Joe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Protesters evidently want all hands on deck in the push to make Washington, D.C. a state, and they're now headed to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) nautical home.

Advocates for D.C. statehood are planning a protest on Thursday, Politico reported, and they'll be gathering at Manchin's house ... boat.

"Yes," Politico writes for those unfamiliar, "[Manchin] lives on a boat docked in the harbor when he's in Washington."

Indeed, the boat, Almost Heaven, is "anchored 8 miles south of the Capitol," a Time story described in 2014, going on to note that Manchin "routinely invites senators from both parties out for evening cruises."

"I wasn't crazy on buying any real estate in Washington, not at all," Manchin told Time.

The Washingtonian may have summed it up by writing, "Manchin lives on a boat because he doesn't like living here."

In fact, this ended up sparking a Republican attack ad against Manchin in 2018, which slammed him for his "$700,000 D.C. luxury yacht." That's an assertion PolitiFact gave a "half-true" rating, writing that the boat's "40-foot length would generally qualify it as a yacht, but since Manchin lives there when he is in town, it could be just as easily described as a houseboat" — though he apparently purchased it for $220,000.

Either way, it seems Manchin is one lawmaker who at any given moment — including, perhaps, as protesters gather — is always ready to sail away into the sunset.

More stories from theweek.com
7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guilty
Biden announces U.S. aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030
America's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp throws support behind Home Depot as the chain faces calls for a boycott over its silence on restrictive voting law

    The left "went after baseball, and now they're going after American jobs," Kemp said in a Tuesday tweet.

  • Why corporate America appears to be drifting away from the Republican Party

    Public protests over Georgia's voting law likely contributed to many companies' taking a strong stand. AP Photo/Jeff AmyThere’s a growing rift between corporate America and the GOP – two groups that have long been bedfellows. The latest incident involves a restrictive voting law passed in Georgia – with dozens of other states working on their own measures meant to limit voting. Over 300 companies, CEOs and other executives signed a statement printed in The New York Times to “defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation,” while Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. Republicans reacted furiously and warned of retribution, including eliminating tax breaks for companies taking a stand on the issue. Texas’ governor backed out of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell bluntly warned companies to “stay out of politics” – though he later softened his tone. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to capitalize on the fracture. As a management professor, I study how corporate executives’ values and political views affect the decisions they make on behalf of their companies. While I believe CEOs are partly responsible for the growing business-GOP divide, it’s not the only factor driving it. A tight relationship loosens up The close relationship between corporate America and the Republican Party dates back to the 1970s. Companies provided financial support to conservative war chests and in return received business-friendly policies like reduced corporate taxes and regulations. The alliance has arguably been quite a success for Big Business. Corporate taxes as a share of U.S. gross domestic product are only about 1%, the lowest since the 1930s and down from 4.1% in 1967. But this union has become increasingly strained in recent years over a range of social issues, particularly regarding LGBTQ rights. For example, in 2015 many companies including Apple and Walmart denounced so-called religious freedom laws like one passed in Indiana that would allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ customers. The following year there was a similar corporate backlash over North Carolina’s ban on transgender individuals using public bathrooms. Boycotts by several companies, including PayPal and the NCAA, led to a partial repeal in 2017. Companies were also vocal during former President Donald Trump’s presidency over such matters as his travel ban from Muslim-majority countries and his comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. For some, it seemed like the role he and other Republicans played in laying the ground for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol may have been the last straw, as dozens of companies including AT&T and Marriott said they would cut off donations to the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election. The push for more restrictive voter laws continues the battle over the election. Republicans in states across the country cite alleged fraud in the 2020 election – despite no evidence that any occurred – as the impetus behind their push. Why have companies become more outspoken in recent years and willing to upset an alliance that has helped them reduce their tax bills and regulatory hurdles? My research suggests there are three driving forces for this trend. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, left, has said companies need to ‘do what’s right.’ Loren Matthew/AP Images for Bloomberg Global Business Forum CEOs doing ‘what we think is right’ The CEO is the corporation’s top decider, which means his or her political leanings can filter into business decisions. And in recent years, CEOs of some of the largest U.S. companies have cited their own personal values as their reason for speaking out on social issues. As Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Wall Street Journal in 2016, “Our jobs as CEOs now include driving what we think is right.” In my own research, I’ve found a CEO’s political affiliation can affect how a company spends money. CEOs who mostly donate to Democrats tend to spend more on their employees, community activities and environmental issues, regardless of their company’s profitability. That is, they seem to believe it’s simply the right thing to do. Republican CEOs, on the other hand, tend to tie spending on outside issues to financial performance, reflecting the notion that companies are responsible to shareholders first and foremost. More recent research also demonstrates that liberal executives tend to pay more attention to gender diversity inside their companies and are less likely to reduce their workforce when economic conditions deteriorate, consistent with the values that liberals prioritize. But relatively few CEOs are staunchly liberal, so the impact of the CEO on this trend may be limited. A recent study found that only about 18% of the more than 3,500 people who served as CEOs of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 1500 from 2000 to 2017 donated primarily to Democratic candidates, while 58% gave mostly to Republicans. Growing worker activism Employees also play an important role driving corporate activism. Recent management research shows that companies with more liberal employees spend more resources on improving gender and race diversity and sustainability issues. Similarly, a 2019 study found that companies are more likely to concede to activists’ demands over issues like reducing carbon emissions and increasing front-line workers’ pay when they have a more liberal workforce. Companies may be responding to research showing the benefits of listening to their employees and showing their voices matter. For example, workers tend to show more trust and commitment toward a company when they feel it shares their values, which leads to higher productivity. A 2017 survey found that 89% of employees said they’d accept a reduced salary to work at a company whose values match their own. Other research shows engagement in social activities like protecting the environment leads to less employee turnover. In my own research, which tracked companies’ engagement on same-sex marriage issues in the 2000s and 2010s, I found that the likelihood of CEOs speaking out on same-sex marriage significantly increased when there were more employees who donated to Democrats – which was true even when the CEO leaned conservative. Tracking popular opinion Public opinion is another factor likely driving the growing rift with the GOP. Corporate executives tend to follow public sentiment, as they want to minimize the risk of losing customers for their products and services. The debate over same-sex marriage is a good case in point. Public support for allowing gay people to marry surpassed 50% for the first time in 2011 – it’s now at 67%. Until then, very few CEOs had made a public statement on the issue, according to my same-sex marriage research. Once popular opinion hit the halfway point, however, a lot more companies – including ones led by conservative CEOs – begin speaking out in favor. Interestingly, even liberal CEOs said very little until 2011, including those who already provided employees with domestic partner benefits. And more recently, it has become even more critical for companies to consider public sentiment when deciding whether to take a stand on a hot-button issue. That’s because their younger customers, especially millennials, increasingly say CEOs have a responsibility to speak out and they would be more likely to buy products if they do. On the voting laws, a recent poll found that most people favor legislation that makes it easier to vote, not harder. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Who’s leaving whom But corporate America isn’t necessarily moving away from the Republican Party and toward the Democrats. Instead, businesses are trying to make clear that their concerns are not partisan in nature. The 100-plus companies that signed a statement supporting voter rights and against bills that would restrict access emphasized this point. I believe a closer look at the three main factors – especially the role of workers and the public – behind the growth in corporate activism suggests something else. Companies aren’t drifting away from the Grand Old Party. Rather, the GOP seems to be doing the drifting, not only from corporate America, but the American public as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: M. K. Chin, Indiana University. Read more:MLB’s decision to drop Atlanta highlights the economic power companies can wield over lawmakers – when they choose toA less Trumpy version of Trumpism might be the future of the Republican Party M. K. Chin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin: Getting rid of filibuster will lead to "serious problems"

    Getting rid of the filibuster in the Senate to pass legislation with a simple majority will lead to "serious problems," Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Wednesday during an Axios event.Why it matters: Manchin has repeatedly said that he does not support eliminating the filibuster. His stance reduces President Biden's chances of pushing through his agenda, including passing climate change legislation, by limiting Senate Democrats' legislative power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "If you give up on democracy, if you give up on the republic, if you give up on filibuster, I tell you we're in serious problems," Manchin said."When it comes to the Senate, [it] is expected and it was designed for us to come together and find a pathway forward and that pathway forward," Manchin added, referring to how the Senate should work in a bipartisan manner. "What goes around comes around," Manchin added. "I remember when Donald Trump was beating up on all the Republicans to get rid of the filibuster from 2017 to 2020. That was a daily occurrence." Manchin also suggested that due to heavy partisanship, it has become more difficult to pass legislation, but that does not excuse eliminating the supermajority. Worth noting: The senator also said during the event that he does not support using infrastructure spending to tackle climate change policy.Watch the full event here. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

    In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) asked Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams if she could list the specific things she objects to in Georgia's restrictive new voting law. She could. "It's a long list," the Senate Democrats' Twitter account said, helping the exchange go viral on Wednesday. Kennedy and Abrams are both very smart lawyers who graduated at the top of their class at elite universities, MSNBC's Brian Williams noted Wednesday night, setting up the clip. "Is that everything?" Kennedy asked about 90 seconds into Abrams' recitation. "No it is not, no sir," she replied, laughing. We never find out where her list ended, though, because Kennedy finally threw in the towel. "Okay, I get the idea," he said "I get the idea." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyBiden announces U.S. aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030America's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • US troops in Syria seem to be getting hit with directed-energy attacks, and the Pentagon suspects Russia is doing it, report says

    The Department of Defense has been investigating incidents since last year, officials told Politico.

  • Dems' ambitions narrow as political reality sets in

    After a Trump era that emboldened its left flank, the party’s legislative agenda is gliding down from loftiness to pragmatism.

  • Chauvin trial prosecutors worked under-the-radar with strategic communications firm

    For most of the past year, a strategic communications firm with deep Washington ties has played an integral role for the prosecution in the State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin — operating without pay and so under-the-radar that most of its own staff had no idea.The big picture: Finsbury Glover Hering — formerly known as the Glover Park Group — has been conducting media monitoring and analysis as part of legal team special prosecutor Neal Katyal's vision for a three-pronged "modern appeal/trial strategy."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was Katyal who last June pitched Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on bringing in experts from the firm. Katyal had previously worked with them in civil cases. His strategy held that in such a widely watched criminal case, with such major repercussions for the country, it would be essential for the prosecution to simultaneously consider the trial, an inevitable appeal and how the verdict would sit with Americans overall.What they're saying: "We know in any high-stakes case like this there’s going to be an appeal," said Katyal, a partner at Hogan Lovells and former acting U.S. solicitor general with extensive appellate and Supreme Court experience. He and his team of seven lawyers also provided their services free of charge."You're thinking with one eye to the trial itself, and with the other, how’s it going to look on appeal," he said. "We needed to understand what people would be thinking about after the trial was over."Katyal spoke with Axios on Wednesday, a day after the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd."We wanted to get a sense of what the public reaction would be if there were a conviction, an acquittal or a mixed verdict," he said. "Were there going to be any threats to public safety?""To win the trial is one thing. To win it in the eyes of the American people in the long term is a different thing," he said. "As a prosecutor, your goal is not 'to win a case' — it’s to do justice. And part of doing justice is not just winning the case but understanding how the verdict will be received."How it worked: While prosecutors Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge and two outside attorneys, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, focused on the case and the trial, Katyal and a team of seven lawyers he assembled from his firm focused on legal motions and appeals.The FGH team, meanwhile, monitored local, national and international media coverage as well as Twitter and other social media. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this monitoring and analysis was all conducted remotely.It was their job to boil down for the prosecution the trends they could observe through publicly available information: Who were the key influencers? Were any errors in media coverage becoming part of the narrative? How was the public consuming what was happening in the courtroom and how did the jury appear to be responding?In a statement to Axios, Ellison said FGH was "a completely integral and invaluable part of the team" and said the firm's advice was "essential to helping us understand the broader conversation around the case" and "the world around us." FGH declined through a spokesman to comment for this story.What's next: In addition to Chauvin's expected appeal, three other former officers who also were involved in Floyd's deadly arrest are set to go on trial jointly in August.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Falcon And The Winter Soldier stumbled under the weight of Captain America’s legacy

    Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has tried to explore a lot of things: The fallout from Thanos removing half of all life from the universe, as well as the economic and social impact of bringing everyone back five years later; the U.S. government’s history with institutionalized racism and how little things have changed over the years; and the smaller-stakes stories of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson trying to find a new place in the world after temporarily giving their lives to save it. But over the course of season one, the series has primarily focused on a guy who hasn’t physically appeared in the show: Steve Rogers, the real Captain America, whose abilities and achievements are so legendary—to the people in this world and those of us watching on Disney+—that they cast a star-spangled shadow over everyone and everything.

  • Russia orders troop pullback, but keeps weapons near Ukraine

    Russia's defense minister on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases following massive drills amid tensions with Ukraine, but said that they should leave their weapons behind in western Russia for another exercise later this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the Russian pullback. After watching the drills, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared the maneuvers in Crimea and wide swathes of western Russia over and ordered the military to pull the troops that took part in them back to their permanent bases.

  • My dad thought Christianity was about love and tolerance. Little did he know.

    I’ve been thinking about my dad, who passed away in 2012. He preached for 60 years.

  • Don Lemon calls Tucker Carlson's 'meltdown' over Chauvin verdict 'a ratings grift'

    “I just think this is just about wanting more ratings and power in television.”

  • Biden's remarks on protests slammed by widow of retired police captain killed during riot

    Ann Dorn, the wife of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot and killed during the violence and looting that followed widespread protests over racial injustice in June, says it's 'disheartening' that leaders 'are not calling for peace.'

  • In Romania, 'modern slaves' burn noxious trash for a living

    In the trash-strewn slums of Sintesti, less than 10 miles from Romania’s capital, Mihai Bratu scrapes a dangerous living for his Roma family amid the foul reek of burning plastic that cloys the air day and night. Like many in this community, for him illegally setting fire to whatever he can find that contains metal — from computers to tires to electrical cables — seems like his only means of survival. “We’re selling it to people who buy metal, we are poor people … we have to work hard for a week or two to get one kilogram of metal,” 34-year-old Bratu, perched on an old wooden cart, told The Associated Press.

  • Ronda Rousey announces pregnancy: ‘Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon’

    Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, alongside husband Travis Browne, announces she's pregnant.

  • Cornyn, Abrams spar over race and Georgia’s voting law

    During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, questioned Georgia activist Stacey Abrams about her state's controversial new election law.

  • Cris Collinsworth reveals how he’d handle fifth pick for Bengals in 2021 NFL draft

    How would a Cincinnati Bengals legend handle the draft this year?

  • Brett Favre says it's 'hard to believe' Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd

    Favre made his comments on his "Bolling with Favre" podcast Wednesday, one day after Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd.

  • ‘Intimidating’ anti-vaxxers shout at people queuing up for COVID jab at Nottingham market

    Around 15 people were shouting 'we want our freedom back' at Bulwell market on Tuesday morning.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August