Joe Rogan Corrected On His Own Show For Dissing Biden...By Quoting Trump

Joe Rogan accused President Joe Biden of saying something really dumb ― when the president was actually referencing something former President Donald Trump said.

The controversial podcaster was then fact-checked, apparently by one of his own producers, on-camera.

In an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” released on Spotify Thursday, Rogan suggested Biden was mentally unfit for office.

“Did you hear what he said yesterday, or a couple days ago?” Rogan asked his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal, in an exchange first flagged by Mediaite. “He’s talking about the Revolutionary War. He’s like, ‘One of the reasons why we lost the Revolutionary War ... was that they didn’t have enough airports.’”

“If you were you at any other job, and you were talking like that, they’d go, ‘Hey, you’re done,’” he added.

MUST-WATCH: @joerogan says people regret voting for Biden and labels him mentally incompetent for talking about “airports during the revolutionary war” — then fact-checks himself… and slowly realizes TRUMP SAID IT. Whoopsy!🤦🏻♂️



More: https://t.co/M8jrmunMMCpic.twitter.com/YbyU2W1wWQ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 22, 2023

Biden did say a version of that. Except it was back in 2020, and he was saying it to criticize Trump, who mixed up his wars during a speech in 2019, suggesting that George Washington’s forces seized airports. (Airports did not exist when George Washington was alive. Trump later blamed the flub on a teleprompter issue).

The Associated Press published a fact check on the matter in 2021 after a deceptively edited clip of Biden’s remarks went viral.

Rogan and his guest continued their discussion, but several minutes later, an off-camera voice chimed in to ask, “Is this the video you were talking about?”

A clip of Biden’s speech played, and Rogan said, “Yeah, that’s it.”

“Just for the record,” the person said, “it’s not fake, but he was referencing Trump saying that.”

Awkward.

Even more awkward? Seconds after making his false Biden assertion, Rogan had complained about the “media gaslighting people.”

Interestingly, after learning it was Trump who made the mistake, Rogan didn’t seem to think it was such a big deal.

“So, he fucked up,” he said with a laugh.

Watch the entire exchange below.