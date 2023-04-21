Joe Rogan mocks Budweiser for 'cliche' patriotic ad: 'Dumbest commercial of all time'

NextShark

The woman who stabbed an 18-year-old Asian American Indiana University student in the head with a pocketknife in January has been indicted and could face a life behind bars. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, Indiana, was charged with a federal hate crime by a federal grand jury at her indictment in Evansville on Thursday, the Department of Justice announced in a recent press release. The press release noted that Davis “willfully caused bodily injury to the victim and attempted to do so using a knife, because of the victim’s race and national origin,” adding that she attempted “to kill the victim.”