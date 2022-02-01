Joe Rogan GOADS Twitter as Ivermectin study suggests drug may have anti-viral effect
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss new developments in the research of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss new developments in the research of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.
The Sussexes speak up hours before Spotify’s CEO announced plans to implement policy changes.
In a video for Esquire, the Marvel star explained how running and a carb-free diet helped him to slim down for his portrayal of the legendary rocker.
Joe Burrow has an opportunity to make history Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.
The City Girls had everyone shopping and twerking during their performance at the Savage X Fenty store.
Hadid posed behind-the-scenes of a new Michael Kors campaign, wearing a lacy slip dress and matching strappy sandals.
Now that's what we call a close encounter! Were the 1990s the best time for science fiction? We'd be inclined to say yes. Perhaps we can chalk that up to Hollywood's transition into a new age of novel computer-generated effects blended with old school puppetry and makeup methodologies. The result is something magical — an ephemeral middle ground between worlds both real and imagined. Moreover, the decade represented a time when filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, Paul Verhoeven, T
One factor contributing to the surging inflation levels continues to be global supply chain issues — a problem that may extend well into 2022. According to Cetera Investment Management CIO Gene Goldman, however, the easing of supply chain woes can be expected to come around summertime.
Drake's four-year-old son Adonis flexed his bilingual skills in a recent video his father posted on social media.
The Green Bay Packers have promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator as they fill the vacancy created when Nathaniel Hackett left to become Denver Broncos head coach. Stenavich has coached the Packers’ offensive line in each of Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as head coach and helped that unit withstand numerous injuries. He added the title of running game coordinator this season.
The controversial podcaster says he wants to "find a better point of view," but also defended his guests.
The Xbox hard drives of the world needed a break eventually. For February 2022, Xbox Game Pass isn’t cluttering the most jam-packed release slate in recent memory. Not only is the upcoming lineup fairly slight, but some of the best and biggest on Microsoft’s games-on-demand service will soon be unavailable.
"I’m going to make a run at being the sexiest coach in the NFL against him," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
Although the podcaster later deleted the tweet, he made no reference to the error.
Yes, the answer is "yes" to all of them.View Entire Post ›
January Jones, 44, rocks a silk chemise dress for her birthday dinner—and wow, her entire bod is fit AF. Lagree Pilates and yoga are her go-to workouts.
"Turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that I'm running out of time to matter in society's eyes," Kryst wrote in the Allure essay last year.
Cheers to the couple—Ashton Kutcher recently caught his wife, Mila Kunis, celebrating the end of their Dry January a little early. Watch her hilarious reaction below!
She may be evil, but she makes great TV.
Ric Flair first announced the split on social media this week
Ling discussed going on two consecutive dates with Prince, during which they stayed up until five o'clock in the morning.