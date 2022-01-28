Joe Exotic Was Sentenced To Prison (Again) For Plotting To Kill Carole Baskin

Tiger King star Joe Exotic was sentenced to prison — again — on Friday over the plot to murder his rival Carole Baskin.

A federal judge in Oklahoma City ordered Exotic, whose given name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, to serve 21 years behind bars — one year less than he was originally sentenced to in January 2020.

Last year, Exotic won an appeal in which he argued the original sentencing judge wrongly counted his two murder-for-hire convictions separately, rather than together.

The appeals court said the convictions should be counted together because they “shared a common criminal objective” and were part of the same “course of conduct."

According to an Associated Press reporter in the courtroom, Exotic pleaded to the judge not to let him die in prison.

But Baskin was also in court and said she was afraid he might still try to harm her.

“He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me,” Baskin told the judge.

As detailed in the popular 2020 Netflix documentary, zookeeper Exotic tried to hire two hitmen, including an undercover FBI agent, to kill Baskin, an animal rights activist who had criticized his treatment of big cats.

He denied the charges.

Exotic was also convicted on eight counts for faking wildlife records and nine counts involving his killing and selling tigers, which are an endangered species.

Exotic's defense attorneys had been confident former president Donald Trump might pardon him before he left office, but no such clemency came.

Neither Baskin nor attorneys for Exotic immediately responded to a request for comment.

