"Joe has opened a giant Pandora's box": Trump issues veiled threat to Biden on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he will be attending a hearing at the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. this week on his claim that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution. Trump has pushed the argument that he is protected from charges that he plotted to subvert the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing the ex-president's D.C. case, rejected his immunity claim, writing that the presidency “does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass.” As noted by Axios, however, Chutkan has agreed to pause proceedings while he attempts to appeal the decision.

Trump shared the news of his upcoming appeals court appearance on his Truth Social platform shortly after midnight on Monday. "I will be attending the Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday," he wrote. "Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country. If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his 'pockets' with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment. By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box."

"As President, I was protecting our Country, and doing a great job of doing so, just look around at the complete mess that Crooked Joe Biden has caused," Trump continued venting in a follow-up post. "The least I am entitled to is Presidential Immunity on Fake Biden Indictments!"