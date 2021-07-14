Joe Exotic catches a break: 22-year sentence will be reconsidered, likely shortened

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christie D'Zurilla
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A man with a mustache and a ball cap sits near animal cages
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, is shown at his former Oklahoma zoo in 2013. Federal authorities seized 68 big cats from the zoo in May. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

A federal court decision just broke in favor of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic: His 22-year sentence has been vacated and will be reconsidered. His conviction on charges of murder-for-hire and wildlife crime? That will stand.

"We affirm Maldonado-Passage’s conviction but vacate the sentence and remand for resentencing," the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Wednesday in a decision that pleased the former tiger owner's attorney, as it will likely mean a shorter federal prison term.

Maldonado-Passage, who gained early-pandemic fame via the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," was convicted on two counts of murder-for-hire against tiger rival Carole Baskin, which is where the sentencing issue arose.

The appeals court took issue with the district court's failure to group the two murder-for-hire charges, even though Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two different men to kill Baskin.

"Baskin was neither murdered multiple times nor assaulted multiple times during attempted murders," court documents explained. "Her harm was one sustained, ongoing harm." Maldonado-Passage's actions were all connected to one "common criminal objective," the court added.

"I am pleased with the appellate court’s decision in Joe’s case," attorney Brandon Sample, who is representing Maldonado-Passage on appeal, told The Times in a statement Wednesday. "I knew when I agreed to represent Joe that an appeal would be difficult, but I also knew that the law was on Joe’s side. I am optimistic that the decision today is but one of many more victories to come for Joe — and his eventual freedom."

The former exotic zookeeper was convicted in 2019 and sentenced in January 2020. In March 2020, he was moved to FMC Forth Worth prison, where he has been serving his 264-month sentence. His team sought a pardon last year from former President Donald Trump but didn't succeed.

The original sentence included nine years on each of the two murder-for-hire counts, to run consecutively, not concurrently. If the two counts are combined, Maldonado-Passage will likely see a significant reduction in his time behind bars.

In other Exotic news, John Cameron Mitchell was seen for the first time in character as Maldonado-Passage while working on a "Joe Exotic" series for NBC, starring alongside Kate McKinnon as Baskin. According to Page Six, the series is set to run on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

But another Maldonado-Passage project, shopped by CBS Studios and Imagine Television and set to star Nicolas Cage, has reportedly been shelved because the world has apparently moved on.

“I read two excellent scripts ... but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together," Cage told Variety Tuesday. "They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack

    The special congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it would hold its first hearing on July 27. Members of the Democratic-led panel, known as the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, said in a statement the hearing would include testimony from U.S. Capitol Police officers. Congressional Democrats establish the special committee after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission House Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally sought.

  • ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic to Be Resentenced in Murder-for-Hire Case

    Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic” from Netflix’s “Tiger King,” has won an appeal of his prison sentence. Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for attempting to have his rival Carole Baskin killed, will be resentenced. His convictions will not change, however. Basically, Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of twice attempting to hire (two different) people to murder Baskin. His 22-year sentence considered those attempts as separately punishable offenses. Maldonad

  • Lung disease weakens cells for virus attack; anemia tied to readmission

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New findings shed light on why chronic lung diseases that block the airways - such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema and pulmonary fibrosis - increase patients' risks for severe COVID-19. The diseases cause genetic changes in the epithelial cells that line the airways, making the cells more vulnerable to attack from the coronavirus, researchers reported on Wednesday in Nature Communications https://go.nature.com/3kmjsYy.

  • Another Miami Beach condo building has reportedly been ordered to evacuate over structural concerns

    City officials posted a notice of evacuation at the two-story, 30-unit building at 6881 Indian Creek Drive in Miami Beach on Monday, reports said.

  • Officials evacuate fourth Miami Beach apartment building after finding concrete deterioration

    Another apartment building in Miami was evacuated by the city after concrete deterioration was found, an attorney representing the building owners announced on Monday.

  • Searchers find another Florida condo collapse victim, raising toll to 95

    With 892 truckloads of concrete and debris totaling 18 million pounds (8.16 million kg) carted from the Surfside, Florida, site in past 20 days, the search focused on 14 people who were still missing, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. While the number of missing, which includes 10 confirmed victims who have yet to be identified, has declined sharply and is less than half of what it was just two days ago, officials said finishing the search would be more time consuming. "It's a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains," Levine Cava told a briefing.

  • For Erin Napier, There's No Greater Treasure Than Mammaw's Famous Recipes

    As with the historic homes she works to preserve, HGTV star Erin Napier keeps her grandmother’s memory alive the best way she knows how—by creating something to pass down.

  • Court orders shorter sentence for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

    A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.

  • Border Patrol seizes more than $4 million in Puerto Rican cocaine bust

    Border Patrol officials seized a massive amount of cocaine during a drug bust in Puerto Rico this week.

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Poster Teases 'One Last Ride,' Features (Civilian?) Holt's Beloved Dog Cheddar

    The poster for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s eighth and final season (premiering Thursday, Aug. 12, at 8/7c) features one fan-favorite joke and one very fluffy boy. NBC on Wednesday unveiled the NBC cop comedy’s farewell key art, which shows the core cast of eight — Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), […]

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Gabrielle Union, 48, Flaunts Tight Booty While Doing An '8th Grade Dance'

    "Let's give it up for the badonka donk!"