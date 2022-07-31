Joe Manchin says Inflation Reduction Act closes tax loophole and won't raise inflation

WASHINGTON - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday that the Inflation Reduction Act will not raise taxes, and he was "extra cautious" the bill would not raise inflation.

Opponents of the bill say a 15% minimum corporate tax rate amounts to a tax increase on corporations; Manchin said it does not increase taxes, but rather closes a "loophole." He added that he was not aware that some corporations were not paying at the 21% rate established in 2017.

"We never raised any taxes. We're just saying close the loopholes and collect the taxes that are owed to the Treasury and the United States people," Manchin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday they reached an agreement on the legislation that would reduce prescription drug costs, bring down carbon emission costs and lessen the federal deficit.

Manchin and Schumer reach a deal: With window closing, Sen. Joe Manchin, Senate Leader Schumer reach deal on energy, drug prices, taxes

On "Fox News Sunday," Manchin said he was "extra cautious," that the bill would not raise inflation.

The Inflation Reduction Act would permit Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, reduce the federal deficit by about $300 billion over the next decade, extend the Affordable Care Act until 2025, and invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and lower carbon emissions about 40% by 2030.

The bill could salvage parts of President Joe Biden's stalled domestic agenda. Manchin gave Biden credit for supporting the legislation, and said it wouldn't have been possible without his involvement.

Inflation Reduction Act and climate measures: What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change

“This type of legislation wouldn’t happen unless the president of the United States was involved. And he gave his blessing and signed off on it. I can assure you that, and I appreciate that more than anybody knows,” Manchin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Story continues

Biden applauded the deal, calling it "historic" in part because it's expected to lower health insurance costs for 13 million Americans, by an average of $800 a year, for families that are under the Affordable Care Act.

Contributing: Joey Garrison, Ledge King

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on July 19, 2022. Manchin reached an expansive agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which had eluded them for months, on health care costs, energy and climate issues, taxing higher earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Manchin: Inflation Reduction Act closes corporate tax loophole