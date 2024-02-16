Joe Manchin announces he won’t be running for president

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has announced that he will not be launching a presidential campaign, ending speculation about a run for the White House that would have thrown more chaos and confusion into an already tumultuous 2024 election season.

Manchin, a centrist Democrat from a deep red state, has long been a thorn in the side of his party and especially its left wing. He had regularly signaled that he might launch an independent or third-party bid for the White House.

His moves also came amid a sense of widespread voter dissatisfaction with both incumbent Joe Biden, who at 81 years old is seen by many as being too old for a second term, and likely Republican nominee Donald Trump, 77, whose legal travails and extremist rhetoric have spurred fears of a political crisis in America should he win.

“I will not be seeking a third-party run. I will not be involved in a presidential run,” Manchin said.

He added: “I am not going to be a deal breaker, if you will, a spoiler.”

Manchin had been on a national listening tour as he mulled over the idea of a run, potentially on the ticket of the No Labels group. As recently as this week the US media was floating potential running mates for any Manchin presidential effort that included the former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Manchin has been a fierce critic of Biden and sought to portray him as a leftist. But he also has said repeatedly that he did not want his actions to help return Trump to office.