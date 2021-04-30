Joe Manchin says he opposes DC statehood bill, dealing blow to efforts to make nation's capital the 51st state

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told a West Virginia radio station Friday he opposes a just-passed House bill to grant the District of Columbia statehood, dealing a blow against Democratic efforts to make the nation's capital the 51st state.

Citing conclusions reached by past administrations, Manchin said the proper way to decide D.C's future is through an amendment to the Constitution and not simply by passing a law that would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Amending the U.S. Constitution is a tall hurdle. At least two-thirds of lawmakers in both houses of Congress must first approve the proposed amendment. Then, legislatures in at least three-fourths of the states (38) then have to approve it to take effect.

"They should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote," he told Hoppy Kercheval from WV Metro News. Manchin did not say in the interview whether he thinks D.C. should be a state.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., heads to a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 21, 2021.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., heads to a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 21, 2021.

Manchin pointed to the 23d Amendment, adopted in 1961, which recognized Washington's autonomy by awarding the city three Electoral College votes in the presidential election but did not elevate its political status further.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives last week passed legislation to make D.C. the 51st state, which city leaders have been pushing for decades. The bill passed 216-208 along party lines.

A similar bill passed a year ago but the Republicans who ran the Senate then never took it up. Supporters are hoping it will at least get a vote in the Senate where Democrats now hold a slim advantage.

More: DC statehood bill passes House for second time, legislation moves to split Senate

Under the bill, the state would be represented by two senators, like all other states, and one member of the House of Representatives who could vote on bills that come to the floor. D.C.'s sole delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, does not have that power.

Republicans oppose the move because they're concerned it would tip the balance of power against them.

"They plan to make the District of Columbia a state – that’d give them two new Democratic senators – Puerto Rico a state, that would give them two more new Democratic senators," McConnell said in an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham last year. "So this is full bore socialism on the march in the House."

More: What would statehood for Washington, DC mean — and could it finally happen?

Manchin's opposition suggests a Senate vote on the D.C. statehood bill won't be successful since every one of the 50 Democrats would need to support it, plus at least 10 Republicans, in order to overcome a filibuster, which requires 60 votes to bring a bill to the floor for a final vote. The Senate won't do away with the filibuster because Manchin (among possibly other Democratic senators) has come out against eliminating it.

Manchin's opposition is likely to infuriate progressives who say GOP opposition to D.C. statehood is unfairly depriving residents of a city with a population larger than at least two states (Vermont and Wyoming) from exercising their full political rights.

"Our founders built our democracy on a simple promise that every American should have a voice in our government: from City Hall, to the halls of Congress. Washingtonians ... pay taxes, fight in our wars, contribute to the economic life of our country," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a news conference prior to the House passage of the bill. "But for centuries, they have been denied their right to representation."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DC Statehood bill: Joe Manchin opposes effort to make DC 51st state

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin says he does not support D.C. statehood bill

    The West Virginia senator said in a radio interview that he believed the path to D.C. statehood requires a constitutional amendment.

  • "Let the people of America vote": Sen. Manchin says he doesn't support D.C. statehood

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in a radio interview on Friday that he doesn't support the D.C. statehood bill.Why it matters: Without Manchin's support in the closely divided Senate, the bill, which passed the House last week, is unlikely to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to send it to President Biden's desk.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.D.C. statehood is a priority for Democrats, who call it a civil rights issue that would enfranchise the city's Black plurality.Republicans say the measure is an unconstitutional power grab.What he's saying: "If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment ... and let the people of America vote," Manchin told Hoppy Kercheval of West Virginia's MetroNews.Congressional action would likely lead to a Supreme Court challenge, he noted."Every legal scholar has told us that, so why not do it the right way and let the people vote to see if they want to change?" Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Manchin cautions Biden's trillion-dollar push to expand government

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) expressed concern about President Biden's massive proposals to restructure health care, child care, education and infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic, he told CNN on Thursday.Why it matters: Biden aims to spend $6 trillion for his plans and is asking Congress to pay at least $1.8 trillion. As a moderate Democrat in a split Senate, Manchin's vote is critical.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "Oh, most certainly. I am, and I want to see the details," Manchin told CNN, when asked if he is worried about the president's extensive plans."The bottom line is there's a lot of need in our country. There's a lot of opportunities in the country that are coming and basically we're coming out of this pandemic with a booming economy," Manchin said."I think we need to have tax reform. I thought (the GOP's 2017 tax legislation) was the wrong direction to go. But we can't overreach to the point to where we stymie investments, we stymie basically growth for 2022, '23, '24 and on.""I'm not for that, I've never been for that and I've told them I'm not for that," the senator from West Virginia said when asked about Democrats discussing a process to pass Biden's infrastructure proposal through the budget reconciliation process along party lines.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The decades-long debates surrounding D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam statehood have been reignited. What's the best option?

    The decades-long debate surrounding D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam statehood has been reignited. What's the best option?

  • Democrats struggle to get infrastructure plan off the ground

    Democrats are struggling to make decisions on the infrastructure plan as the reality of closely divided House and Senate margins closes in.

  • Emergency Broadband Benefit Program FAQ

    Starting May 12, 2021, help will be available for families struggling to pay for a decent internet connection during the COVID-19 pandemic, when web access is needed more than ever by people stud...

  • Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

    Thousands of Czechs rallied Thursday in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing the pro-Russian leader of treason over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion in the Czech Republic. The protesters, who wore face masks and followed social distancing rules, spread out through central Wenceslas Square in Prague.

  • T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram Messages for 2 Years

    T-Pain revealed he’s accidentally been ignoring celebrities’ Instagram DMs for over two years. The rapper took to TikTok and Instagram to apologize for the mishap after not realizing Instagram has a separate space for message requests.

  • New York Community Bancorp's Recent Acquisition Is a Good Start on Its Planned Transformation

    Since taking over as CEO, Thomas Cangemi has said he wants to shift from a thrift model to a more traditional commercial bank. This acquisition helps with this mission.

  • 3 of Cathie Wood's Biggest Losers of 2021 That Should Still Be Huge Long-Term Winners

    David Gardner, a co-founder of The Motley Fool, often says that "winners win." Case in point: Cathie Wood certainly qualifies as a winner. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares have fallen more than 15% year to date, and that's weighing on several of Wood's ETFs.

  • Reddit is angry about a bride’s wedding date clashing with her sister’s vacation

    Are you allowed to skip your sister’s wedding for a vacation?

  • Sam Wilson Is Captain America in New Sideshow 1/6 Figure

    Sam Wilson wields the shield at long last, in this wildly accurate looking 1/6 collectible figure, coming soon from Sideshow and Hot Toys. The post Sam Wilson Is Captain America in New Sideshow 1/6 Figure appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Cowboys get Penn St LB Micah Parsons after trade with Eagles

    As they say goodbye to one Penn State linebacker, the Dallas Cowboys are welcoming another. The Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons of the Nittany Lions with the 12th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night after trading down two spots in a deal with NFC East rival Philadelphia. Dallas drafted Parsons two days after Sean Lee bid farewell during the club's pre-draft news conference.

  • Patriots trade up in 2nd round to take Alabama DT Christian Barmore in 2021 NFL draft

    New England gets aggressive to take another Alabama player.

  • Arizona elections chief criticizes policies used in recount

    In March, when it was clear that the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate planned to recount presidential votes in the state's most populous county, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter urging the Senate president to adopt strict guidelines to ensure the results could be trusted. Instead, President Karen Fann farmed out the recount to a supporter of election conspiracy theories with no recount experience who refused to share details of how the count would be done until a court ordered the disclosure and the recount was well underway.

  • Walmart is opposing Kanye West's bid for 'Yeezy' trademark

    The megastore chain claims its "Walmart Spark Design" is being threatened by "Yeezy."

  • One woman’s counterfeit coupon scheme cost stores $31 million in losses, feds say

    Her husband is accused of helping her test the coupons at stores, selling them to his coworkers and mailing them to customers.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Texas lawmaker’s widow calls in FBI after special election robocall accuses her of murder

    It is unclear who financed the calls, which have no “paid-by” attribution