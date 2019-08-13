Joe Dirt's Dream Car: Rendered Charger Daytona Truck

Now that's some serious business in the front!

In the imaginary world of digital rendering, the sky is the limit, so with that in mind, we now have an idea of what a pickup truck version of the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona would look like. This rendering combines the aero bits of the Daytona with the iconic muscle-car-meets-pickup shape of the second-gen Chevrolet El Camino.

Dodge Charger Daytona Truck Rendering More

The digital artist behind Abimelec Design took the nose and rear wing off a Charger Daytona and grafted them onto the El Camino.The coolest part of the design, though, is the addition of the horizontal taillights of a Dodge Challenger added onto the tailgate. Not only does it add an interesting design element to the car, but it also seems like the kind of unsafe, bad idea that someone would have come up with in the late '60s.

Surprisingly, the design of the two cars is actually quite cohesive – perhaps even more so than the 2005 Dodge Ram Daytona wing and sticker package. If we had to come up for a name for this Daytona/El Camino pickup car, we'd have to go with Jeff Gordon. Mullet jokes are synonymous with both El Caminos and NASCAR (both elements represented well here), after all, and Gordon's mullet from the early '90s was legendary!

Even though this car exists only in the digital realm, there will probably be some diehard Mopar and Chevy fans who might not love the idea of such a wacky mashup of '60s automotive icons, but this isn't the first time Abimelec Design has made artistic renderings of iconic vehicles. Over the last month alone, he has created a mid-engine C1, A80 Supra convertible and a 1989 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk.

Source: Abimelec Design

h/t: The Drive

