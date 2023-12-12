Joe Nardone presents An Evening of Solid Gold at F.M. Kirby Center

Dec. 12—WILKES-BARRE — Joe Nardone presents An Evening of Solid Gold featuring Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, The Brooklyn Bridge, The Happenings, and Bobby Brooks Wilson at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Headlining the event will be Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone.

Peter and the Hermits are the most exciting, in-demand 60s act on tour. This group has acquired 14 singles, seven golden albums, and more than 60 million records sold. Their number one hit singles were "I'm Henry VIII, I Am," "I'm Into Something Good" and "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter." Other huge hits were "Listen People," "Silhouettes," "There's a Kind of Hush," "Can't you Hear my Heartbeat," "A Must to Avoid" and "No Milk Today."

Co-headlining the show is The Brooklyn Bridge. The Bridge formed when Johnny Maestro, the Crests' lead singer, joined with Dion's backup singers and the Rhythm Method's horn players. In addition to Johnny's Crest hits ("16 Candles," "The Angels Listened In" and "Step by Step)," the Bridge's hits include "The Worst that Could Happen," "Welcome Me Love," "Blessed is the Rain," "You'll Never Walk Alone" and "Your Husband, My Wife."

Lead singer Joe Esposito is amazing as he carries on Maestro's legacy. Joe sang "Lady, Lady, Lady" in the 1983 hit movie Flashdance and "You're the Best" in "Karate Kid" as well as collaborating with Donna Summer on "Heaven Knows" and "Bad Girls."

The Happenings, featuring original lead singer Bob Miranda, had four gold records: "See You in September, (International #1 and still ranked in the top 100 summer songs in pop history), "I Got Rhythm," "Go Away Little Girl" and "My Mammy." His tribute to veterans, "Proud to Be an American," will bring down the house.

Opening the show will be Bobby Brooks Wilson. The son of Jackie Wilson ("Mr. Excitement"), Bobby recreates the on-stage persona of Jackie, including his uncanny resemblance, voice and moves on songs like "Lonely Teardrops," "Higher and Higher," "To Be Loved" and "I'll be Satisfied." Jackie's vocal range and stage moves inspired singers like Elvis Presley, James Brown and Michael Jackson. Bobby Brooks Wilson is the perfect up-tempo opening act that will bring the Kirby Center audience to their feet.

Ticket prices start at $49.50 and go on sale to the public on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. with a Kirby Member presale beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.