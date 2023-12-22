Joe Rogan knocks Biden over Trump’s claim of airports during Revolutionary War

Conservative podcast host Joe Rogan slammed what he said were President Biden’s claims about not having enough airports during the Revolutionary War, when it was former President Trump who said it.

During Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” with guest and mixed martial arts fighter Bo Nickal, Rogan said some voters regret voting for Biden in 2020. They both criticized the president’s mental abilities and how he speaks publicly.

“It’s insane, the media gaslight,” Rogan said, highlighted by Mediaite. “It’s just, people are so afraid of Trump being in office, of Republicans being in office.”

Rogan’s producer stepped in to show the two the video they were referencing, where Biden is mocking Trump for his incorrect comments about airports in the Revolutionary War.

Shortened clips of Biden saying the claim circulated the internet with misleading audio transcriptions and gained 5.4 million views, The Associated Press found.

The AP found that Biden’s full comments came during a 2020 campaign rally in Tampa, Fla., when he criticized Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and launched into a statement about Trump’s past false claims.

“Donald Trump when he thinks of climate change, he says hoax. Well, guess what? Speaking of hoaxes, remember what he said about these increasing violent hurricanes and the frequency? He actually said, maybe we should detonate a nuclear bomb over the Atlantic. By the way, the same stable genius who said the biggest problem we had in the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports,” Biden said, according to the AP.

The AP reported that Trump’s initial comments about airports came during a July 5, 2019, speech where he mixed up years and centuries, shifting from the Revolutionary War to modern times and back to the War of 1812 and said George Washington’s forces seized airports.

According to the National Park Service, the oldest airport in the U.S. is the College Park Airport in College Park, Md., and began as a training site for military pilots in 1907.

Rogan and Nickal shook off the fact-check, admitting the claim first came from Trump.

“Oh, OK,” Rogan said. “So he f—ed up.”

“You can tell he, like, messed up his words,” Nickal said. “But that’s the thing about media these days, it’s like, you gotta look into it.”

