus vaccines that was initiated by Trump in Operation Warp Speed. Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on 'Fox & Friends First.'
Sen. Tim Scott praised the 'genius' of the Trump administration on Operation Warp Speed while blasting President Biden's speech that bestowed no credit on the previous administration.
On the date marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever before are optimistic about the light at the end of the coronavirus-induced tunnel. In a CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday, 77 percent of American adults said they believe the "worst" of the pandemic is in the past, while 19 percent said the worst is yet to come. The poll showed only 11 percent of Republicans believe the coronavirus pandemic is the most important issue facing the country today, with 32 percent and 29 percent of the GOP saying the top issues were U.S. political divisions and the economy, respectively. Half of Democratic respondents felt the pandemic was the country's top issue. The poll, which was released just hours before President Biden is set to address the nation to commemorate the one-year pandemic anniversary, showed that 67 percent of adults have some or a lot of confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country out of the pandemic, while 30 percent indicated they had no real confidence in Biden to do so. Also in the poll, 59 percent of non-vaccinated respondents said they would try to get a shot, while 36 percent said they would forgo a vaccine. The latter number is up 6 percent from January, when 30 percent said they would not try and get a vaccine, but down from October when 45 percent indicated they would not seek out a shot should one become available. SSRS conducted the CNN poll via telephone from March 3-8 among a sample of 1,009 respondents. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ± 3.6 points. Read the full findings here. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview
Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to the White House’s COVID team, on Thursday applauded the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed for the “record time” in which the COVID vaccine was developed, after months of Biden administration officials claiming they had been forced to start from scratch on vaccine distribution efforts. “We’re grateful for the work that came before us and are doing the best we can to continue it and accelerate it,” Slavitt said on Fox News. “I would absolutely tip my hat. … The Trump administration made sure that we got in record time a vaccine up and out. That’s a great thing and it’s something we should all be excited about.” The comment contradicts other Biden administration officials who have claimed their predecessors left them “a mess” of a vaccine rollout. The president has previously called Trump’s vaccine distribution a “dismal failure.” “The sad part is the last administration didn’t leave anything. They didn’t leave a plan,” Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN in January. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said “the process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki similarly called the vaccine situation that the new administration had inherited “much worse than we could have imagined.” As National Review has previously reported, a look at the Bloomberg vaccine tracker shortly after Biden took office reveals that on the last day of the Trump administration more than 1.5 million Americans were vaccinated. The Biden administration inherited a system that had already reached a pace that would meet the president’s goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office. Slavitt said Thursday that the Biden administration hadn’t been trying to “point fingers.”
all of the people who might not want to take the shot.Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
The $1.9 trillion bill also extends supplemental federal unemployment benefits and provides $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
Governor Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate on 2 March but not everyone in the state is ready to embrace the change A grocery store displays a sign requiring customers to wear masks on 10 March 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images The parking lot was packed at The Shops at La Cantera, a partially outdoor mall in north-west San Antonio, on the day that Texas officially ended mandatory mask wearing. But it was clear not everyone was ready to embrace the change, with most people who wandered in and out of stores still donning face coverings, and many shops requiring customers to wear one before entering. Governor Greg Abbott announced an end to the statewide mask mandate he issued over the summer on 2 March, and on Wednesday, the new rules took effect. This means that not only are Texans no longer required to wear a mask, but stores, restaurants, and even bars are fully open at maximum capacity despite the fact that only 16% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated. But a few businesses at the mall – including Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, and L’Occitane en Provence – took it upon themselves to defy the new rules, posting signs informing customers that their policies are not in line with those of the state government. One reads: “Your mask must cover your nose and mouth at all times. No food or drink allowed.” Another says: “No mask, no entry. We welcome 4 customers inside at a time. Thank you!” Eryn Louis sat at a table in the outdoor food court across from her sister. Before agreeing to be interviewed, both women ask for a moment to put their face masks on – a clear indication of how they feel about the governor’s new order. Mask policy of a shop in a San Antonio mall. Photograph: Erum Salam/The Guardian “I absolutely hate it,” Louis said, referring to Abbott’s decision to end the statewide mask mandate. “I was at home with my mom when I found out about it. I almost wanted to cry because even though I’m double vaccinated, I’m still high risk since I’m type 1 diabetic. Our grandfather is high risk. My stepdad is high risk.” Louis and her sister said they had already witnessed a non-cooperative customer defy a store’s mask policy. “Today, when we were leaving Target there was a lady who was getting mad because Target is still requiring people to wear masks,” Louis said. “She said, ‘Target is not a Texas corporation. You don’t have to do this.’ And of course she wasn’t wearing a mask when she walked in.” Louis is both a student and a server in a restaurant. While she is completing her classes online, she must be physically present at work where she has been most at risk throughout the pandemic. “We used to [require masks]. Now our sign on the door just says we encourage them. Even last year, my managers cared more about the guest experience than they did about being mask police,” Louis said. Louis said even before the mask mandate was lifted, she and other servers were told not to say anything to customers if they weren’t wearing a mask, since they would just take it off at their tables anyway. “I’ve had one customer come in who was a doctor. He was terrified of sitting by anyone because he’s seen Covid and what it could do.” Ayana Delvalle works at the cash register at the Pottery Barn, one of the many shops in the mall that is still enforcing a mask policy. “Pottery Barn’s policy from the beginning has always been to cover your nose and mouth from the moment you walk into the store until the time you leave,” Delvalle. “Even more so recently, we have incorporated no food or drink inside the store to prevent people from pulling their masks off.” Devalle says she is not yet vaccinated because she is still too nervous. “Getting the vaccination does scare me a little bit just because it’s still a little soon. I just want to wait it out and see how the more of the population reacts to it before I make that decision myself.” Mask policy of a shop in a San Antonio mall. Photograph: Erum Salam/The Guardian However, she says she will continue to wear a mask in public. “For me personally, it’s everyone’s choice but I would hope people would make the right decision as far as other people’s safety and health,” Devalle said. Mahak Ahsan is a student pharmacist in the city. She expressed frustration that the state government is impeding the work she and her colleagues are doing to administer vaccines, and educate people about the benefits of immunizations and wearing masks. “No one has any respect for the healthcare workers. Not even just for us but nurses and doctors – everyone who works so tirelessly. We’re the ones who are around the sick people the most so it’s just a slap in our face,” Ahsan said. “It just really sucks.” Ahsan believes the mask mandate lift is “a very bad idea”. “Majority of Texas hasn’t even been vaccinated. That’s insane,” Ahsan said. “I don’t feel comfortable knowing that so many people out here aren’t vaccinated and are walking around without masks.” Ahsan said she was angry and concerned because while she is fully vaccinated, her parents only just received their first shots this week. She believes vaccines should be available and accessible to everyone now that masks are no longer required. “They did a horrible job of trying to give the [vaccines] to the people who need it the most. You see these teachers still don’t have it,” she said. “At this point, it’s every man for himself. Everyone needs to have gotten it by now.”
Hello Pal International Inc (OTC: HLLPF) said Thursday its website suffered a “temporary outage due to server overload” after it announced the partial purchase of a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) mining facility. What Happened: Hello Pal said its website experienced a surge of traffic over 1000%, which caused a temporary outage but its apps, particularly the flagship Hello Pal app, were not affected despite also experiencing heightened traffic. “The sharp increase in activity on our website and the Hello Pal app validates the clear position we have taken on Dogecoin as well as on cryptocurrency in general,” said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of Hello Pal. The Vancouver, Canada-based provider of live streaming, language learning, and social-crypto platforms said it was buying a 15% interest in a dedicated DOGE and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) mining facility. DOGE traded 1.05% higher at $0.056 at press time, while LTC traded 4.95% higher at $207.30. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has soared 1,081.36% since the year began, while LTC has risen 67.86%. In comparison, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has risen 95.65%. The apex cryptocurrency traded 2.62% higher at $56,911.98 at press time. Why It Matters: Hello Pal said it expects to play a “significant role” in the DOGE/LTC communities. The company said it was acquiring an initial 51% of at least 12,500 mining rigs dedicated to mining the two cryptocurrencies with options to increase interest in the acquisitions. Hello Pal claimed that the facility is believed to be the largest DOGE/LTC mining facility in the world and has the ability to house 90,000 mining rigs with a capacity of 70MW. The mining rigs in the facility are believed to make up for 3-5% of the DOGE/LTC hash rate in the world. Despite the exuberance shown by the joke cryptocurrency and the support by enthusiasts such as Mark Cuban and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, some experts are doubtful that DOGE could hit the mark. Price Action: Hello Pal OTC shares closed 8.92% lower at $1.43 on Thursday. Read Next: Doge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep Rolling See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Crypto Experts Can't See Dogecoin Hitting Despite Elon Musk, Mark Cuban BackingWhy This Theta Coin Has Spiked Over 900% This Year© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Based on the best data, one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, for at least 21 days.
A hearing devolved into a tidal wave of outrage, a snapshot of the increasingly toxic environment that has enveloped Capitol Hill since the insurrection.
Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.
Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.
Addressing the nation, President Joe Biden reads the most recent number of American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Austin authorities, seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent city and Travis County officials from enforcing a face mask mandate.Why it matters: The lawsuit claims that Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Mark Escott, interim medical director and health authority for the city, are illegally defying an order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last week that rescinded a statewide mask mandate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The suit alleges the governor's order "preempts more restrictive local emergency orders." The executive order, which took effect Wednesday, does allow local governments to enforce mask mandates in regions where coronavirus hospitalizations rise above 15% of bed capacity for seven consecutive days.It also allows businesses to require masks on their properties, and many large chain stores in the state have continued the practice.What they're saying: Paxton threatened to sue local officials who maintain mask mandates on Wednesday, saying in a tweet that "City/county leaders must not be thinking clearly.""Maybe it’s oxygen deprivation from quintuple-masking. Whatever the case, they’ve tried this before. They lost. Travis County and Austin have a few hours to comply with state law or I’ll sue them. And they’ll lose again," he added.Judge Andy Brown's office told CNN that although the city's mask mandate is valid, it will "not pursue any enforcement actions of this order in deference to the Court."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
This is the third agreement made between the US Department of Defense and Elon Musk's rocket company.
FOX News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on the president's absence on 'America Reports'
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package has officially passed the House and Senate, and is set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden by the weekend. The new payments will be up to $1,400 for every qualifying individual and their dependents. Full payments will be sent to Americans whose adjusted gross income, or AGI, is below thresholds of $75,000 for single tax filers, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns.
The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.
‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’
Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exclusive interview, false claims surfaced online that the couple was paid millions for it.
By parting ways with pricey Kyle Van Noy, the Dolphins have created a void that otherwise didn’t necessarily need to be filled: the inside linebacker spot next to Jerome Baker.