Joe Manchin is a "no" for Neera Tanden to run Office of Management and Budget

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he will vote against Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to be director of the Office and Management and Budget.

Why it matters: Manchin's opposition seriously imperils Tanden's nomination, as she will now need at least one Republican vote to be confirmed.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Tanden has drawn fire from Republicans and Democrats for her combative posture on Twitter, where she has engaged in late-night feuds, slashing her opponent and defending her positions.

  • "I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget," Manchin said.

  • Manchin's announcement marks the first time a Senate Democrat has announced opposition to a Biden Cabinet nominee.

The big picture: Tanden adopted an apologetic tone in two Senate committee hearings last week, where she apologized for some of her comments.

  • Democrats felt optimistic that Tanden's conciliatory approach would carry her across the line and that she would be voted out of committee next week.

What we're watching: Many Republicans haven't announced their position on Tanden, but if one of them decides to support her, her prospects to lead OMB will be given new life.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Heidi Cruz Texted Friends To Organize Cancun Vacation At Ritz-Carlton: NYT

    The revelation dented Sen. Ted Cruz's excuse that he was doing his daughters' bidding with a Cancun vacation while fellow Texans struggled in record cold.

  • Titans’ Mike Vrabel talks J.J. Watt, OC and DC, NFL draft, more

    Vrabel confirmed the Titans "have had discussions on J.J. Watt."

  • Democrats Sinema, Manchin endanger Biden push to hike minimum wage

    Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • Wake County school bus driver hits NC lottery jackpot. ‘I still don’t believe it’

    She plans to buy a home, officials say.

  • Italian fixers accused of skimming off £60m in bribes from Chinese companies in face mask deal

    Italian middlemen allegedly pocketed €70 million (£60 million) in illicit “commissions” from Chinese companies in return for helping to negotiate contracts for Italy to buy €1.25 billion worth of face masks. Eight people are under investigation for the allegedly corrupt deal, which took place last spring, just as Italy was hit by the first wave of the pandemic. Italian police seized €70 million worth of their assets, from bank accounts and property to designer watches worth €10,000 each and a Tiffany’s necklace valued at €14,000. The seizures also included a yacht worth €770,000 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which prosecutors believe were bought with the proceeds of the deals. Finance police suspect the group of skimming millions of euros off contracts for the procurement of more than 800 million masks from three Chinese consortiums.

  • ‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming Texans

    Ron Jenkins/GettyDALLAS—As a historic winter storm raged across Texas over the weekend, Akilah Scott-Amos received an alarming message from her power company: Please switch services because “prices are about to explode.”The 43-year-old owner of an organic skincare and apothecary shop was initially confused by the message from Griddy, which sells wholesale power for a monthly membership, but she began to look for other providers.Then she checked her bill.“I paid $450 for one day. I was in shock,” Scott-Amos told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “It made no sense because we have a gas heater, a gas fireplace, and we have been keeping the temperature around the house at 65 degrees. With that amount of money, and the labeled amount of usage Griddy said was used—we would have to be lighting up the whole neighborhood.” Courtesy Akilah Scott-Amos The nightmare only got worse on Monday, when she realized her bill had increased by another $2,500. In comparison, Scott-Amos paid $33.93 last year for the entire month of February.“I don’t have that type of money,” she said. “I now owe Griddy $2,869.11. This is going to put me in debt, this is going to mess up my credit. Are they going to cut me off? In the middle of this ongoing crisis?”‘What if I Die Here?’: The Panic of COVID Patients in Texas Left With No HeatScott-Amos is not alone. Dozens of Griddy customers have blasted the wholesale power company for their outrageously high bills amid a winter disaster.Despite the astronomical prices, Scott-Amos is considered one of the lucky ones, as millions of people across Texas are still without power while temperatures remain perilously low. The storm, which bulldozed through parts of the central and southern United States this week, has killed at least 30 people and hospitalized dozens more who have resorted to dangerous measures to stay warm.“This is a double-edged sword,” Scott-Amos said. “Thankfully we have power, but at what price? We are using it minimally and getting charged thousands. Most people I know don’t even have power, and I’m getting these outrageous bills.” Courtesy Akilah Scott-Amos While power outages have affected Americans across the country, from West Virginia to Oregon, Texas has been hit the hardest. On Tuesday, at least 4.3 million Texans were left in the dark. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, only 700,000 homes had their electricity restored overnight. More than 2.7 million customers still don’t have power.“We know millions of people are suffering,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a Wednesday statement. “We have no other priority than getting them electricity. No other priority.”But data from ERCOT suggests the price of getting the lights back on might be too steep for some Texans. As first reported by Reuters, the market prices on the power grid spiked more than 10,000 percent on Monday in the aftermath of the deep freeze. Prices skyrocketed to more than $9,000 per megawatt-hour—compared to the pre-storm prices of less than $50 per hour.The amped-up wattage costs have affected Griddy customers in particular because of the company’s distinctive business model. In Texas’ hypercharged market for electricity, Griddy makes money by debiting its subscribers a flat $9.99 monthly fee—and then selling them raw power at its going wholesale value, effectively stripping out any insulation between consumers and the oscillations in supply and demand.Often this saves Griddy customers money. But the wild surge in costs due to failures across ERCOT’s grid has juiced bills up to astounding levels. Griddy initially urged its customers to switch to another power provider, but few companies are accepting new accounts.‘Unprecedented’: Why a Historic Winter Storm Has Caused Chaos Across TexasExacerbating and prolonging this sticker shock is a decision on Tuesday by the state’s Power Utility Commission, which regulates the nonprofit ERCOT’s operations. The order from the gubernatorially appointed PUC asserted that, even with a hike coinciding with cold weather and increased heating use, ERCOT had been undercharging consumers for the cost of energy and directed it to raise its rates.“We made the unprecedented decision to tell our customers—whom we worked really hard to get—that they are better off in the near term with another provider,” Michael Fallquist, chief executive officer of Griddy, previously said in a statement. “We want what’s right by our consumers, so we are encouraging them to leave.”Royce Pierce, a 38-year-old contractor, is one of those Griddy customers who received a notice from the power company to abandon his service—a message he admitted to The Daily Beast he thought was “overly precautionary” as the winter storm loomed.Now, his bill has skyrocketed over $7,000 in the last two days, he said. As of Wednesday, Pierce owes Griddy $8,162.73 for the month of February—a shocking price considering the bill for his two-story house was $387.70 just last month. Last February, Pierce said he only paid $330. Courtesy Royce Pierce “It’s mindblowing. I honestly didn’t believe the price at first,” Pierce said on Wednesday. “It’s not a great feeling knowing that there is a looming bill that we just can’t afford.”Like Scott-Amos, Pierce said his family has been trying to use as little electricity as possible to keep down the insane costs, including turning down the thermostat to 50 degrees and not using the lights or oven.“I am walking around in my bathrobe right now to keep warm,” he added with a laugh. Stressing that he is hoping for a relief package from the state to help with the bill, Pierce said he is just living under the assumption “this is a later problem.”“I just told my wife to stop checking. There is nothing we can do now. This is already an insane thing and I don’t care about the money when it comes to people’s health,” he said, adding that if his work had not been affected by COVID-19 and he was working full-time “we could have taken care of this.”Griddy and ERCOT did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Texas officials have declared a state of emergency and the Lone Star state was hit with another arctic blast on Wednesday in what the National Weather Service has called “the worst of all the winter events over the past week.”Do you know something we should about the winter storms and utility companies? Email Pilar.Melendez@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at pilar.melendez@prontonmail.com from a non-work device.With the possibility that this winter disaster is far from over, Scott-Amos is worried that the price spikes might prompt some Texans to shut off their power—or take dangerous measures to keep warm.“It’s like people who don’t go to the doctor or dentist because they don’t want to pay. People are desperate and you shouldn’t have to choose,” she said.Dr. Sam Prater, a UTHealth emergency medicine physician with Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, told The Daily Beast his Houston hospital had already seen at least 100 patients come in over 48 hours with carbon monoxide poisoning.“This increase in cases of carbon monoxide poisoning is a mass casualty event and part of the larger public health disaster that Houston is currently facing,” he said.Some residents have attempted to use their BBQ pits, campfire grills, or stovetops inside their homes to stay warm. Several people have died, including a Sharpstown woman and an 8-year-old girl who suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car in the garage to generate heat.“This is a public health emergency. We have seen both adults and children in our emergency rooms for carbon monoxide poisoning as people without power do anything they can to keep their families warm during this arctic blast that has plagued the Houston area,” Prater added, stressing that residents should bundle up in layers and only warm-up in their cars outside of the garage.Scott-Amos is outraged this public health emergency has been exacerbated by the “greed” of electrical companies.“I think people are greedy. It doesn’t make sense,” she said. “I am dumbfounded. There is no compassion or grace for people.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US charges three North Koreans over $1.3bn theft

    The "military intelligence agents" are accused of targeting some of the world's biggest firms.

  • The complex history of Alexander Twilight, nation's first African American to earn a bachelor's degree

    Though Twilight is lauded today as an African American scholar, preacher and educator, for much of his life he was marked as white on census records.

  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says 'bullying is nothing new' for Cuomo after a state lawmaker accuses the governor of making a threatening phone call

    In the latest chapter in their ongoing feud, de Blasio told MSNBC that bullying lawmakers is "classic Andrew Cuomo."

  • Trump drops Giuliani as his lawyer, while Cohen warns he will soon be ‘thrown under the bus’

    After leading Trump’s failed legal challenge against the presidential election, Giuliani is ‘not currently representing’ the former president

  • Two Dalit girls found dead in suspected poisoning

    Two Dalit girls have died and a third is critically ill in a suspected poisoning in northern India. Relatives of the teenage victims said they had been found with their limbs bound with their own clothes. The dead girls aged 13 and 16, along with the survivor, aged 17, were found on their family farm in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were sisters and the 13-year-old was their cousin. Repeated high profile cases of murder and sexual assault against women have caused widespread anger in India in recent years. The girls belonged to Dalit, or untouchable, families who are considered outside the Indian caste system and who can face widespread discrimination. A brother of the victims said they had gone to the farm in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh to collect grass. He told Indian Express: “Today, they got late returning, so we went to look for them. We found them tied up, with clothes.” Police said they bodies bore no signs of injuries and the deaths were suspected poisonings. "There was some white substance coming out of their mouth and doctors have said there were symptoms of poisoning. We are recording statements of all the people concerned and an in-depth probe is being conducted. Necessary action is being taken," Supt of Police Sureshrao A Kulkarni told the BBC. A string of horrific crimes against women have caused repeated waves of anger in India since the notorious 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in the capital, Delhi. Yet despite regular protests, and new laws brought in after the 2012 attack, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Unnao district has also seen similar high-profile crimes in recent years. A woman was murdered on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases

    Executioners who put 13 inmates to death in the last months of the Trump administration likened the process of dying by lethal injection to falling asleep and called gurneys “beds” and final breaths “snores.” The sworn accounts by executioners, which government filings cited as evidence the lethal injections were going smoothly, raise questions about whether officials misled courts to ensure the executions scheduled from July to mid-January were done before death penalty opponent Joe Biden became president. Secrecy surrounded all aspects of the executions.

  • Mike Huckabee: Members of the media celebrating Limbaugh’s death is ‘unconscionable’

    Mike Huckabee slams members of the media that ‘hated’ the values Limbaugh stood for and celebrated his death.

  • AP Top Stories February 17 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday, February 17: Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh has died; Federal agents seize 10 million fake N95 masks; Winter weather threatens to sow more chaos; the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City is imploded.

  • Texas weather: Young family 'just trying to keep warm'

    Millions of Texans still have no heat days after a storm, with many struggling to get food and water.

  • China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister

    Wang, who is also China's foreign minister, told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea's "unique role" in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, the ministry statement said. Chung, who took office a week ago, on Friday held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at making North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

  • Yemen famine could threaten opportunity for peace, U.N. warns

    A massive famine could wipe out a new opportunity, created by renewed U.S. engagement, to end the war in Yemen, top U.N. officials told the Security Council on Thursday. U.N. Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths also called for a stop to an offensive by the Houthi movement on the government-held city of Marib, warning "the quest for territorial gain by force threatens all of the prospects of the peace process." U.S. President Joe Biden has made ending the conflict in Yemen a priority since taking office last month, appointing a special envoy and ending U.S. support for offensive operations by Saudi Arabia in neighboring Yemen.

  • Matthews pads NHL goals lead, Maple Leafs rout Senators 7-3

    Auston Matthews scored his 15th and 16th goals to pad his NHL lead and had two assists to help the league-leading Toronto Maple Leafs thump the last-place Ottawa Senators 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews has scored those 16 goals in just 17 games played, and has scored 15 times in his last 13 contests. “The puck’s going in the net right now and that’s great, but the most important thing is that we’re winning,” Matthews said.

  • Biden congressional allies are introducing his ambitious immigration bill with citizenship path

    Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) on Thursday will introduce legislation backed by President Biden to overhaul the U.S. immigration system, and Sen. Bob Menedez (D-N.J.) will introduce it in the Senate next week. The sweeping bill would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, starting with the DREAMERs — people brought to the U.S. illegally as children — and immigrants who qualify for Temporary Protected Status. The bill, the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, would also increase the number of certain visas, replace the word "alien" with "noncitizen" in U.S. immigration code, fund more immigration judges and support staff to help clear the backlog of asylum seekers, send funds to Central American countries to discourage emigration, and increase security at ports of entry to fight smuggling of drugs and other contraband. It would try to avert a future reprise of former President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban" by limiting the power of presidents to curtail immigration. The legislation wraps together all Biden's major immigration policy priorities. "But White House officials were having trouble Wednesday convincing advocates and even reporters that it could garner the support of at least 10 Republicans in the Senate," Politico's Anita Kumar reports. "Behind the scenes, the White House has accepted that it will need to break the bill up into pieces," including standalone legislation on DREAMERs and TPS recipients. Some Democrats "are growing increasingly uneasy that the White House is walking into a political buzzsaw in its zeal to unwind hardline Trump administration policies," Politico reports, especially House Democrats representing Texas border districts. "If we go off the rails, it's going to be bad for us," said Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas). "Biden is going to be dealing with a minority in Congress if he continues down some of these paths." On the other hand, ABC News notes, if Democrats "wait for Republican support, Congress could be looking at another failed attempt at immigration reform." More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodge

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.