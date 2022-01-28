Joe Exotic's prison sentence reduced from 22 years to 21





Joe Exotic is getting just a year shaved off his 22-year prison term after a judge resentenced the "Tiger King" star.

The former zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was resentenced Friday by a federal judge following an appeals court ruling last month that found that an earlier court applied a range of prison time that was too high, according to The Associated Press.

The Netflix sensation was convicted in 2020 in a murder-for-hire scheme aimed at killing animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had criticized and was locked in a legal fight with him. Exotic was also convicted of nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last July that the advisory sentencing range used in the 58-year-old TV personality's case should have been 17.5 years to 21 years and 10 months, rather than the span of 22 years to 27 years that was used.

Last November, Exotic - who requested a pardon from then-President Trump in 2020 - was reportedly moved to a medical facility for federal prisoners in North Carolina following a cancer diagnosis.

Baskin - who was unharmed - has been a frequent site on Capitol Hill in recent months. The Big Cat Rescue CEO touched down in Washington last June for the premiere of the documentary "The Conservation Game," and to lobby Congress to pass the Big Cat Public Safety Act.