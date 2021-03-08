Joe Manchin's opposition to party-line infrastructure bill may derail early Democratic efforts to capitalize on Biden stimulus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin. Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP, File

  • Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won't support an infrastructure bill without GOP support.

  • It may set back Democratic efforts to follow President Joe Biden's stimulus with more big spending.

  • House Democrats have already started considering reconciliation methods for coming spending.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Sen. Joe Manchin's recent comment that he wouldn't support an infrastructure bill without any Republican support could represent a blow to early Democratic efforts to capitalize on the expected passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

In an "Axios on HBO" interview on Sunday, Manchin - a moderate Democrat from West Virginia who opposed a minimum-wage increase as part of the stimulus bill - said Democrats needed to work more with Republicans. Nevertheless, Manchin voted with the rest of his party to pass the package almost entirely intact, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill within days.

It passed the Senate on Saturday with zero Republican votes, reflecting their strong opposition to the plan's size and scale.

Manchin argued on Axios that it would have been possible to get some Republicans to support the relief package if Democrats had been willing to compromise. Instead, they opted to circumvent the GOP using a tactic called reconciliation, a path to enact certain budgetary bills with a simple majority of 51 Senate votes.

Of a follow-up recovery plan, he said: "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation. I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them [Republicans] out completely before we start trying."

Manchin has also maintained opposition to scrapping the filibuster, another Senate rule that effectively prevents bills from passing with fewer than 60 votes.

The West Virginia Democrat is poised to wield significant influence in a 50-50 Senate. His opposition to a new provision on unemployment insurance in the stimulus plan held up Senate activity for hours on Friday while Democrats scrambled to cut a deal and get his support.

Democrats hold a majority only because of the tiebreaking power of Vice President Kamala Harris. Any Democratic defections would torpedo the legislative push.

A follow-up bill could be as large as $4 trillion, Manchin said, as long as it's paid for by raising corporate taxes to at least 25% and repealing many of President Donald Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy. The Biden economic platform included a plank to hike corporate taxes to 28% from its current level of 21%.

Still, Rep. Peter DeFazio, the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, gave a CNBC interview in which he floated the idea of using reconciliation methods to finance parts of the next infrastructure bill. He later indicated the president wanted to move aggressively on an economic-recovery package.

"He wants it to be very big," DeFazio told reporters after a Thursday meeting at the White House, "and he feels that this is the key to the recovery package."

Republicans are pressing to be included in infrastructure talks

Republicans are also pressing to be included in negotiations to craft the legislation. Rep. Sam Graves, the ranking GOP member of the House Infrastructure panel, said in a statement that the bill "cannot be a 'my way or the highway' approach like last Congress."

"First and foremost, a highway bill cannot grow into a multitrillion-dollar catch-all bill, or it will lose Republican support," Graves said. "We have to be responsible, and a bill whose cost is not offset will lose Republican support."

Graves attended the same White House meeting as DeFazio.

Biden began bipartisan talks on infrastructure spending on February 11, when he met with a group of four bipartisan senators to talk infrastructure. He continued infrastructure discussions with top labor leaders the next week.

The Biden administration has been adamant, though, that plans for the next spending bill won't be revealed until after the stimulus bill becomes law.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Spoken Dialogue’: Yola and PJ Morton

    Morton and Yola shared their frank, free-flowing thoughts about their experiences navigating the music industry

  • Stacey Abrams On Her Oscar-Contending Doc ‘All In,’ And How To “Right-Size Our Democracy”

    After dealing with a narcissist in the White House for four years, it may be difficult to imagine a politician who doesn’t make everything about themself. But consider Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, who nearly won election in 2018 to become the country’s first Black woman governor. After that campaign made Abrams a […]

  • Editorial: Congress must seize the moment to provide legal status for Dreamers and TPS holders

    Reforming our immigration system is necessary but difficult. Creating paths to citizenship or legal status for Dreamers and TPS holders should be easy.

  • Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond: "We're not going to compromise" on $15 minimum wage

    Congress is moving closer to passing President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without the minimum wage increase the bill originally included. Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to President Biden, spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about plans to push for the $15 minimum wage, as well as calls to eliminate the Senate filibuster, the growing number of unaccompanied migrant children entering the U.S., violence against Asian Americans, and closing racial inequities in the United States.

  • Phil Mickelson out of Top 100 for first time in 28 years

    Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years. In the new rankings released Monday, Mickelson was ranked No. 101, ending his record streak at 1,425 weeks. Additionally, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who was ranked No. 1 early in June 2020, fell out of the top 10, replaced by Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

  • Migrant camp, once a symbol of misery, empties out

    A sprawling camp in the Mexican city of Matamoros, a stone's throw across the river from Texas, has since 2019 been one of the most powerful reminders of the human toll of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep migrants out of the U.S.Once crowded with asylum seekers, just a few dozen people remain – as many have finally been allowed to cross the border to press their claim to stay in the U.S. President Joe Biden last month rolled back Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols program, which had forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. As of Friday, more than 1,100 people have been permitted to enter the U.S. – with over half of those coming from the Matamoros camp, according to the U.N. refugee agency. The Trump administration touted the MPP program as part of its successful efforts to reduce immigration and cut down on what it called fraudulent asylum claims. In Matamoros, which had scant resources for migrants, families opted to sleep near the foot of the international bridge across the Rio Grande. Aid workers arrived. But so did Matamoros’ criminal groups, which doled out beatings and siphoned off donations, migrants say. Human rights groups documented kidnappings and rape in Matamoros. Occasionally, migrants’ bodies washed up along the river bank. Luz is an asylum seeker from Peru whose children are in the U.S. "I want to go support my children, so that my children can learn a lot of things, to tell them everything that has happened here in this place, so that they realize what one has had to go through and what one has to go out in search of." A U.S. official told Reuters late on Saturday that the last few people remaining in the camp were relocated to more secure locations, where they could complete the required paperwork to pursue their cases for asylum.

  • The biggest unanswered questions from Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah

    Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan answered questions from Oprah Winfrey for hours; now it's Buckingham Palace's turn to respond to the claims. Will it?

  • How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revelations echo Princess Diana's bombshell 1995 interview

    Markle opened up about her struggle to maintain the royalty status quo, with some moments eerily similar to Princess Diana's 1995 interview.

  • 'Dinner table' politics: Why Joe Biden ditched bipartisan dealmaking to pass his COVID-19 relief bill

    President Biden's decision to go it alone on his COVID-19 relief plan could sink any promise of bipartisanship for his next big-ticket proposals.

  • Nancy Wilson Drops Tender Ode to Her Mother, ‘You and Me’

    Song is the title track to Wilson's debut solo album, out this spring

  • Meghan Markle Says the 'Queen Has Always Been Wonderful to Me' in Oprah Interview

    Meghan Markle shared the touching gift the Queen gave her on their first royal outing

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Joe Biden might be in the White House, but Joe Manchin runs the presidency

    In US politics today, the conservative Democratic senator seems to have all the power and is more than happy to wield it ‘The reason Manchin has become the legislative center of gravity is obvious if unstated.’ Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA For the last week, Americans paying attention to politics have learned an important truth: Joe Biden may live in the White House, but the conservative Democratic senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia is effectively president. This depressing reality can certainly be fixed, but only if progressive Democrats in Congress are willing to actually change the dynamic – and they have a rare opportunity to do that right now by using their power to raise the minimum wage. But so far, they aren’t choosing to use their power – which is a huge structural problem not just now, but also for the foreseeable future. Some have argued that the way to fix this situation is by ending the filibuster, but that’s a catch-22: it is absolutely a necessary reform, but President Manchin is pledging to veto it. Even if Democrats were to eliminate the filibuster, they would still need Manchin’s stamp of approval for virtually all legislation, given the Senate’s current 50-50 split. The way to fix this dynamic is for a decisive number of House Democrats or Democratic senators to make clear, line-in-the-sand demands, and demonstrate they will vote down Democratic legislation that does not honor those demands. And they must do this specifically on must-pass legislation for which Biden can find zero Republican votes. That is the way to force Biden to stop pretending he has no agency and instead motivate him to use the overwhelming power of the executive branch to press the conservative wing of the party to back down. It is also the way to get Manchin himself to negotiate – right now, he gets to operate with impunity because there is no counterforce. The Covid relief bill provides progressives this game-changing opportunity, and in the process they can heroically deliver not on some unimportant issue or tangential agenda item – but instead on the crucial cause of delivering a desperately needed higher minimum wage to millions of Americans. The debate over the legislation also gives the public a way to see whether self-identified progressive heroes are as serious about actually using power as President Manchin is. The Covid-19 relief bill is a microcosm of the Manchin effect We can see this opportunity in the current wrangling over a $1.9tn Covid relief package, where Manchin has successfully pressured the executive branch to support further limiting eligibility for survival checks, devising a phase-out policy so absurdly punitive that even reliably partisan Democratic pundits and centrist thinktank wonks can’t support it. The payments – which are $1,400 instead of the $2,000 people were promised – will likely now go to 17 million fewer people than the last round of checks under Donald Trump, as a result of Manchin’s handiwork. Though Biden depicted himself as a legislative master of the Senate during the 2020 presidential campaign, the result of his negotiation – or lack thereof – has been Manchin making austerity demands that position him to the right of his own state’s Republican governor. Meanwhile, the Biden’s White House is signaling that it will ignore pleas from civil rights leaders and not support Kamala Harris to use her power as the Senate presiding officer to advance a $15 minimum wage. Even though there is ample precedent for the vice-president to do this, White House officials do not support this maneuver – presumably because they fear Manchin and the conservative senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, would oppose it. The reason Manchin has become the legislative center of gravity is obvious if unstated: the implicit threat is that if he doesn’t get exactly what he wants, he will cast a decisive vote against the final bill, killing it in one fell swoop because there will almost certainly be zero Republican votes for final passage, no matter what is in the legislation. Manchin, in other words, seems to have all the power and is more than happy to wield it. By contrast, Biden, the most powerful man on the planet, appears to be refusing to wield power. He doesn’t seem to have lifted a finger to try to change the Senate dynamic. He reportedly hasn’t even pushed Manchin on minimum wage at all, which suggests the president is either cartoonishly lazy, believes such an effort would prove fruitless, or actually doesn’t want to deliver on his promises and has found the perfect excuse in the West Virginia senator. Frankly, it is probably some combination of all of those things. The White House insists that it will still continue fighting for a $15 minimum wage in the future. But the reality is that if nothing changes right now, then the likelihood of a significant minimum wage increase in the next few years is incredibly slim. Any standalone, substantial minimum wage bill will face a filibuster requiring 60 votes to overcome it. Despite the White House fantasizing that Republicans might support a serious minimum wage increase, there probably are not 10 GOP Senate votes to break such a filibuster. Meanwhile, if Democrats try to attach a minimum wage increase to a bill that Republicans actually really want to vote for – say, the National Defense Authorization Act – Republicans could move to simply strike it out of that underlying bill, which enough conservative Democrats might agree to, and then the GOP would vote en masse for final passage of the stripped-down legislation. Everyone in Washington knows this script, so a move to attach a minimum wage to a bill like this would likely be a performative gesture, but not a legislative victory. The key: must-pass bills that the Republicans will not vote for This situation spotlights the central point: must-pass Democratic legislation that has no chance to secure any Republican votes at all may be the foundation of the current Manchin presidency, but they can also be the foundation of a long-overdue progressive realignment in Congress. Manchin’s threat of voting down Democratic legislation is only able to disproportionately determine policy outcomes because there is not a serious ideological threat on the other side serving as a counterweight. Put another way, Manchin is this powerful because he’s willing to wield power and his purported ideological opponents are not. Amazingly, Manchin remains unchecked even though there are enough progressives in Congress to create this necessary countervailing power. In a narrowly divided House in which no Republicans will vote for a Covid relief bill, it would only take somewhere between six and 10 Democratic congresspeople to join together as a bloc and make a game-changing declaration that they will not vote for final passage of a Senate-passed Covid relief bill that does not include a minimum wage increase. Similarly, in the Senate, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren or Ed Markey could pull their own version of Manchin and make the same declaration, saying they would not vote yes on final passage unless the legislation includes Sanders’ amendment to increase the minimum wage. The relief bill is a must-pass for all Democrats. If Manchin can threaten to withhold his vote, so can Elizabeth, Bernie, and the Squad+They should wield their power. Make the bill better, for the substance and the politics.— Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) March 3, 2021 Such declarations would trigger a political earthquake, tectonically shifting the power structure and the assumptions built into legislative debates. Suddenly, Manchin would not be the political solar system’s sun whose gravity forces everyone to revolve around him – he would be one of two poles, forcing the Biden administration to try to find compromise between them, and pressuring Manchin to move. Suddenly, the Biden White House, the speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and majority leader, Chuck Schumer, would have to carefully weigh how much to give up to Manchin for fear of losing the other bloc of lawmakers on the other side of him. And they would have to do that knowing they can’t triangulate, simply ignore the progressives and replace them with some Republican votes. Suddenly, House progressives’ demand for Harris to ignore the parliamentarian and advance the minimum wage wouldn’t just be rhetoric. With a real threat of progressives voting down a minimum-wage-less Covid bill in final passage, ignoring the parliamentarian would become crucial for Biden himself. He would need to support doing this and use his power to actually pressure Manchin, because he would need to get that minimum wage attached to the bill. With no Republican votes available, progressives would be making clear that would be the only way Biden could hope to pass the Covid relief legislation on which he’s staking his entire presidency. At the table, rather than on the menu If this would work, then why hasn’t it happened? Almost certainly because congressional progressives are more moral than Manchin – as Representative Ro Khanna articulated in Thursday night’s Daily Poster live chat, they genuinely do not want to delay desperately necessary legislation to help millions of people and extend federal unemployment benefits expiring in 10 days, and the assumption is that Manchin would be more than OK with doing that. But whether from the film Back to the Future or from the experience of the last four years of Donald Trump, we’ve learned over and over again that the only way to defeat bullies is to stand up to them. Congressional progressives must be willing to be as strong, clear and unwavering as Manchin is villainous. They must be willing to follow through on a promise to not just cast votes against a bill Biden wants, but cast decisive votes when there are no Republicans for Biden to peel off – votes that actually take down the legislation unless progressives’ eminently reasonable demands are met. Yes, the Covid relief bill must pass. It includes desperately needed help for Americans who are struggling. And yes, progressives who actually take a stand would be falsely accused of killing the legislation and trampling their own honorable principles of harm reduction that typically leads them to support inadequate legislation because it includes some good stuff (and I have no doubt that for even writing this essay, the Guardian will be instantly – and falsely – accused of not caring about the plight of people struggling though the economic crisis, even though we’ve spent months holding Democrats accountable to their promise of immediate aid). But those arguments don’t fly here. If, as they assert, progressive lawmakers were predicating their votes for the Covid relief bill on an eminently reasonable demand like a long overdue, much-promised raise of the country’s starvation wage, then the legislation’s momentary delay would be the fault of the party and president that refuses to deliver on that promise. It is not the fault of the party’s rank-and-file progressive lawmakers who themselves were elected on the same minimum wage promise and who are simply taking legitimate, reasonable steps to make sure they deliver on the pledge right now. Additionally, precisely because the bill is so desperately needed and a must-pass initiative, there is absolutely no reason to believe it would permanently die. If a Covid relief bill with no minimum wage is voted down in the House, lawmakers can immediately go back and revise the legislation and bring it right back up. We’ve seen that happen before, most prominently during the financial crisis when the Bush administration’s initial bank rescue bill was voted down and then quickly revised and passed. For those who rightly demand a serious minimum wage increase, this is the way to have a real shot at making it happen right now. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that “the entire negotiations of this package, for a lot of people, were predicated on the $15 minimum wage”. The way to actually make that wage increase happen is to follow through and make clear no bill will pass unless it is included. Otherwise, progressives’ votes weren’t actually predicated on the $15 minimum wage at all. This isn’t rocket science. This is game theory 101. This is the ancient idea of countervailing power – and however difficult and scary it may be for progressive legislators, it is the only strategy to end the Manchin presidency before it takes over politics, eliminates the prospect of fundamental change, and delivers an electoral disaster to Democrats in 2022 and 2024. Such opportunities do not come around very often. It is incredibly rare for there to be truly must-pass legislation that no Republicans are willing to sell their vote for. Congressional progressives must be willing to use such an opportunity to make a threat and follow through, knowing that even if they momentarily delay legislation like the Covid relief bill, their party’s leaders will be instantly forced back to the negotiating table to revise it. At that point, progressives would finally be at that table, rather than on the menu – which would at last provide a chance to materially improve millions of Americans’ lives. David Sirota is a Guardian US columnist and an award-winning investigative journalist. He is an editor at large at Jacobin, and the founder of the Daily Poster. He served as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign speechwriter

  • Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

    Democrats may delight in their brightening prospects in Arizona and Georgia, and may even harbor glimmers of hope in Texas, but their angst is growing in Florida, which has a reputation as a swing state but now favors Republicans and could be shifting further out of reach for Democrats. As the jockeying begins to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, Democrats' disadvantage against Republicans is deeper than ever, as they try to develop a cohesive strategy and rebuild a statewide party deep in debt and disarray. Former President Donald Trump’s brand of populism has helped power a GOP surge in Florida, where Trump defeated now-President Joe Biden by more than 3 percentage points last fall — more than doubling the lead he had against Hillary Clinton.

  • Buckingham Palace used Meghan Markle bullying claims to divert attention from Prince Andrew, suggests lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's accusers

    The palace said it would investigate claims that Markle bullied palace staff members, which were made days before her damning Oprah interview.

  • What Worries BOE Officials Now Is Jobs, Not the Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is moving to tamp down talk about rising interest rates and inflation, focusing attention on risks to the U.K. economy as it struggles to emerge from lockdown.A majority of the central bank’s policy makers, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, have spent the past two weeks pointing out that slack in the economy. That includes unemployment that’s likely to rise and remain high for months to come, indicating little to push up the pace of consumer price gains.“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bailey said in a speech on Monday. “A note of realism though. Our latest forecasts in essence painted a picture of an economy that starts with a lower level of activity.”Rising yields in bond markets and signs inflation is about to pick up have spurred speculation that the bank is preparing to shift toward tightening monetary policy to ensure a recovery doesn’t overheat. With a contraction due in the first quarter and Covid restrictions lingering until the middle of the year, the bank is signaling it’ll maintain the stimulus measures it has in place for many more months.The question facing policy makers at their meeting on March 18 is whether market pricing of a 50-basis-point rate hike over the next three years, in addition to the recent gain in the pound’s exchange rate, is warranted, said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “And if not, then how and when” to act, she wrote in a report to clients.A handful of members of the Monetary Policy Committee have spoken out about the risks to the recovery.Jonathan Haskel said on March 5 that he’s “open to the possibility that the economy might need further support.”Gertjan Vlieghe said Feb. 22 that he worries “labor market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary.”Silvana Tenreyro said on March 3 that she sees no risk of inflation based on the BOE’s current forecasts.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about the prospect of inflation picking up, calling it a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. While economists expect it to accelerate to just below that goal this year, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE will likely ignore.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full REACT.There are other issues that could keep price growth contained. Unemployment reached 5% in the fourth quarter and is expected to average 5.9% next year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Another 16.1% of workers, or about 4.9 million people, were furloughed in January, receiving 80% of their pay while workplaces are closed.The central bank has promised to buy 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year as part of its quantitative easing program, which effectively keeps a lid on interest rates in markets. It’s buying about 4.4 billion pounds of assets a week and plans to slow that pace later in the year to ensure the program stretches until the end of December, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Feb. 17.“The correct stance is still the status quo,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays, who reckons a pessimistic mood in markets is starting to dissipate. “They most likely won’t push back if you have one or two hikes priced in over the next two years. This situation could hold on for a while.”The central bank cut its benchmark rate twice at the start of the pandemic to a record low of 0.1%, and policy makers have repeatedly said they need evidence of a sustained recovery before considering to withdrawal monetary support.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s budget statement last week also fanned some of the optimism about a strong recovery, extending furlough payments until September and allowing millions more workers to access benefits. For the bank, that move will help limit unemployment and preserve jobs.Investors and some economists are looking beyond the pain that’s still to come with the country mired in its third national lockdown. They’re focusing on what Haldane says may be 300 billion pounds of unexpected savings that households accumulated while foreign holidays and eating out were banned and on the sharp recovery in output that’s expected when restrictions lift.Any tightening may not come for years, maybe until the first half of 2023, said Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc. Still, the bank may want to send a signal in the next few months that the next move is probably up, which would rule out both more QE and negative rates.“We expect the MPC to make another hawkish transition over the coming months, at least implicitly acknowledged that some tightening policy will be required over its three-year horizon,” Monks wrote in a report to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fernandes slots Man United into second-minute lead

    Bruno Fernandes sneaks his penalty past Ederson to put United in front after Gabriel Jesus pulls down Anthony Martial in the box 35 seconds into the Manchester derby.

  • Oprah Winfrey Passes On Message From Prince Harry: Neither The Queen Or Prince Philip Made Remarks About Archie’s Skin Color

    Oprah Winfrey joined CBS This Morning today to reflect on her bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and in doing so, cast more light on one of the most shocking revelations from the conversation: That a member of the royal family raised questions about the color of their son’s skin. Markle revealed […]

  • Princess Diana’s former aide says Harry and Meghan’s royal rift echoes past ahead of Oprah interview

    ‘Thirty years ago we were in a comparable situation,’ he tells CNN

  • A radical plan calls for shifting billions to State from Defense

    The current system is “both inefficient and ill-suited for the present foreign policy environment,” argue two experts from the Center for American Progress.