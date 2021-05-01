Joe Manchin opposes DC statehood bill, dealing a huge blow to its prospects in the Senate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe manchin 20
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia). Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Manchin says that the process for DC statehood should be done through a constitutional amendment.

  • "If you go down that path ... you know it's going to go to the Supreme Court," he said.

  • With intense GOP opposition, Manchin's position severely imperils the legislation's passage.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Friday he would not back a House-passed bill making Washington, DC, the nation's 51st state, arguing that the process should be done through a constitutional amendment.

During a radio interview on WV MetroNews Talkline, a West Virginia news outlet, Manchin said that he wouldn't support Democrats unilaterally enacting statehood and said previous Justice Departments had already examined the issue.

"They all came to the same conclusion," he said. "If Congress wants to make DC a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment. It should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote."

When asked, Manchin reiterated said that he would not support a standalone statehood bill.

"I would tell all my friends ... if you go down that path because you want to be politically popular ... you know it's going to go to the Supreme Court," he said. "So why not do it the right way?"

Manchin's position severely imperils the legislation and underscores the tenuous position that Democrats have in the evenly divided Senate, which the party controls due to Vice President Kamala Harris's tiebreaking vote. Any Democratic defection can doom major legislation, especially with Manchin and Sen. Krysten Sinema of Arizona opposed to eliminating the Senate filibuster, which creates a 60-vote threshold to break.

Read more: Meet Merrick Garland's inner circle of 18 officials. They've got a packed plate investigating major police departments and even Rudy Giuliani.

Late last month, the Democrat-controlled House passed the DC statehood bill, also known as H5 51, which would give the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, two senators, a full voting member of Congress, and a governor.

The vote was 216-208, with no Republicans supporting the legislation.

The legislation, which is strongly supported by President Joe Biden, would shrink the size of existing federal district to include landmarks such as the White House, US Capitol, and the National Mall.

GOP congressional leaders have decried the bill as a Democratic-led "power grab," despite past support for statehood from conservatives like former President Richard Nixon and the late Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona.

But even with united Republican opposition, the bill has run into additional turbulence among Senate Democrats.

The Senate statehood bill (S. 51), which is sponsored by Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, needs 50 Democratic senators and currently only has 44 co-sponsors, with the exclusion of moderates like Manchin, Sinema, and Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Angus King of Maine, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

A spokesman for Carper on Friday responded to Manchin's assertion that the 23rd Amendment would raise constitutional issues for congressional action on the issue.

The 23rd Amendment, which was ratified by the states in 1961, extended voting rights for presidential elections to District residents.

"The Constitution - including the 23rd Amendment - does nothing to prohibit the granting of statehood to the District of Columbia, nor does it establish a minimum state size or the location of the federal district," the spokesman said.

In the 2016 election, District voters backed statehood by a 86% to 14% margin.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon halts border wall construction paid for with defense funds

    In 2019, the Trump administration used Defense Department cash for border wall projects when Congress refused to fund them.

  • A man and his van: Dave Grohl on the romance and stank of life on the road

    In his new doc, 'What Drives Us,' Dave Grohl and a host of rock luminaries reflect on their salad days as young musicians touring the country by van.

  • Joe Manchin says he opposes DC statehood bill, dealing blow to efforts to make nation's capital the 51st state

    With some 705,000 residents, Washington, D.C., has more people than the states of Vermont and Wyoming.

  • GOP seeks to convince vaccine skeptics within its own ranks

    When a group of Republican doctors in Congress released a video selling the safety of the coronavirus vaccine, their message wasn't explicitly aimed at their conservative constituents, but nonetheless had a clear political bent. Getting the shot is the best way to “end the government's restrictions on our freedoms," Rep. Larry Bucshon, an Indiana Republican and heart surgeon who donned a white lab coat and stethoscope when he spoke into the camera. The public service announcement was the latest effort from GOP leaders to shrink the vaccination gap between their party and Democrats.

  • Chicago police April crime numbers show murders, shootings up

    Chicago police released their April crime numbers early Saturday morning, showing carjackings have decreased, but murders and shootings continue to outpace last year.

  • Inspection after inspection found problems. How nonprofit Boise nursing home went wrong

    One patient was mistakenly given medications meant for his roommate.

  • Eight Republican 2024 candidates speak in Texas next week, but not Trump

    A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the party's presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday. The May 7 event at a hotel in Austin is being co-hosted by U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, to thank donors who helped fund a voter registration drive and get-out-the-vote efforts in the state. High-profile Republican politicians who are considering whether to seek the party's nomination in 2024 are expected to speak to the crowd of about 200 donors.

  • Inside Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Plan

    President Joe Biden proposed doubling capital gains taxes for investors making over $1 million to fund his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. This could compel some high-income investors to sell off assets before the tax hike takes effect. Others will … Continue reading → The post Inside Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'GoT' actress Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault, human trafficking

    Esmé Bianco's case alleges Marilyn Manson sexually abused her and Tony Ciulla knew what was happening. The musician and his manager deny it all.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: ESPN expert calls Mac Jones 'best pick' of first round

    Opinions on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones vary quite a bit, but one ESPN expert thinks the Patriots taking the national title winner was the best pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Clorox might boost prices in response to rising supply costs

    "We do need to address the cost environment that we're experiencing," Clorox CEO Linda Rendle told CNBC. "We're seeing costs across many inputs rise."

  • Top-rated Pine Valley votes to allow women members, get on ‘right side of history’

    Citing the desire to get "on the right side of history," the exclusive Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey votes to accept women members.

  • Georgia Republicans Clearing the Field for Herschel Walker

    Brendan Smialowski/GettyWeek by week, the Republican field to take on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in 2022 keeps developing the way Donald Trump wants: into a would-be coronation for football legend and Trump family favorite Herschel Walker.On Monday, former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) announced he would not run for U.S. Senate, becoming the latest and most high-profile figure to bow out of consideration. GOP circles considered the stalwart Trump ally to be a likely candidate for the office. He sought the Senate seat just last year, after all, when he unsuccessfully challenged his fellow Republican, then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler.But even with no GOP incumbent in his way this time, Collins ruled himself out—and he did it surprisingly early. Some Georgia insiders say that Walker didn’t play a role in Collins’ calculus, but the former University of Georgia football great is casting an undeniable shadow over the GOP primary as he decides whether to run.And that is because it is abundantly clear to all Republicans how badly Trump and his family want Herschel Walker to run.Publicly, the former president has encouraged Walker to run against Warnock. But his behind-the-scenes push has been even more robust. In recent weeks, Trump has personally asked GOP senators to call Walker and urge him to get in the race, according to two people familiar with those conversations. He has even merged senators onto his own calls with Walker to push them to make the pitch. (Walker could not be reached for comment.)With Trump’s enthusiastic support behind him, however, Walker could be tough to beat in a GOP primary in Georgia. But the party needs a candidate who can take down Warnock, and there’s a sense among some Republicans in the state that an untested first-time candidate like Walker could be a risky prospect in what may be the most closely-watched Senate race in the country.Given those concerns—and the continued uncertainty over where Walker actually stands on a run—some Republicans aren’t taking the prospect of his candidacy all that seriously. Neither are many Democrats. The most important person in the GOP, however, is extremely serious, and that’s all that matters right now.“Anyone not taking [Walker] seriously hasn’t spoken with President Trump or his orbit,” said one Georgia Republican. “They are all-in on him.”Hanging in the balance of Trump’s pressure campaign is the direction of the most closely divided battleground state in the country—not to mention that of the U.S. Senate and Joe Biden’s presidency. With the Senate evenly divided, a GOP net pick-up of just one seat would return Mitch McConnell to the majority leader’s office with veto power over much of Biden’s agenda.Georgia is at the top of the party’s target list for 2022, but you might not know it judging by who has passed on this race already. Beyond Collins, former Sen. David Perdue was seen as a strong possible candidate to challenge Warnock after his defeat in January’s runoff. But Perdue announced in February that he would not run, quickly ending speculation about a possible return to the Senate.Two ambitious Republicans have already jumped into the race: Latham Saddler, a former Navy SEAL who served on Trump’s National Security Council, and Kelvin King, an Air Force veteran and construction businessman. Both are also first-time candidates.A handful of more seasoned politicians are waiting in the wings. Potentially in the mix are a trio of GOP House members—Reps. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, and Austin Scott—as well as a slate of local current and former elected officials. Carter, who represents the Savannah area, probably spoke for others in saying publicly his decision to run hinges on whether or not Walker does.The person who last held this seat, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, is perhaps the last major unspoken-for Republican beyond Walker. The Atlanta businesswoman, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Senate in 2019, spent the two-month runoff campaign courting the far-right wing of the party and trying to avoid Trump’s vicious grudge against Kemp for not overturning Biden’s win in the state. She lost to Warnock by just over 2 points, having spent $23 million of her own money on the race.After leaving office, Loeffler started a nonprofit called Greater Georgia, conceived as a conservative response to Democratic leader Stacey Abrams’ efforts to register more Georgia voters and get them to the polls.Loeffler is generally seen as unlikely to take on another bruising primary and rematch with Warnock, but the former senator has remained at the center of the state’s biggest political fight: voting and elections.Greater Georgia has staunchly defended Kemp’s controversial new law reworking the state’s election system. And on Wednesday, Loeffler sent a letter to the state attorney general asking him to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—whom she called upon to resign during the runoff campaign—for allegedly using his office for “political self-gain.”Many Republicans say they need to diversify their usual slate of candidates in order to unseat Warnock, the state’s first Black U.S. senator. “If I’m a Georgia Republican, you want either a woman not named Kelly Loeffler or someone of color,” an operative in the state told The Daily Beast.That’s where Walker would come in. His life story is familiar to many Georgians: he grew up in a working-class family in middle Georgia and became an all-star high school student and athlete before his Hall of Fame career for the Georgia Bulldogs. The first professional team he played for in the 1980s was the New Jersey Generals, then owned by Trump, which is how the two first met. He’s had a relationship with the Trump family since, and is especially close to the ex-president’s son, Don, Jr., who has actively urged Walker to pursue a Senate run. In his 2019 book, Trump Jr. recalled taking a trip to Disney World with Walker and his family when he was 6 years old.In retirement, Walker has been active in GOP politics in his home state—where he maintains a residence—though he now lives full-time in Texas. In 2014, he appeared in an ad supporting former GOP Rep. Jack Kingston when he faced Perdue that year. Along with Trump, he backed Kemp’s bid for governor in 2018.In 2020, Walker held an honorary position on Loeffler’s campaign, appeared with Trump at various campaign events, and starred in a runoff ad in which he “tossed” the pigskin back and forth between Perdue and Loeffler.After Trump’s defeat, Walker backed the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him, and tweeted approval of some of the outlandish conspiracies advanced by Lin Wood, the Atlanta lawyer who briefly spearheaded a parallel effort to help the former president and Republican’s attempts to overturn the election. After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Walker tweeted conspiratorial musings that the insurrection was a kind of false-flag operation.Unsurprisingly, the former football star is broadly well-liked within the party base and among a set of operatives and activists who have grown bullish on his candidacy.“He’s gonna be a formidable candidate if he chooses to run,” said Jason Shepherd, a longtime GOP activist who is running for chair of the state party. “Herschel Walker is going to be difficult to attack. He has an extraordinary story to tell that’ll make him a very powerful candidate.”“I can see him clearing the field if he jumps in,” Shepherd added.Barely any time passed after the Jan. 5 runoff before Trumpworld made clear it wanted Walker in the Senate race. In a recent Fox News appearance, Walker confirmed he was taking a serious look at running, but even the state’s most plugged-in Republicans are largely in the dark about what he will do.Democrats, meanwhile, are bemused that Walker is the giant looming over this field, and they are confident that Warnock is well-positioned to take him on. Just over two months after ending a 2020 cycle in which he raised over $138 million, Warnock is building up his war chest again, with over $5.6 million in the bank as of April 1.“If they want it to happen, fine” said one Georgia Democrat of a Walker bid. “Good luck with that.”Shepherd, a former Cobb County GOP chair, said that the fact Walker does not live in Georgia is hardly an impediment. Like several other Republicans who spoke with The Daily Beast, he noted that Hillary Rodham Clinton purchased a home in New York after deciding to run for Senate in the state in 1999.“He may not physically live in Georgia,” Shepherd said, “but he’s never away from Georgia for very long.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The most disastrous sales cycle in the world

    Startups constantly talk about being mission-oriented, but it’s hard to take most of those messages seriously when the mission is optimizing cash flow for tax efficiency. ClimateTech has been a huge beneficiary of this trend in general, but one small specialty has caught my eye: disaster response. It’s a category for software services that’s percolated for years with startups here and there, but now a new crop of founders is taking on the challenges of this space with renewed urgency and vigor.

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • Rudy Giuliani evidently ignored FBI warnings that Russia would try to manipulate him in Ukraine

    FBI counterintelligence agents visited Rudy Giuliani in late 2019, when he was personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, to warn him he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign to damage Trump's likely opponent in the 2020 election, President Biden, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday evening. Giuliani evidently ignored the warning and traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2019 to try to find unflattering or incriminating information about Biden and his son Hunter. While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation. The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network. Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent. The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woes5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaRepublicans reveal their red line

  • Hernández homers in return, Blue Jays beat Braves 13-5

    Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Friday night. Hernández went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning shot to center off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0. “I'm glad I'm back, and happy to be with my teammates and my team," Hernández said before the game.