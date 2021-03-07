Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Griffin Connolly
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will be at the centre of legislative negotiations throughout the first half of the Biden administration. (Getty Images)
West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will be at the centre of legislative negotiations throughout the first half of the Biden administration. (Getty Images)

After a chaotic week in the Senate in which he absorbed most of the political spotlight, Senator Joe Manchin blitzed the Sunday political talk show circuit to explain his position on everything from the $1.9trn Covid relief bill, to the minimum wage, to the bipartisan negotiation process in Congress.

The West Virginia Democratic senator – widely described as a “centrist” due to both his policy positions and his approach to the legislative process – held up passage of the Covid relief bill this weekend for hours over the size and duration of a key pandemic-era unemployment programme.

Fundamental to Mr Manchin’s governing approach is his belief in that the majority ought to negotiate as much as it can in good faith with the minority party. The Senate is split 50-50, but Democrats control the chamber since Vice President Kamala Harris casts any tiebreaker votes.

The filibuster

Mr Manchin is opposed to scrapping the Senate’s so-called “filibuster” rule that for decades has allowed the minority party in the chamber to check the power of the majority.

“I’m not going to change my mind on the filibuster,” he said on Sunday in an interview with NBC. “It takes listening to the minority to make sure the majority is getting it right.”

Since 1975, Senate rules have required 60 senators to vote to “invoke cloture” – that is, end debate – on any piece of legislation and bring it up for a vote. That, in effect, has meant a bill needs 60 senators to support it for it to pass – not the simple 51-vote majority outlined in the US Constitution.

During the 1950s and 1960s, when ending a filibuster required two-thirds of the chamber to vote to end debate, Democratic senators from southern states used it to shut down several civil rights bills.

But Mr Manchin signalled on Sunday that he could support broad use of the same legislative process that allowed Senate Democrats to pass this weekend’s $1.9trn Covid package on a 50-49 party-line vote, a process known as “budget reconciliation”.

“There’s no need for us to go to reconciliation until the other process has failed – that means the normal process of a committee, a hearing, amendments,” the senator told NBC on Sunday, when asked whether he would support the partisan reconciliation process to make moves on a voting and government ethics reform package passed by the House last week.

He left the door open, however: “I will change my mind if we need to go to a reconciliation ... [if] we have to get something done,” he said.

But Mr Manchin would only allow Senate Democrats to kickstart the partisan reconciliation process once “my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also,” he said.

The minimum wage

Mr Manchin was one of seven Senate Democrats last week to vote against raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next five years as part of the Covid package.

No senator – Republican or Democrat – thinks the minimum wage should remain at its current $7.25 per hour rate, he said.

Congress has not passed a minimum wage hike since early in the Obama administration.

“There’s not one senator out of 100 that does not want to raise the minimum wage. Not one,” Mr Manchin said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Mr Manchin has proposed that Congress should raise the federal minimum wage to $11 as a baseline, and higher for certain parts of the country where the cost of living is pricier – places such as California, New York, and Massachusetts, for instance.

“Once it gets above $11 it should be indexed, so it never becomes a political football again,” Mr Manchin said in his CNN interview.

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, who sits on the opposite end of the ideological spectrum from Mr Manchin within the Senate Democratic caucus, has vowed that a Democratic Congress and White House will pass a minimum wage hike.

The ‘moderate middle’

In an interview with ABC on Sunday, Mr Manchin explained that he did not ask to be put in a position of such individual leverage over the legislative process for these first two years of Joe Biden’s first term.

But he’ll be making the most of it to cater to his West Virginia constituents who he believes want him to bridge the gap between two deeply divided political parties.

“I didn’t lobby for this position. I’ve never changed, Martha. I’m the same person I have been all my life and since I’ve been in the public offices, I’m the same. I’ve been voting the same way for the last 10 years,” Mr Manchin said.

“I look for that moderate middle. The common sense that comes with the moderate middle is who I am. That’s what people expect. My state of West Virginia, they know me, they know how I’ve governed. I’ve tried to basically represent them [to] the best of my ability.”

Read More

Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia's hopes

Why is Joe Manchin really causing trouble for Joe Biden? Not for the obvious reasons

Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are holding American democracy hostage

Yellen says Congress needs to 'go big' for relief package

Biden news - live: Obama praises Biden on Covid-19 relief bill as Trump tells GOP to stop using his name

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Wallace Asks Joe Manchin If He's 'Enjoying' His Power 'A Little Too Much'

    The conservative West Virginia Democrat, a key swing vote in the Senate, appeared on four Sunday shows.

  • Exclusive: Nigel Farage quits politics - and this time he means it

    Brexit is done - and so is Nigel Farage. The former leader of the UK Independence Party and the Brexit Party, credited even by his sharpest critics as the most influential politician of the past two decades, has finally quit politics. And this time it is for good. In an interview with this weekend’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above, Mr Farage announces he is resigning as leader of the Reform Party and turning his back on politics after three decades of political street fighting. He says: “There is no going back - Brexit is done. That won’t be reversed. I know I’ve come back once or twice when people thought I’d gone, but this is it. It’s done. It’s over.” Mr Farage famously quit after the 2016 referendum, saying "I want my life back", but then reformed the Brexit Party two years later in 2018 to exploit disaffection with the way the Government was handling the Brexit negotiations. He adds: “Now's the moment for me to say I've knocked on my last door. I'm going to step down as the leader of Reform UK. I'll have no executive position at all. I'm quite happy to have an honorary one, but party politics, campaigning, being involved in elections, that is now over for me because I've achieved the one thing I set out to do: to achieve the independence of the UK.” The 56-year-old insists that he had no plans to retire, saying: “I'm not packing up. I'm not off to play golf four afternoons a week and have half a bitter afterwards. That's not happening.” Instead, he will be trying to influence the national debate on China’s influence in the UK and the battles over the so-called culture wars.

  • Ivory Coast votes for parliament as Ouattara opponents join forces

    Ivory Coast voted on Saturday in a legislative election, with President Alassane Ouattara's allies facing a combined challenge from opposition parties led by two of his predecessors. The poll comes only months after Ouattara won a third term in an election marred by unrest that killed at least 85 people, the country's worst violence since a 2010-2011 civil war. After boycotting the presidential election in October to protest Ouattara's decision to seek a third term, the parties of former presidents Henri Konan Bedie and Laurent Gbagbo are fielding parliamentary candidates on joint lists.

  • Live politics updates: Manchin open to reforming filibuster, requiring senators to stay on floor and talk

    Discussing potential reforms to the filibuster, Manchin said, "if you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk."

  • ‘Resign you disgusting monster’: Pressure on Cuomo increases as more accusers come forward

    Two women are latest to accuse Mr Cuomo of inappropriate touching and advances

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Tapper Confronts Manchin: 'Why Were You Fighting for Less Help' During 'Cruel Economic Time'?

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper relentlessly grilled Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday morning over the conservative Democrat’s push to water down the recently passed coronavirus relief bill, wondering aloud why the West Virginia lawmaker fought so hard for “less help” during this “cruel economic time.”Prior to Saturday’s passage of the massive bill, which if signed into law will provide $1400 stimulus checks to tens of millions of Americans, the process was brought to a 12-hour standstill during the Senate’s nearly daylong “vote-a-rama.” This amounted in large part to Democrats working frantically to win support from Manchin. After forcing modifications to the bill that included a reduction in the duration and amount of expanded unemployment benefits, Manchin eventually relented and voted in support of the sweeping relief package.Manchin, who appeared on four separate news shows on Sunday morning, found himself immediately confronted by Tapper over his push to weaken the bill during his interview on CNN’s State of the Union.“So after changes that you pushed for, enhanced federal unemployment benefits now expire about a month earlier and there’s a new income cap for writing them off on your taxes,” Tapper stated. “I have to say, you represent one of the lowest-income states in the nation. Why were you fighting for less help for citizens during this cruel economic time?”Manchin, for his part, claimed that all he did was “make sure we were targeting where the help was needed,” adding that due to the child tax credits contained in the relief package that they are “giving more help to individuals than ever before.” At the same time, he defended the income cap for tax deductions contained in the bill.“We capped it that anybody over $150,000 could not use that offset,” he said. “Anybody below it that is struggling and working, or the middle class, is able to do that. That was a fair compromise. We worked through that and got it done.”But the CNN anchor pointed out even if bipartisanship is “very important” to Manchin, no Republicans ended up supporting the legislation in the end.“Who do you blame for the fact that this bill got no Republican support in Congress?” Tapper pressed.“I never do place blame. What I do place is basically we don’t have the tolerance to sit down and work more,” the senator responded, adding: “This was more of a bipartisan bill than you might think.”Tapper eventually swung the conversation to the failed attempt to include a $15 minimum wage in the bill, noting that Manchin and moderate Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have been singled out by progressives for holding back and calling for a smaller wage increase.While Manchin said that there isn’t one member of the Senate that doesn’t want to increase the federal minimum wage, he continued to indicate that $15 is too much of a jump despite polls showing broad support for just that.“You figure the numbers, it comes out to $11,” the West Virginia lawmaker said. “That is how I got to 11. We can do that very quickly, too, within a couple of years. Once we get to $11, it should be indexed for inflation so it never becomes a political football again.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Up Close: $1.9T COVID relief bill, hate crimes against Asian Americans

    In this episode of Up Close, Democrats say America needs a COVID relief package to recover from the coronavirus pandemic's devastating economic impact.

  • Forget hiding behind the sofa, the Royal family needed a bullet-proof vest as Harry and Meghan let rip

    It was both everything we had come to expect - and not what we were expecting at all. We knew it was going to be blockbuster TV. But what we didn’t anticipate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah interview is how unvarnished their “truth” was actually going to be. From Meghan’s revelation that she was almost driven to suicide by being in the Royal family, to the astonishing claim that Harry was questioned about the potential colour of Archie’s skin, it’s fair to say this two-hour tell-all represented a worst-case scenario for what the couple kept referring to as The Firm. Talk of Royals “hiding behind the sofa” ahead of the primetime, no-holds-barred chat appeared to underestimate quite what the couple had in store. At first, it seemed as if Meghan casually letting slip that she and Harry were secretly “married” by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their actual wedding day in Windsor in May 2018 would be the biggest marmalade dropper of the morning. But viewers had only just settled into the cosy tete-a-tete in someone else’s Santa Barbara back yard when the blows quickly started raining down on the Duchess of Cambridge. Dressed in a black Armani dress with a distinctive white splodge and with her hair tied back in a matronly bun, the pregnant mother-of-one, 39, unleashed on her sister-in-law as the UK entered the second hour of International Women’s Day. Contrary to reports, which first surfaced in the Daily Telegraph in November 2018, that Meghan had made Kate cry during a bridesmaids’ dress fitting, the former actress insisted it was actually the other way round. Implying a distinct lack of sisterly support from the mother-of-three, even when “everything was going on with my Dad”, Meghan insisted: “I’m not sharing that in any way to be disparaging about her,” adding: “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance makes first trip since touching down

    Engineers hail true ‘start of our journey’ after successful drive

  • Police investigating killing reported outside Durham hotel, the second there in a month

    This is the second dead body found in this Durham block in less than a month.

  • 12-year-old boy arrested for four armed carjackings in just under an hour

    Only one attempt was successful on Thursday evening

  • Chinese director of 'Nomadland' faces controversy at home

    Chloe Zhao's success — she's the first Asian woman and the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for best director for her film “Nomadland” — has not been met with universal applause in her country of birth. Censors have removed some social media posts about the film, which has raised questions about whether it will still be released in China. Over the past week, Chinese web users questioned whether Zhao, who was educated in the U.K. and the U.S., was still a Chinese citizen and if she could be counted as Chinese given a critical comment she made about the country in 2013.

  • 'The Walking Dead' teased Daryl's romantic love interest episodes earlier in a small moment you likely missed

    On Sunday's "Talking Dead," Melissa McBride said "TWD" seemed to hint at Lynn Collins' eventual introduction of the show earlier on season 10.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • 'The Walking Dead' made an unexpected choice concerning Daryl's romantic life after a decade

    "TWD" is stirring the pot with Daryl's sexuality after 10 seasons. Fans have been vocal on who they have wanted to see Daryl paired with, if anyone.

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.

  • Top disease expert says US in the 'eye of the hurricane' as COVID cases decline amid growing concern over spread of UK variant

    Osterholm warned about the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that was first discovered in the UK and has "wreaked havoc" in Europe.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.