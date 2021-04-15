Joe Manchin: Barrier to progress or voice of reason?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

There’s a running joke in Washington, D.C., that although Joe Biden may occupy the White House, it’s Joe Manchin who's running the country. His position as the most conservative Democrat in a Senate with a 50-50 partisan split gives him enormous sway over which elements of Biden’s legislative agenda become law.

Manchin’s influence was evident in the negotiations over the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress last month. With Republicans unified in opposition, all 50 Democrats had to be onboard, giving Manchin leverage to demand concessions. He voted for the bill, but played a key role in sinking the $15 minimum wage, reducing the size of unemployment benefits and lowering the income threshold for stimulus checks. Manchin was also pivotal during the confirmation of Biden’s Cabinet. His endorsements were key to the confirmations of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Attorney General Xavier Beccera, who both faced tight partisan votes. Manchin's announcement that he would not support Biden’s choice of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget effectively torpedoed her nomination.

As important as he’s been so far, Manchin — along with fellow moderate Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana — will play an even more pivotal role in upcoming legislative battles. Manchin, a deep believer in the importance of bipartisanship, has said he won’t back Biden’s massive stimulus bill unless Republicans have a voice in negotiations. Like the stimulus package, the infrastructure bill is likely to be eligible for reconciliation, a process that allows budget-related legislation to avoid a filibuster and pass with a simple majority. Some of the Democrats’ most important policy goals — like gun control and voting rights — don’t qualify for reconciliation and are vulnerable to GOP obstruction as long as the filibuster is intact. Manchin has repeatedly asserted that there is “no circumstance” in which he’ll vote to kill the filibuster, a stance that would render a major share of Biden’s agenda dead on arrival if he holds to it.

Why there’s debate

Critics on the left see Manchin as an impediment to the sweeping reforms they believe are necessary to secure the country’s future. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Manchin of “holding back a complete transformation in working people’s lives” for opposing the $15 minimum wage. Others say Manchin’s presence has caused Democrats to water down critical legislation at a time when Americans need all the support they can get. But the biggest source of frustration for progressives is his seemingly steadfast commitment to preserving the filibuster. They argue that allowing the rule to remain in place, and therefore letting Republicans kill any non-budget legislation, could mean squandering the only chance Congress has to enact meaningful climate change action and shore up American democracy from GOP attacks.

Manchin’s defenders say liberal Democrats should be grateful for his presence. His ability to win elections in West Virginia, a state that Donald Trump won by 39 points in 2020, has been called “an electoral miracle.” While he may not be willing to go as far as they like on some issues, he is certainly more amenable to Biden’s agenda than a Republican in his seat would be. Others say Manchin is committed to a bipartisan process, not results, and has shown he’s willing to stick with his party on important votes — like the coronavirus bill. There is even some hope that he would be willing to sign on to filibuster reforms that would allow at least some of Democrats’ favored policies.

Manchin has earned praise from centrists and even some conservatives for standing in the way of the left wing’s most aggressive policies. Others say Congress would be much more effective at addressing the country’s needs if more lawmakers prioritized reaching across the aisle the way he does.

What’s next

As Democrats move forward with their policy agenda, Manchin will likely continue to be at the center of the conversation. With the infrastructure bill expected to move forward through reconciliation, it may be some time before Manchin’s commitment to regular order is formally tested by a GOP filibuster.

Perspectives

Critics

Manchin is naive for thinking the GOP will ever cooperate

“It seems that the Republican Party now considers Joe Biden governing the country according to the vision he articulated in his successful campaign for president — the one where he got 7 million more votes from American citizens than his opponent — is an assault on National Unity. The only way to have Unity is to do what Republicans want all the time. Everything else is divisive. But Joe Manchin tells us he can work with these people.” — Jack Holmes, Esquire

Maintaining the filibuster means putting procedural rules over democracy

“Could Joe Manchin really deny that allowing a group of lawmakers who represent a small (overwhelmingly white) minority of U.S. voters to fortify their own party’s overrepresentation, by safeguarding its power to gerrymander the House and suppress the vote, is a greater affront to our republic’s highest ideals than ending a tradition that was born this century? Maybe. Joe Manchin believes some pretty dumb stuff.” — Eric Levitz, New York

Manchin’s insistence on bipartisanship is harming the country

“If the Biden agenda mostly fails because of Manchin’s weird worship of the filibuster and his bipartisanship delusions, he will harm more Americans than the Red-baiting of Sen. Joseph McCarthy.” — Will Bunch, Philadelphia Inquirer

Democrats are forced to make their bills worse to get Manchin to sign on

“Trying to win bipartisan support also means putting forth legislation that would fail to meet the moment and provide Americans with what they need. For too long, Congress has failed to take decisive action on climate change, gun control and voting rights; these are not radical demands but issues that enjoy broad support.” — Julian Zelizer, CNN

Manchin needs to prove that bipartisanship is possible

“Well, it’s time for the gentleman from West Virginia to show us what he’s for and with whom he’s working among Republicans to create this legislative nirvana he talks so much about.” — Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post

He is hurting his own electoral chances by refusing to change his tactics

“Manchin’s trajectory points to a Democratic future in West Virginia. It may not run straight down the middle, between two partisan poles, but along the bottom, among those who haven’t benefited from the leadership at the top — blue or red. Perhaps King Joe is too comfortable, or too stubborn, to learn that lesson.” — Sam Adler-Bell, New Republic

Defenders

Manchin is preventing Democrats from ramming through their agenda

“Let’s be clear: Manchin’s willingness to serve as the lone buttress against a torrent of Democratic legislation required enormous courage. … Manchin’s urgent call to bipartisanship will likely fall on deaf ears, at least along the Potomac. But it won’t go unheard by everyday Americans, most of whom really do want their government to work along bipartisan lines.” — Kathleen Parker, Washington Post

Democrats should remember that the alternative to Manchin is a Republican

“Manchin’s success is unlike anyone else’s. In a state that Hillary Clinton lost by 42 percentage points and Biden lost by 39 points, Manchin is undefeated in six statewide elections. Without him, there would be no Democratic Senate right now and no $1.9 trillion virus relief law. It’s unclear how many of Biden’s cabinet nominees would have been defeated and how successful the president would be at putting federal judges on the bench.” — David Leonhardt, New York Times

Washington needs more lawmakers like Manchin

“Individual lawmakers with Manchin’s bent, who hold views across cultural lines — make partisans nervous. But they’re excellent for confounding the rigid antagonisms that keep a country locked in us-and-them battles whose reason for being was lost long ago.” — Virginia Heffernan, Los Angeles Times

He won’t stand in the way on critical legislation, like climate change bills

“Manchin may be obstinate, but he’s not an idiot. What ultimately will be best for West Virginians is policy that ensures not only their financial well-being but also their survival in the face of impending apocalypse.” — Nitish Pahwa, Slate

The electoral realities of West Virginia put Manchin is a tricky bind

“Making known his dissension from Democratic Party orthodoxy is essential to Manchin’s political survival in a state former President Donald Trump won twice, by roughly 40 points. And though he has long sought to be an essential Senate moderate, he has found mostly frustration during his 10 years as a senator, eventually declaring of the hallowed chamber: ‘This place sucks.’” — Burgess Everett, Politico

Outside a few high-profile instances, he’s largely a typical Democrat

“Progressives look at Manchin and his vote for Brett Kavanaugh, his pro-coal, self-described pro-life, mostly pro-gun views, and conclude they’re dealing with a conservative Republican who just happens to have a ‘D’ after his name. But if you step back and look at the big picture, Joe Manchin is clearly a Democrat.” — Jim Geraghty, National Review

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images (5)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. sanctions Russia, expels diplomats over hacking, interference

    The Biden administration on Thursday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against nearly three dozen people and companies as it moved to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year's presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies.

  • Biden issues sweeping new sanctions against Russia

    The sanctions target more than 30 Russian entities and include the expulsion of 10 Russians.

  • A Taliban leader told the BBC 'we have won' after Biden announced the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden plans to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, most likely leaving the country's government vulnerable.

  • America is about to hit a 'vaccine wall' as demand drops — with or without Johnson & Johnson

    As supply begins to outstrip demand for COVID-19 vaccine, surveys show that vaccine reluctancy may still prevent the U.S. from achieving herd immunity in the pandemic.

  • Blinken makes surprise visit to Afghanistan after Biden announces U.S. troop withdrawal

    Some observers and critics worry that the U.S. withdrawal not only imperils counterterrorism efforts, but that it also endangers Afghanistan's fragile democracy.

  • Derek Chauvin tells court he will not testify

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd, addressed the court on Thursday, telling the presiding judge that he has decided not to testify in his own defense. "I will invoke my 5th Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said, using a microphone in court. Chauvin announced his decision after he and his defense attorney, Eric Nelson, had an open on-the-record discussion in court, in which Nelson emphasized, "This is your decision and your decision alone."

  • Cinerama, trash pileup, liver disease: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state

  • Why the U.S. should "be very worried" about Brazil's COVID disaster

    Hospitals are struggling to cope as a highly infectious COVID variant ravages the country. There are questions over vaccine efficacy, and one expert says other strains "will escape."

  • Texas Students Price Classmates Of Color In 'Slave Trade' Snapchat

    Students at the predominantly white high school were disciplined for their participation in the group Snapchat message.

  • Exclusive: Biden to bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government rouble debt in primary markets

    President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Thursday authorizing the U.S. government to sanction any sector of the Russian economy and will use it to restrict Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election, senior Biden administration officials said. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biden would bar U.S. financial institutions from taking part in the primary market for rouble-denominated Russian sovereign bonds from June 14.

  • Wright, Nazario cases show we have a serious racial profiling problem

    For all of us who have black fathers, brothers, sons, and nephews this national moment we continue to find ourselves in right now is terrifying.

  • Prince Philip 'woke up in a cold sweat' worrying he'd offended US president Richard Nixon, letter reveals

    In an unearthed letter, Philip told Nixon his own toast had been 'lame'.

  • Prince Harry And Prince William Won't See Each Other Until The Morning Of Prince Philip's Funeral

    They've spoken on the phone, but that's it.

  • Defense in Derek Chauvin trial rests after 2 days and 7 witnesses. Here are the highlights.

    The defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, rested its case Thursday.

  • Harris will visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the "root causes" of border crossings

    Vice President Harris said Wednesday she plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala "as soon as possible" in a diplomatic effort to address surging migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border has reached crisis levels. Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the "root causes" that drive migration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I am looking forward to traveling, hopefully as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle, stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala," Harris said at a virtual roundtable with experts on Wednesday, per Reuters.Most people in the Northern Triangle countries don't want to flee their homes but do so as a last resort due to financial instability, political turmoil and violence, among other things, Harris said. That's why the U.S. needs to help these countries reach economic stability, Harris added.Harris has already set up an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to temporarily increase security presence at their borders to curtail migration.Other top border officials visited Mexico and Guatemala in March.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Princess Anne shares sailing memories on first public appearance since Prince Philip's death

    The Princess Royal reminisced about sailing in her younger years as she made her first in-person appearance at an official event since her father's death. Anne appeared in good spirits as she met with members of the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS) on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday – the prestigious club Prince Philip was once admiral of. The Princess, 70, spoke fondly of her "links" and "early memories of sailing" at the west Cowes-based club, and took time to speak to senior members and a group of aspiring young sailors. Asked by club commodore Jamie Sheldon about the vessels she had sailed on, Anne said: "I started really with Bloodhound (a yacht). I then regressed to dinghy sailing for a bit." Anne – the only daughter of the Queen and the Duke – wore sunglasses, a navy blue jacket, black trousers, shoes, gloves and carried a black handbag for the occasion. She smiled as she spoke with some of the younger sailors and asked about their sailing experience. The princess, pictured below, left the RYS on a boat called "Warrior", before arriving at Royal Victoria Yacht Club in Fishbourne around 1.15pm.

  • Watch This Fearless 10-Year-Old Girl Speak Up for Trans Kids in the Face of Hateful Texas Bill

    If you don’t know who Kai Shappley is yet, you will. Earlier this week, the impressive 10-year-old trans activist and actor testified during a Texas State Affairs Committee hearing earlier this week, explaining with both grace and sass why a proposed bill is discriminatory and hateful to trans youth and their families. Shappley told Texas […]

  • Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles Visit Memorial to Prince Philip

    The couple were visibly moved by a display of flowers left in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh in the Marlborough House Gardens.

  • Why More U.S. Inflation Is Right Around the Corner

    On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March. Prices increased by 0.6 percent since February, the largest monthly increase since August 2012. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI increase was 2.6 percent. Given that the CPI for March 2020 was abnormally depressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most observers anticipated that the year-over-year increase would be elevated, but not as elevated as it actually turned out to be. I, for one, was not surprised. The dramatic growth in the U.S. money supply, when broadly measured, that began in March 2020 will do what increases in the money supply always do. Money growth will lead in the first instance (1–9 months) to asset-price inflation. Then, a second stage will set in. Over a 6–18-month period after a monetary injection occurs, economic activity will pick up. Ultimately, the prices of goods and services will increase. That usually takes between 12 and 24 months after the original monetary injection. Given this sequence, it’s as clear as the nose on your face that we’re going to see more — perhaps much more — inflation entering the system in the coming months. To get a handle on how the economy works and where we’re going, one needs a model of national income determination. For me, a monetary approach to national income determination is what counts. Indeed, in a fundamental sense, it’s a theory of everything. The close relationship between the growth rate of the money supply and nominal GDP is unambiguous and overwhelming. So, what is the current U.S. monetary temperature? Let’s first determine the “golden growth” rate for the money supply, and then compare the actual growth rate of the money supply in the U.S. to the golden growth rate. To calculate the golden growth rate, I use the quantity theory of money (QTM). The QTM states that MV = Py, where “M” is the money supply, “V” is the velocity of money, “P” is the price level, and “y” is real GDP. Let’s use QTM to make some benchmark calculations in order to determine what the “golden growth” rate is for the money supply. This figure will be the rate of broad money growth that would allow the Fed to hit its inflation target. I have calculated the golden growth rate for the 2010–2020 period. According to my calculations, the average percentage real GDP growth from 2010 to 2020 was 1.8 percent, the average growth in total money supply (M4) was 6.5 percent, and the average change in the velocity of money was -2.5 percent. Using these values and the Fed’s inflation target of 2 percent, I calculated the U.S. golden growth rate for total money (M4) to be 6.3 percent. How do I get there? The golden growth rate is the inflation target plus average real GDP growth minus the average percentage change in velocity (U.S. golden growth rate = 2.0 percent + 1.8 percent – (-2.5 percent percent ) = 6.3 percent). So, the average growth rate of the money supply (M4), which has been 6.5 percent, has slightly overrun the golden growth rate of 6.3 percent (see my calculations, and the chart below). This has resulted in a realized inflation rate of 1.7 percent per year, slightly below the target of 2 percent. That the realized inflation rate is, however, a bit below the Fed’s target is not surprising when you realize that prior to the explosion in the money supply in 2020, the average rate of growth of broad money was very modest from 2010 to 2019. It averaged only 4.0 percent, rather than the 2010–2020 average of 6.5 percent. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the growth rate in M4 began to skyrocket. By the end of 2020, it was growing at 28.9 percent per year, the highest year-end rate since 1943. That rate dramatically exceeds the golden growth rate of 6.3 percent per year, a growth rate that would be consistent with the Fed’s inflation target of 2 percent per year. Armed with the monetarist model for national income determination and the numbers just presented, it should be obvious, even to the untrained eye, that the recent March year-over-year CPI inflation rate of 2.6 percent is simply a harbinger of what is coming in the future: more inflation.

  • 5-year-old injured in Britt Reid crash unable to walk or talk

    Ariel, the child injured in the Britt Reid crash, is home but unable to walk or talk