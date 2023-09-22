Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce timeline, from 1st filing to custody lawsuit

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Sept. 5, four years after they married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, and seven years since they began dating in 2016.

Since then, progressions about the couple — including paparazzi photos and legal filings — have been under intense public scrutiny.

Read on to see a timeline of the pair’s marriage and breakup, as well as statements given in the aftermath of the divorce. This story is unfolding and will be updated with new public progressions.

TODAY.com has reached out to both Jonas and Turner for comment.

Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016

Jonas and Turner started dating soon after meeting in 2016.

Turner told "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in 2022 that she knew she wanted to marry the musician “the first night” they met.

“We went out, and we hung out at a bar with all my friends and all his friends. They all came back to my apartment, and we had drinks after,” she said.

When everyone left, Turner suddenly became emotional.

“I remember him leaving and I just wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much!’” she shared.

The former couple tied the knot in 2019

The former couple got engaged in October 2017.

They tied the knot in several ceremonies in 2019, first eloping in Las Vegas on May 1, right after the Billboard Awards.

The following month, they walked down the aisle at Château de Tourreau in the south of France.

The couple welcomed two children

Jonas and Turner are parents to two daughters.

They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

In July 2022, a rep for the couple confirmed to TODAY.com that they recently welcomed their second daughter, whose name hasn't been publicly shared.

Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5 of this year

TODAY.com exclusively obtained a petition that confirmed that Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5, 2023 in Miami Dade County, Florida.

In the petition, Jonas stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

It also stated that the former couple's two minor children had been living with Jonas in Miami and other locations throughout the country, but that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

The pair had a prenuptial agreement.

Jonas and Tuner issued a joint statement on Sept. 6 about their split

On Sept. 6, Jonas and Turner issued a joint statement about their split on their individual Instagram accounts.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas appears to address the split during a concert on Sept. 9

On Sept. 9, four days after filing for divorce from Turner, Jonas appeared to address the former couple's split during a Jonas Brothers concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a tough week,” he said. “I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, OK?”

“Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys,” he added.

Jonas then performed the song "Hesitate," from the band's 2019 album, “Happiness Begins,” which he has previously said was inspired by Turner.

Turner sues Jonas for the return of the couple's kids to England

Turner filed a petition on Sept. 21 in the Southern District of New York and obtained by NBC News, that alleged that Jonas was engaging in a “wrongful retention” of the couple’s two daughters in New York City.

According to the petition, which was filed through the child abduction clauses of the Hague Convention, Turner and Jonas had previously agreed that the couple's children would return to “their habitual residence in England," where they would attend school.

The petition stated that prior to Jonas filing for divorce, he and Turner had decided in April to make their permanent home in England.

In May, the former couple rented a home and had plans to purchase a home in July with plans to move into the home in December, the filing said.

According to the filing, Turner and Jonas decided that when Turner began to film a new drama series in the U.K. in May, the couple's daughters would join their father and a nanny when he went on tour in the with the Jonas Brothers in the U.S..

Turner's filing said the couple planned for their daughters to stay with Jonas and other family members until Turner was done filming her series in mid-September, at which time she would travel to the U.S. to pick up her daughters and return with them to England.

The petition stated that after making the plans, the couple engaged in a marital argument on Aug. 15 and Jonas filed for divorce in early September.

The petition stated that Turner learned that her husband filed for divorce when the story made headlines.

According to the petition, when the former couple met on Sept. 17 to discuss their separation, Turner told Jonas she still wanted their daughters to return with her to England, but Jonas refused to provide their passports.

The petition called for the “immediate return” of the couple’s daughters to Turner’s home.

Jonas responds to Turner's petition for the children's return to England

A rep for Jonas responded to Turner’s petition in a statement to NBC News, explaining that the Florida Court where Jonas filed for "restricts both parents from relocating the children."

The statement said the former couple had a recent “cordial” meeting in New York to discuss their divorce and their children, and that Jonas is seeking “shared parenting” across the U.K. and U.S.

“Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup,” the statement said.

“Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK,” the statement continued.

According to the statement, if Jonas were to “hand over the children’s passports so that (Turner) could take them out of the country immediately,” he would will be “in violation of the Florida Court order.”

TODAY.com has not reviewed the Florida court order in question.

The statement objected to Turner’s petition using words like “abduction” calling it “misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.”

The statement also disputed a claim made in Turner's petition that said she was unaware that Jonas was going to file for divorce on Sept 5, explaining that Jonas had “multiple conversations” with Turner about the state of the couple's marriage.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com