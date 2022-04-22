Joe Mabin sworn in as interim Kansas City Police chief as Rick Smith formally retires

As a throng of family members and fellow officers looked on, Deputy Chief Joe Mabin was sworn in Friday morning as the Kansas City Police Department’s interim police chief.

Mabin, a 22-year veteran of KCPD who leads the investigations bureau, will serve as the city’s interim chief until a permanent replacement is named. Mabin has said he will not apply for the permanent job.

At a ceremony at police headquarters, Mabin thanked the Board of Police Commissioners, which oversees KCPD, for “placing this trust” in him. He said KCPD would continue to focus on reducing violent crime and building community trust.

“I want to thank the men and women of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department who serve every day, who work hard to keep the citizens of this community safe,” he said.

Mabin replaces Rick Smith, who formally retires Friday. A private, invitation-only ceremony for Smith was scheduled for Friday afternoon. Media were not allowed.

Smith, whose career with KCPD spanned 34 years, was appointed police chief in August 2017. Throughout his tenure as chief, Smith faced criticism for his handling of excessive use of force, specifically, the killing of Black men by police.

Darron Edwards, lead pastor of the United Believers Community Church, said he viewed Friday’s swearing in ceremony as an opportunity for KCPD to revitalize its tattered relationship with segments of the urban core.

“Today has to be more than a moment; today has to be a start of a movement,” Edwards said. “A move from what was to an intentional move to what could and should be.”

Edwards continued: ”There’s a great need for a chief with a clear vision. Joe Mabin, in my belief, will begin to move in a more progressive direction.”

Joe Mabin will serve as interim chief of the Kansas City Police Department.

During his career with KCPD, Mabin has worked a variety of assignments, where he has been recognized for his work and been promoted to numerous supervisory positions. He joined the police force as an entrant officer in November 2000 and was assigned to the Central Patrol Division.

Story continues

Mabin later worked with youth while assigned to the Police Athletic League and then moved to Internal Affairs. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and went to work in the Metro Patrol Division, the homicide unit, the street crimes undercover squad and the violent crimes intelligence squad.

In 2016, Mabin was promoted to captain, where he oversaw the robbery and training units. Then in 2020, he was promoted to major and spent a year commanding the Shoal Creek Patrol Division in the Northland before assuming command of the Violent Crimes Division.

The next year, Smith selected Mabin to become one of five deputy police chiefs. Before being appointed interim police chief, Mabin was responsible for the investigations bureau, which consists of the violent crimes division, among others.

A Kansas City native, Mabin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida A&M University. Most recently, Mabin graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Mabin’s ascension to interim police chief arrives when the police force has faced relentless criticism and increased scrutiny about its troubled relationship with the community.

That was highlighted in November when former detective Eric DeValkenaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, killing of Cameron Lamb.

Shortly afterwards, The Star reported Smith was captured on an audio recording at the scene of the shooting, saying the “bad guy’s dead.”

Within four days after the conviction, The Star reported that Smith was being forced out.

A member of the Board of Police Commissioners told the embattled police chief they had the votes to force him out of the department. An agreement for Smith to announce his retirement was then drawn up.

The police board later confirmed that Smith would retire in the spring after the city’s budget process was completed. Smith maintained that he always planned to retire after five years as police chief.

Recently, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce partnered with a consortium of civic, faith and business groups to sponsor a series of community listening sessions to gauge input on what qualities the next police chief should have.

Among their concerns were transparency and finding ways to further engage the community and promote accountability throughout the department.

A member of the Kansas City Police Department greets Police Chief Rick Smith after the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Kansas City Police Headquarters, 1125 Locust St. Smith, who was appointed police chief in August 2017, will step down this spring.

On Tuesday, while addressing the police board for the last time as police chief, Smith became emotional and choked back tears.

“Our department members, they do a fabulous job. I am very honored that I get to lead those men and women,” he said.

“I appreciate what they do every day and I wish the community could see them as we see them as trying to be a positive aspect of this community all of the time.”