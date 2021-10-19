Joe Rogan defends 'friend' Sanjay Gupta: We had an 'enjoyable conversation'

Joe Rogan came to the defense of CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta after his appearance on Rogan's podcast went viral for a conversation they had about his use of ivermectin after catching COVID-19.

The FDA stresses ivermectin is not approved for treating or preventing COVID-19, but Rogan says he was prescribed ivermectin from his doctor, which has a form developed for human use for some infections caused by parasites as well as a form for veterinary use. During a three-hour episode of his podcast, Rogan confronted Gupta over what he said was CNN misreporting his use of ivermectin as him taking "horse dewormer" to treat COVID-19.

Gupta received criticism on social media for his interaction with Rogan, who sought to clarify in a Saturday Instagram post that his discussion with Gupta was overall cordial and a "very enjoyable conversation."

"If you’ve only seen clips online you would think that @drsanjaygupta and I had a tense and uncomfortable encounter when we sat down for 3 hours," Rogan said in the post. "The reality is that disagreement was a very small part of what was overall a very enjoyable conversation."

"Sanjay is a really nice person and I like him a lot. After our time together I consider him a friend," he added. "People on network TV don’t have anything remotely similar to the kind of freedom I enjoy doing the podcast. For him to dive into my world and have an open form conversation with no restrictions took real courage, and I appreciate it very much."

Gupta wrote an op-ed for CNN about his experience on Rogan's show, saying he was glad he did it and that he hoped he convinced "just a few" of Rogan's listeners of his arguments.

"I guess a small part of me thought I might change Joe Rogan's mind about vaccines. After this last exchange, I realized it was probably futile. His mind was made up, and there would always be plenty of misinformation out there neatly packaged to support his convictions," Gupta wrote. "Truth is though, I am still glad I did it. My three-hour-long conversation wasn't just with Rogan. If just a few of his listeners were convinced, it will have been well worth it."

