Joe Hicks: No easy solutions to stem increase in crime in Galesburg, nationally

Over the last couple years there has been an increase in crime. While this is a nationwide trend and not specific to Galesburg, it still affects us. We have seen locally the death of Deputy Nicholas Weist in the line of duty, and then nationally with the shooting in Buffalo, New York, that recently claimed the lives of 10 people. These events are truly tragic, and we all have the deep desire to do something about it. The cost of crime isn’t just what happens during the crime, but also the trauma it marks on the persons and community involved.

Now normally I like to be the person who presents a possible solution to a problem. But my purpose in this article is almost the opposite, that is to say that crime and justice are very tough problems that don't have many particularly good straight-forward solutions. I’m a nerd for policy and solutions to society’s problems, and from what I’ve learned is that crime is just a tough problem to solve.

Not to say there aren’t any ideas out there or that we shouldn’t try to solve it or that we can’t make things better, but that there isn’t anything close to a single set of changes that can effectively prevent even most crime. This is because crime is complicated. What compels anyone to do crimes? There are so many factors including, but not limited to: opportunity, needs, psychological trauma, upbringing, differing morals, state of mind, bad influences, societal trust, development of the prefrontal cortex in the brain that controls impulses, social despair, lack of community and more. It’s a difficult balancing act to keep all those in check for all people at all times.

On top of that the tools we normally use to fight crime aren’t suited to prevent crime. Policing is really a tool to reduce the opportunity to commit crime and to hopefully catch criminals after the fact. But outside of that they aren’t really equipped to prevent crime. To help with all the other stuff it really takes social programs and community cohesion to essentially help children grow up to be well adjusted members of society who don’t have the desire or impulse to commit crime, but that can take 20+ years to take effect as new generations grow up. While we should pursue those changes in the long term it really doesn’t help with the crime that is happening today.

Crime is downstream of our infinitely complex lives that we as a society can’t always control or at the very least would take decades to fix. I don’t know if there’s a quick fix to the crime wave that we’re seeing now. I’m optimistic about the city adding a community resource officer which will help, but again isn’t going to solve everything. It’s a step in the right direction, and if anything I want that to be the message of this piece that the way forward is taking steps together to try and solve the problem. While there aren’t any obvious giant leaps that will reduce crime and bring about greater justice we must still work toward those goals. In the meantime we can recognize that it’s a hard problem and have the humility to know our limits of what we can change immediately. We all want a better world, but actually making a better world is tough and the struggle to realize that goal never ends.

Joe Hicks is a Galesburg native and is the writer of the Substack newsletter: Inland Nobody. He is a contributor to the Many Paths column.

