‘Joe and I know that sorrow’: Joe Biden and wife Jill reflect on Covid deaths in Christmas message

Rachel Brodsky
&lt;p&gt;Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden share Christmas message&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; (Twitter)

Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden share Christmas message

(Twitter)

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden posted a heartfelt Christmas message to Twitter on Friday morning, calling for viewers to do what they can to support one another during what has been a very difficult year.

"Merry Christmas, happy holidays. Jill and I wish you and your family joy, health, and happiness this season," Biden began. "But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year. And we're reminded in this season of hope our common humanity and what we're called to do for one another."

He continued, acknowledging the myriad issues facing the country, from the pandemic, widespread unemployment, and the pain of having to stay apart from family members over the holidays.

"Many of our fellow Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage. We're reminded we're on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike."

Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden, joined in the video message, reiterating the President-elect's call for kindness.

"Many families are facing their first Christmas having lost a loved one. And Joe and I know that sorrow. And we know how, in times of grief, a kind word an mean so much. This is also a season of gratitude. And we're so thankful for the frontline and essential workers who have put themselves at risk for all of us – and for the scientists and researchers who worked to deliver vaccines that are an incredible scientific breakthrough.

And we're thinking of our service members who are far from home and the loved ones who miss them. Our family knows your sacrifice, and our hearts are with you."

The president-elect spoke again, this time of his own family's holiday traditions, noting that he and his wife would be forgoing their usual celebrations.

"For the Bidens, we usually have 20 to 25 people over Christmas Eve for dinner, but not this year. We're going to miss our family. But it's what we need to do to keep our family safe. We hope you'll consider limiting travel and the size of family gatherings as well this year.

Dr Biden continued, calling for hope in tough times. "Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won't be forever, and brighter days are coming soon.

On this holy day, we remember that love and joy can be shared across the farthest distances. We celebrate apart, but not alone, and look forward to next year, when we can come together with renewed appreciation for the people and the traditions we love."

