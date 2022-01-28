Joe Exotic : ‘Tiger King’ resentenced to 21 years in prison in murder-for-hire case

(Independent)

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has been resentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in plotting to murder Carole Baskin.

The zoo owner and reality star’s lawyers have said they will be asking for a new trial.

The sentence is one year less than the original one of 22 years.

Exotic was originally convicted of hiring hit men to kill Baskin in 2020 but has repeatedly maintained his innocence. A federal appeals court ordered a resentencing because of a mistake relating to sentencing guidelines.

