Is Joe Manchin overlooking a 'middle ground' filibuster solution?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has, time and again, been clear about his stance on the filibuster — he has no intention of voting to eliminate or weaken it, despite pressure from his fellow Democrats, because he wants to avoid an overly partisan, ideological Senate. But, writing from a conservative perspective, The New York Times' Ross Douthat ponders whether he should remain open to lowering the Senate tool's threshold from 60 votes to 55 vote.

Douthat thinks such a move could serve as a "middle ground" that "adapts the filibuster in a reasonable way to our age of heightened polarization, maintaining protections for the minority [party], while making some deals that used to be possible available again." There's a chance, he writes, that it could carve out a path "toward consensus without expecting our divisions to magically disappear."

The Washington Post's Greg Sargent asked the same question posed by Douthat. He spoke with Ira Shapiro, a former counsel for the late Sen. Robert Byrd, who like Manchin was a Democrat from West Virginia. Byrd staged what Sargent noted is one of "history's most notorious filibusters" when he tried to block the Civil Rights Act in 1964, but he did ultimately support lowering the threshold from 67 to 60. Shapiro told Sargent cutting it down again to 55 would be consistent with Byrd's views on the filibuster, because the senator's "nightmare scenario was a paralyzed Senate."

Sargent thinks Manchin could come around to viewing the change as an opportunity to play Senate savior, but there's still no indication that he'll bend to the idea. Read Douthat's piece at The New York Times.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Hands off our summer palace': Franco's grandson accuses Spain of rewriting history

    Perched in his gold-rimmed baroque-style armchair in the bay windows of his Madrid home, the grandson of General Franco offers his thoughts on attempts to seize his family's summer palace. “The government is trying to rewrite history by decree," he says calmly. "But fortunately you cannot wipe out historical facts. And in the end people get angry when they realise they are being deceived and go the opposite way." His words are another shot at the Socialist government over its moves to dismantle

  • Blob of ‘creepy critters’ writhes in Texas state park, video shows. What are they?

    They’re hungry and potentially destructive, experts say.

  • Julie Benz Breaks Down Her Lifetime Role as Gold Digger Killer, Says Dexter Revival Doesn't Need a Rita Ghost

    It’s been 11 years since the Trinity Killer murdered Rita on Dexter, but some fans still associate Julie Benz with the character, despite the many roles she has since played. “People on social media who fell in love with Rita approach me like I’m her,” Benz tells TVLine with a chuckle. “And I have to […]

  • Courteney Cox Posts Adorable Throwback of Baby Coco to Celebrate Daughter's 17th Birthday

    Courteney Cox and ex-husband David Arquette both showed their daughter Coco some love on social media for her 17th birthday

  • Mets News: Jacob deGrom plays catch, not expected to miss a start

    Less than 24 hours after he was removed from Friday’s game with right flexor tendonitis, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was back at Citi Field playing catch in the outfield prior to Saturday’s contest.

  • Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Matson, Inc. ( NYSE:MATX ) by estimating the...

  • CP3 making title run?

    Brendan Haywood and Smitty speak on Chris Paul's leadership with Phoenix and his possibility at making a 2021 title run.

  • Pelosi says that she won't 'give up on Joe Manchin' over his opposition to sweeping voting-rights legislation

    "He has certain concerns about the legislation that we may be able to come to terms on," Pelosi said of Manchin's opposition to the For the People Act.

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.

  • Mother of Girls Allegedly Dumped at Sea by Vengeful Dad Bares Her Anguish

    InstagramIt’s the case that has rocked Spain, sparking protests, triggering an international manhunt, and drawing the attention of the royal family.A father allegedly drugged and killed his two little girls, put their bodies in duffel bags, and dumped their bodies at sea—all to spite their mother for getting a new boyfriend.Now, days after the remains of the older child were found off the Canary Islands, her devastated mom is speaking out, saying she hopes the deaths will not be in vain and will

  • President breaches typical royal protocol by revealing Queen quizzed him about Putin and Xi Jinping

    It is ‘exceptionally’ rare for anyone, including the Prime Minister of UK, to reveal to the public what the Queen says during a meeting

  • US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo's remains

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a U.S. Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, south of Tokyo.

  • A Michigan man won a $2m lottery over ten years ago. His body was just found floating in a river

    Leroy Fick told Judge winning lottery ‘blew up’ in his face after helping out people who ‘turned on’ him

  • In China's Latest Outbreak, Doctors Say the Infected Get Sicker, Faster

    As the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in southeastern China, doctors say they are finding that the symptoms are different and more dangerous than those they saw when the initial version of the virus started spreading in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan. Patients are becoming sicker, and their conditions are worsening much more quickly, doctors told state-run television Thursday and Friday. Four-fifths of symptomatic cases developed fevers, they said, although it was not clear how

  • Biden will warn Putin the US will respond 'forcefully' if Russia continues its 'reckless and aggressive actions,' Blinken says

    Tensions between Russia and the US have increased following a wave of cyberattacks that are believed to have originated in Russia.

  • Mom tosses newborn baby and toddler out of apartment window before jumping after them

    Eyewitness said woman was ‘tired of being by herself’

  • TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

    Christopher Sign broke story of tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and AG Loretta Lynch during 2016 campaign between Hillary and Trump

  • 22-year-old son of prominent South Carolina legal family found murdered with his mom

    ‘We are pursuing all leads and the investigation is continuing,’ local authorities said

  • Netanyahu out as Israel marks end of an era

    In an improbable scenario few could have imagined, Iraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run ended on Sunday with parliament approving a so-called “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett.The newly-elected coalition – consisting of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties - was voted in by a razor-thin margin, with little in common except the desire to unseat Netanyahu, underscoring its likely fragility.Addressing parliament before Bennett was sworn in, a combative Netanyahu indicated he isn’t exiting quietly, saying (quote), “If we are destined to go into the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high until we can topple it" – adding that that would happen (quote), "sooner than people think."Interrupted by non-stop shouts of "liar" and "shame" from Netanyahu loyalists in parliament, Bennett thanked the former prime minister for his "lengthy and achievement-filled service on behalf of the State of Israel."Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, having also served a first term from 1996 to 1999.But he was weakened by his repeated failure to clinch victory in four elections over the past two years, including a vote in March, and by an ongoing corruption trial, in which he has denied any wrongdoing.Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas also engaged in over a week of intense warfare last month, with both sides criticized for civilian casualties.Under the coalition deal, Bennett, an Orthodox Jew and tech millionaire, will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid, a popular former television host, in 2023.The new government largely plans to avoid sweeping moves on hot-button international issues such as policy toward the Palestinians, and to focus instead on domestic reforms.U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the new cabinet and said he looked forward to working with Bennett to strengthen the "close and enduring" relationship between their two countries.

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says