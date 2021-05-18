Joe Rogan criticized, mocked after saying straight white men are silenced by 'woke' culture

Matteo Moschella and Wilson Wong
·3 min read
Joe Rogan, one of the most popular podcast hosts in the world, drew mockery and criticism after he claimed on his show that straight white men were being silenced because of "woke" culture.

In an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" last week, the host spoke to standup comedian Joe List about evolving boundaries of what makes for acceptable comedy.

“Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being canceled that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?” Rogan asked.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” he said on the podcast. “It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk."

The 53-year-old former television personality continued to rant that straight white men would eventually no longer be "allowed to go outside."

As List began to laugh, Rogan continued: “I’m not joking. It really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

“We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position,” Rogan said.

Backlash was swift, as some noted that Spotify, which signed a deal worth about $100 million with Rogan last year, did not have any control over the content on his show.

"Joe Rogan made his comments about straight white men not being able to talk due to 'woke culture' on his podcast which was acquired by Spotify in a $100m deal, that has 11 million listeners per episode and lets him talk about literally anything," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted a photo with the repeated phrase: "Joe Rogan is Goop for men," referring to Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website, which has been criticized for making "deceptive" and "unsubstantiated" claims, according to the watchdog group Truth in Advertising.

Rogan is infamous for interviewing several controversial figures, including far-right Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia. He came under fire late last month after he falsely claimed on his show that healthy young adults do not need to get vaccinated. The podcast host later clarified in a podcast episode on April 29 that he was "not an anti-vax person."

"I'm not a doctor, I'm a f---ing moron, and I'm a cage fighting commentator," he said during the episode. "I'm not a respected source of information, even for me."

