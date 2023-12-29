Joe Reilly's work with Pride, nightlife earns Press-Citizen's Person of the Year honor

Joe Reilly, the night mayor of Iowa City, poses for a portrait Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at the Element Hotel in Iowa City, Iowa.

Even on a quiet Tuesday night, Joe Reilly is on a first-name basis with most of the staff at an evening happy hour at the newly-opened Scout's Honor.

Reilly, who patrols town full time as the Nighttime Mayor for the Iowa City Downtown District, has built relationships with practically every business owner in the downtown area. He’s helped improve operations and revamp downtown safety while also bolstering the area's reputation and appearance.

That’s only the half of it.

Reilly has also spent countless hours with Iowa City Pride, first as a board member and as its current president. He’s been vital in helping rebuild the organization's reputation after a former president misused tens of thousands of dollars.

Friends, coworkers and family can't say enough about Reilly — hard-working, communicative, connected, funny and outgoing.

His continuous dedication to the Iowa City community is why Reilly is the Press-Citizen's 2023 Person of the Year.

'That's you'

Reilly was born and raised in Council Bluffs but has spent nearly all of his adult life in Iowa City since enrolling at the University of Iowa in 2005. He graduated from the Theatre Arts department a few years later and settled into the vibrant community.

He met his husband, John Mathias, shortly after graduation, and other than a brief stint in Waterloo had been consistently employed at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. He worked weird hours and bounced around the airport’s behind-the-scenes operations.

The Iowa City Downtown District posted an opening for the Nighttime Mayor position in 2019.

Reilly was at first hesitant. He was content with his position at the airport but felt the timing was right.

“I think the advice at least my generation heard growing up is you put your time in, you stay there and you don't leave," Reilly said. "I don't think that's true."

A few of his friends passed along the job opening, too, with some even picking out words from the job description and saying, “That’s you.”

Reilly's heart was in Iowa City. He knew he had to at least give it a shot.

What is a Nighttime Mayor?

When Reilly put in his two weeks at the Eastern Iowa Airport, he told his supervisor he was going to be the Nighttime Mayor of the Iowa City Downtown District.

“That’s a job?” his supervisor replied.

Across the country, there are notably very few nighttime mayors, Reilly said. He is a board member of the nationwide NITECAP organization, a collaborative initiative that looks to encourage the improvement of nightlife through positions like his. Reilly is accompanied on the board by nighttime leaders from much larger cities, including Seattle, Austin, Fort Lauderdale, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Iowa City’s nighttime position was not always full-time. When the listing went up in 2019, the district decided it was time for a change.

“It gives him the opportunity to work on the connections and the partnerships that are needed, with the university, with the city, with our restaurants and bars,” Iowa City Downtown District executive director Betsy Potter said. “There's definitely a full-time workload there.”

Reilly said he still has trouble explaining what he does without being able to provide concrete results.

“My work is in programs, is in listening to what our businesses are asking for or what we're hearing from the community," Reilly said. "Then we can act on it."

A key difference between Reilly’s role in Iowa City and some of his NITECAP counterparts is that he is not housed in city hall and has no enforcement power. which helps him build trust with businesses.

He said its valuable because he doesn’t control city code or hand out fines for improprieties.

Reilly started 2023 with an audit of the downtown nightlife where Reilly, his former boss Nancy Bird, University of Iowa dean Tanya Villhauer and members of Fraternity and Sorority Life walked around, noting areas that felt weird or unsafe or were too dark.

Reilly and others then cross-examined their notes with data from Iowa City police about assaults and sexual assaults, trying to find areas where people were less safe.

They collaborated with local businesses to improve lighting and access to video surveillance in order to discourage assaults.

That's just one initiative Reilly focuses on, emblematic of the hard-to-quantify impact he has.

“In previous jobs, it's very statistics-driven, regimented, [and] you know when you hit the goal because it's 'X' amount,” Reilly said. “This one's very much like, well, we know this is an issue because we see the spot and we know what it needs, but like how, you know, you can't instantly prove that what you’ve said you’re doing is getting done.”

As Nighttime Mayor, Reilly also builds connections between businesses and programs they're interested in.

Scout's Honor is set to run a Dry January mocktail competition to open the year, and Reilly said in cases like that, he can be the connection point between the establishment and other interested businesses. He’s also pitching in an Iowa City Downtown District gift card for the winner.

Joe Reilly, president of Iowa City Pride, speaks during the 52nd annual Iowa City Pride Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Taking Pride

Reilly took over as president of Iowa City Pride after some of the organization's most difficult years. He succeeded Jewell Amos, who helped right the course for Pride in the years after former president Anthony Sivanthaphanith misused more than $35,000 of the organization’s money.

“It was such a punch to the gut for all of our board,” Reilly said. “But you just have to put it behind you and have to hope that people trust you again, and sometimes, that trust doesn’t come back.”

The local Pride organization has moved past the incident. Sivanthaphanith pleaded guilty to theft in May and is repaying the money he misused on dining and travel. Meanwhile, this year’s Pride celebration in June welcomed a record number of vendors and thousands flocked to Iowa City's downtown for the all-day event.

“I think we've been more galvanized than ever to make Iowa City somewhere that is a safe haven for people to be whoever it is that they choose to be,” Andy Owens said. Owens is a friend of Reilly and the Vice President of Pride.

For Owens, who is also the Pride president-elect, Reilly’s leadership has been nothing short of exceptional.

“He does what he does because he cares and he wants people to care,” Owens said. “And he wants Iowa City and the Pride board to be the best place that it can be.”

‘Down to clown’

Reilly is always willing to have a good time. Owens said Reilly is “down to clown.”

An avid Hawkeye fan, Reilly attends football games with friends and has developed an obsession with the Iowa women’s basketball team.

His love for the team has inspired him to model his life after a phrase used across Hawkeye sports — "1% better." Reilly sets a goal of becoming 1% better at something on any given day, week or month.

“Can I get to learn a couple more names in our downtown?” Reilly said. “Can I build a relationship, just one more this week or this month? It really resonated with me. It’s so simple and it’s an easy way to break down that process… so that it doesn’t seem so overwhelming.”

His husband, John, is the crew chief of the “chain gang” at Kinnick Stadium for every home game. That means the pair don’t get to watch Iowa football together often, but they still connect in their special way — through the mid-game Panchero’s burrito lift.

“Joe has a very demonstrative way of over-emphasizing the burrito lift,” Mathias said. “So he’s real easy to pick out in the crowd.”

Mathias will then pull off his hat and wave it toward his life partner.

The pair first met in June 2010, fittingly, at the local pride celebration, where Reilly’s shirt featured an outline of Johann Sebastian Bach and a pun that still makes him laugh. It immediately caught Mathias’ eye and gave him a great first impression of Reilly's humor and outgoing, fun nature.

Mathias said Reilly's role as full-time nighttime mayor is a match made in heaven.

“We've always loved downtown Iowa City,” Mathias said. “You know, that's where we met. It's where we like to go to eat, it's where we would hang out with friends and everything, so he is very invested in keeping Iowa City such a vibrant place.”

