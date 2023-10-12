Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List as 'professional courtesy’

After Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County’s sheriff, then-County Prosecutor Joe Deters took her off a list of law enforcement officers accused of or found guilty of wrongdoing.

She “was removed from the list sometime in 2021 by former Prosecutor Joe Deters as a professional courtesy when she became Sheriff,” a spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office, Amy Clausing, said Wednesday.

“However,” she noted, “our obligation to inform defendants of Brady information remains unchanged. If Sheriff McGuffey was ever a witness in a case, the two infractions that placed her on the Brady List would be disclosed to the defense.”

The Brady List is the result of a more than 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling that requires prosecutors to seek and disclose evidence to defense attorneys and the accused that is material to his or her guilt or punishment.

This includes evidence about their untruthfulness; certain prior criminal convictions and evidence of bias; excessive use of force.

The list kept by the prosecutor’s office currently has more than 150 law enforcement officers, mostly from the two largest agencies in the county: the sheriff’s office and Cincinnati police.

Even minor infractions can qualify an officer or Brady. One Cincinnati police officer was put on it after pleading guilty in 2015 to a minor misdemeanor “deer regulation.”

McGuffey was put on it sometime between September 2018 and February 2019, years after a 2010 charge by Covington police of “Disorderly Conduct, Public Intox.” and a second incident of “Dishonesty” during an internal investigation, according to copies of the list the prosecutor’s office provided in response to a public record request.

Before McGuffey was added, the list had 48 names.

The next time the list was printed, in February 2019 with her on it, the names more than doubled to 111.

Her name appeared on the list for the last time in October 2020. It was not on the next printed version in February 2021 and has remained off, prosecutor’s records show.

Deters declined on Wednesday to comment for this story: “I cannot because of my current position in government.”

He stepped down from the prosecutor’s office in early January after Gov. Mike DeWine appointed him to serve as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice.

Sheriff McGuffey did not respond to repeated requests for comment relayed through a spokeswoman.

Changing policies at prosecutor’s office

No other law enforcement officer has been removed from Hamilton County’s Brady List in at least the past five years, county records show. Removal is not totally unprecedented, however, according to Clausing.

“For a period of time, we had a policy of removing officers after 10 years. At some point that policy was changed and officers are no longer automatically removed after 10 years,” she said.

She also stressed that the county is not required to keep a written copy of the list but does. Some local prosecutors do not keep the list in written form.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser has said he refuses to keep a paper or electronic copy that can be published by the media or possibly used as a retaliatory move by police officials trying to punish cops.

“I won’t weaponize Brady,” he said.

In Hamilton County, Phil Cummings, assistant division chief of the appellate division, has been responsible for maintaining the list for years.

Cummings testified at length during a January 2019 Cincinnati police arbitration hearing that once officers are on the list, they are not taken off, even if the original accusation was thrown out or overturned.

“If a penalty is vacated or mitigated somehow, that has no impact on our obligation under Brady,” he said under oath, according to a copy of the arbitration transcript.

He testified that the list would be amended if the initial finding was later reversed or downgraded.

‘It doesn’t rise to the level of a Brady offense’

McGuffey’s placement on the Brady List came up during her election campaign against her former boss, then-Sheriff Jim Neil. She beat him in the Democratic primary in March 2020 and then defeated the Republican candidate, Bruce Hoffbauer, in the November 2020 general election.

She was not put on it until 2018, several years after she was charged in Covington in 2010.

She addressed it in a June 2020 news release, saying “I stood up to an unlawful police stop in Covington Ky where my friends and I were targeted coming out of a gay bar.

She said Neil, her political opponent, submitted her name to be put on the Brady List in December 2018 when she ran against him in the primary.

“I’ll let you decide the motive behind that,” she wrote in the June 25, 2020, statement on her website. “Citations given at the time were dismissed and expunged because they had no merit. Then (former longtime) Sheriff (Simon) Leis gave me 5 days off work because he was mad I was at a gay bar. That was my offense.

She also addressed the allegation that she was dishonest in a conversation with internal affairs.

“That is not only in dispute and is at the core of my lawsuit for unlawful termination ... it doesn’t rise to the level of a Brady List offense. Sheriff Neil was aware that this allegation was in dispute but he held the power to put me on the list regardless.”

Days before she was sworn into office, McGuffey settled the lawsuit with the county and it never went to trial. The county and Neil did not admit to any of the allegations in the lawsuit.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Neil for comment and specifically asked if he submitted McGuffey’s name to the prosecutor’s office because of “dirty politics.”

He did not directly address that question. Instead, he sent a statement: “When a sheriff’s deputy is arrested and/or found to be dishonest during an official investigation, sheriff’s investigators turn the case file over to the prosecutor’s office at the conclusion of their investigation. The case file on McGuffey would have been sent to the prosecutor’s office in 2017. The prosecutor would determine who is placed on the Brady List.”

Neil recently filed petitions to be on the May 2024 primary ballot in the sheriff’s race.

