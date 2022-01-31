Joe Cool: Burrow, McPherson Lift Bengals Into Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (Paul Sancya/AP)





The Las Vegas Raiders' new leadership is starting to come into focus as they hired a new general manager and are closing in on a new head coach.

The National Transportation Safety Board is promising a lengthy investigation into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge.

President Joe Biden called on the Taliban to release a U.S. hostage that has been in captivity for nearly two years.

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of another man at a Jersey City Light Rail station.

Burrow, McPherson Help Send Bengals To Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs won the all-important overtime coin toss for the second straight week, but the narrative flipped Sunday. Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allowing Joe Burrow to lead the Bengals into field goal range, where Evan McPherson hit the game-winning kick. The Bengals will make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989. >> Bengals Topple Chiefs In OT To Reach Super Bowl, via Cincinnati Patch

NTSB Promises Thorough Investigation Into Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened its investigation into the collapse of a bridge Friday in Pittsburgh. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy vowed to put the bridge "under a microscope" and look at everything from design and construction to maintenance during its probe. >> Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: NTSB Promises Lengthy Probe, via Pittsburgh Patch

6-Week Long Island Tourism Campaign Targeting Arizona Residents

A Long Island tourism group is taking a "data-driven" approach in launching a six-week advertising campaign in the Phoenix area. The campaign will include targeted social media, TV and digital ads and will attempt to take advantage of increased interest in domestic travel with international vacations still hampered by COVID-19. >> Long Island Tourism Group Looking To Draw Arizonans To Region, via Sachem, New York, Patch

Biden Calls On Taliban To Release U.S. Hostage

President Joe Biden called on the Taliban to release Navy veteran Mark Frerich, who has been in captivity for nearly two years, saying recognition of the Taliban's legitimacy was off the table without his return. Frerich's family was encouraged by Biden's comments but hopes his safe return becomes more of a priority for him personally. >> Biden Calls On Taliban To Release U.S. Hostage In Afghanistan, via Across America Patch

Have Your Own Japanese Garden In The Hamptons

This magnificent house captures beauty and serenity inside and out. The grand foyer, vaulted ceilings and chandelier bring a sense of elegance as soon as you walk through the doors, and a gorgeous Japanese garden and pond provide a peaceful getaway. >> Wow House: $3.1M Sag Harbor Stunner With Japanese Garden, Pond, via Southampton, New York, Patch

This Day In History

The United Kingdom formally left the European Union in 2020, more than three years after the country voted for “Brexit.”

