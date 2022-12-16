Joe Kennedy III set to be named as special envoy to Northern Ireland

Joe Kennedy III, a member of the Kennedy political dynasty, is set to be named as US special envoy to Northern Ireland, BBC News understands.

The former Democratic congressman will be the first person in the role in almost two years.

The envoy under President Trump, Mick Mulvaney, quit after the Capitol riots.

The US government will make the announcement as early as Monday, a source familiar with the appointment told the BBC.

It is understood Mr Kennedy, who is the grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, will focus on economic development and closer ties in the role, and not political issues such as Brexit or the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The news comes before new rules are introduced in January which require special envoy appointments to be approved by the US Senate.

Who is Joe Kennedy?

A distant relative of late US president John F Kennedy, and Robert Kennedy's grandson, Joe Kennedy III is part of one of the most famous families in American politics.

Before attending Harvard Law School, Mr Kennedy served in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic for two years.

He then became a district attorney before setting his eyes on the US House of Representatives.

He was first elected to congress in 2013 and served four terms as the representative for Massachusetts's 4th district.

In 2020, Mr Kennedy decided to forego a re-election and challenge veteran senator Ed Markey for his seat.

But, he lost his primary race, making him the first member of the Kennedy dynasty to be defeated in a congressional vote in the state.