  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Manchin Says He ‘Trusted’ Neil Gorsuch And Brett Kavanaugh, Is Now Disappointed

Arthur Delaney
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Neil Gorsuch
    Neil Gorsuch
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
  • Brett Kavanaugh
    Brett Kavanaugh
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

WASHINGTON ― Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Friday he is alarmed that two Supreme Court justices he supported have helped the court eliminate the constitutional right to abortion.

Manchin voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh the following year. After they joined a ruling dismantling the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, Manchin suggested the justices may have lied during their confirmation hearings.

“I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin said in a statement.

At his confirmation hearing, Gorsuch described Roe as “a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court” and said “a good judge will consider it as precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court worthy as treatment of precedent like any other.”

Under questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Gorsuch elaborated on the importance of precedents, saying they ensure the stability of the legal system.

“Once a case is settled, that adds to the determinacy of the law,” Gorsuch said. “What was once a hotly contested issue is no longer a hotly contested issue.”

In Friday’s Supreme Court decision, however, the court said that “far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Supermajorities of American voters for decades have said abortion should be legal in all or some circumstances, according to Gallup polling. As a result of the court’s decision, abortion will soon be illegal in as many as 26 states with limited exceptions.

Kavanaugh, for his part, described Roe as “settled law” during his confirmation hearing.

“One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years, as you know, and most prominently, most importantly, reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992,” Kavanaugh said. “I understand the importance of the issue. I understand the importance that people attach to the Roe v. Wade decision, to the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision.”

As several Democrats noted during the confirmation hearings, Donald Trump vowed in 2016 to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe.

“If we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that is really what will happen,” Trump said as a candidate during a presidential debate. “That will happen automatically in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this. It will go back to the states and the states will then make a determination.”

Nevertheless, Manchin said he was “deeply disappointed” in the Roe decision.

It has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years and was understood to be settled precedent,” Manchin said. “As a Catholic, I was raised pro-life and will always consider myself pro-life. But I have come to accept that my definition of pro-life may not be someone else’s definition of pro-life.”

Manchin added that he would support legislation to codify the right to an abortion that had been protected by Roe, but he doesn’t support the procedural changes that would make such a bill viable in the Senate.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a terrible day in America, and you can thank Kentucky’s own Mitch McConnell for it.

    Linda Blackford: Any small, positive steps Mitch McConnell takes, like on gun violence, pale in comparison to the hellish theocracy he has unleashed on this land.

  • Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to obtain an abortion.

  • Maria Shriver calls out 'girl dads' in abortion rights fight: 'This is your revolution, too'

    The former first lady of California reminded her followers that it is OK to feel "heartbroken" and "scared" in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking the 'dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade

    Roberts wrote that a decision that limited abortion rights without overturning Roe v. Wade would have been "markedly less unsettling."

  • The sister of a girl killed in the Uvalde shooting begged Texas lawmakers for stricter gun laws: 'The people that were supposed to keep her safe at school didn't'

    "I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister," Jazmin Cazares said Thursday.

  • Archbishop Fabre: The deliberate decision to end a life in the womb is not the answer

    ...channel what we regard as a positive, life-affirming decision into action to support women, children and families in our Commonwealth.

  • Susan Collins Was Confident Brett Kavanaugh Wouldn't Overturn Roe v. Wade. She Was Wrong.

    The senator's vote was pivotal to the confirmation of the conservative justice to the Supreme Court in 2018.

  • Seth Meyers Drags Arizona House Speaker for Saying He’d Vote for Trump Again: ‘Are You Addicted to Testifying?’ (Video)

    "I mean, what the hell, the guy tried to make you do a crime, and you'd still vote for him?" Meyers said

  • Top GOP pollster says Trump is 'paying a price' — even among Republicans — for what the January 6 hearings have revealed

    Frank Luntz says Trump can "yell and scream and send out his emails," but they're "having less and less of an impact with every single month."

  • Supreme Court overturns landmark Roe v. Wade ruling

    STORY: To some, it is an unthinkable injustice… to others, an overdue moral victory.In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe versus Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.The rare upending of the court’s own legal precedent came as the result of a Republican-backed case out of Mississippi that not only sought to severely restrict abortions in the state but targeted the legality of Roe v. Wade as well.It also came after an unprecedented leak in early May of an initial draft majority opinion published by Politico, showing that the court was ready to declare that there was no constitutional right to the procedure.The leak sparked massive abortion-rights protests nationwide… one man was even charged with a plot to murder conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Despite the court’s strong conservative tilt, many pro-choice supporters had clung to the hope that Roe would remain intact – especially as it had survived several challenges over the years.They even remained hopeful as they watched a parade of the most recently-appointed conservative justices, all nominated by Republican President Donald Trump – who vowed to have Roe v. Wade overturned – appear to view Roe as settled law when grilled by Democrats at their confirmation hearings…In 2017, with Neil Gorsuch:"It is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court. It was reaffirmed in Casey in 1992 and in several other cases."Then, a year later, Brett Kavanaugh:"One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years. [FLASH] Most importantly reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey in 1992."Finally, in 2020, Amy Coney Barrett:"I don't have any agenda. I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."Prior to Roe v. Wade, women carrying unwanted pregnancies often took matters into their own hands, says Karissa Haugeberg, assistant professor of history at Tulane University."So, that's where women tried to like fall down stairs, or punch their stomachs, or you know, these sorts of methods."1973’s Roe v. Wade ruling answered the call of many women's rights activists – the decision recognizing that the right to personal privacy under the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy.It also kicked off a nearly fifty-year fight over abortion rights, with fiery protests playing out year after year in the nation's capital. Some resorted to violence – murdering abortion providers and bombing or setting fire to clinics.But the justices in 1973 did not anticipate that their ruling would become such a lightning rod in U.S. politics, according to Daniel Williams, a history professor at the University of West Georgia."During the late 1960's, early 1970's, before Roe v. Wade, there was no partisan difference on abortion. In fact, the anti-abortion movement, the pro-life movement, was populated mainly by Democrats, some of the most liberal Democrats in the country, including Ted Kennedy, at that point in his political career….”But in the aftermath of Roe, Republicans saw an opportunity to harness passions over the issue to expand their voter base - especially among Roman Catholics and evangelical Christians, who were not politically active - according to Jennifer Holland, an assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Oklahoma."They realize that these are very useful voters. [FLASH] And that you could say the right things in an election cycle, and you could get this very fervent - not majority - but an important and fervent minority to come out and vote for you."And Republicans weren't the only ones digging in their heels.[Haugeberg]: "It becomes a litmus test, like, in order to survive a primary challenge, in order to get a nomination, in order to get the party to back you, for both parties, one has to - by the mid-1990's - have a pretty firm commitment to either being anti-abortion or pro-choice."Now that Roe has been overturned, some 26 states are expected to quickly move to curtail abortion access, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group... leaving millions of women in the U.S. who want to end a pregnancy to face the choice of having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion, traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, or buying abortion pills online.The procedure will remain legal in liberal-leaning states, more than a dozen of which have laws protecting abortion rights.

  • Trevor Noah Uses Liam Neeson’s Daughter as Exhibit A for New Yorkers Who Need a Handgun (Video)

    "The Daily Show" host strikes down the Supreme Court's ruling

  • Trump made a secret call to Vladimir Putin just before the 2020 election, report says

    According to filmmaker Alex Holder, the call was made on a flight on October 25, 2020. No public record of such a call exists.

  • 'Smoking gun': Former AG Eric Holder said a note where Trump told DOJ 'just say the election was corrupt' is proof of a crime

    Eric Holder discussed bombshell evidence of Trump's campaign to pressure the DOJ to overturn the election at the Jan.6 hearings.

  • Ron Johnson now says he helped coordinate effort to pass false elector slates to Pence, but his new explanation drew a quick rebuke

    In response to Johnson's explanation, a Pennsylvania Republican said: "Senator Johnson's statements about Representative Kelly are patently false."

  • 'Pitch Perfect' Fans Are Attacking Rebel Wilson’s Bikini Instagram With Fire Emojis

    'Pitch Perfect,' 'Bridesmaids' and 'Senior Year' actress Rebel Wilson posted a new bikini photo on Instagram. See her stunning picture and how fans reacted.

  • Elizabeth Hurley stuns in red gown on red carpet in Berlin

    On Thursday night, the 57-year-old actress attended the Raffaello Summer Day event held in Berlin, Germany.

  • In Boebert's District, as Elsewhere, Democrats Surge into GOP Primary

    BASALT, Colo. — Claudia Cunningham had never voted for a Republican in her life. She swore she couldn’t or her father would roll over in his grave. But ahead of the Colorado primary on Tuesday, she did the once-unthinkable: registered as unaffiliated so that she could vote in the GOP primary against her congresswoman, Lauren Boebert. So did Ward Hauenstein, the mayor pro tem of Aspen; Sara Sanderman, a teacher from Glenwood Springs; Christopher Arndt, a writer and financier in Telluride; Gayle F

  • Twitter Users Mock Matt Gaetz's 1st Tweet After His Pardon Request Is Made Public

    "Pardon me?" many Twitter users asked the Florida congressman.

  • Disney Pledges to Cover Travel Costs for Employees Seeking an Abortion — Here Are the Companies It Joins

    Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on June 24, Hollywood has issued updated healthcare protocols for employees.

  • Barack Obama Calls Supreme Court Abortion Decision An Attack On “Essential Freedoms Of Millions Of Americans”

    Former President Barack Obama has denounced today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and abortion rights, releasing a statement saying, “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions […]