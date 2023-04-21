Joe Rogan mocks Budweiser for 'cliche' patriotic ad: 'Dumbest commercial of all time'
Podcast host Joe Rogan ripped Budweiser's new patriotic ad intended to quell controversy that arose from Dylan Mulvaney partnership.
Podcast host Joe Rogan ripped Budweiser's new patriotic ad intended to quell controversy that arose from Dylan Mulvaney partnership.
Representative Carlos Gimenez on Friday became the eleventh member of Congress from Florida to endorse former president Donald Trump in the 2024 race.
J. Dustin David Cain, 44, of Topeka, was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond in connection to felony criminal damage to property and more.
The actor has been known to be an avid supporter of the L.A. Kings and even created a video to play on the Jumbotron for the team
The change is being made in an effort to reduce game lengths and the number of plays per game.
Lyft is slashing 1,200 from its workforce, the WSJ reports. The cuts come as the company is racing to slash costs to better compete with Uber.
Paltrow addressed her Marvel future on "The Goop Podcast" with Scarlett Johansson. The actress has played Pepper Potts in seven MCU movies.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg (D.) and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R.) have reached a "settlement agreement" that will see Mark Pomerantz, a prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump, offer testimony early next month.
"I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it," she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show
A couple of weeks ago, Guy Cummins decided to stop selling Bud Light. The owner of Florence, Ky.-based Smokin This and That BBQ had noticed patrons were bickering over the beverage - a longtime customer favorite.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. After the brand partnered with transgender actress and comedian Dylan Mulvaney, Cummins said, it became a source of tension in his restaurant. "When this first started happening
After the New York Post revealed Hunter Biden's laptop story, Antony Blinken reached out to Mike Morell to collect signatures from intel figures to discredit the story.
Fans of every NBA lottery team can now officially get their hopes up getting the No. 1 overall pick.
John Leguizamo has repeatedly spoken about the lack of diversity in the voice cast of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," after starring in the 1993 movie.
‘We weren’t married very long,’ the actor says about her ex
The woman who stabbed an 18-year-old Asian American Indiana University student in the head with a pocketknife in January has been indicted and could face a life behind bars. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, Indiana, was charged with a federal hate crime by a federal grand jury at her indictment in Evansville on Thursday, the Department of Justice announced in a recent press release. The press release noted that Davis “willfully caused bodily injury to the victim and attempted to do so using a knife, because of the victim’s race and national origin,” adding that she attempted “to kill the victim.”
A proposed Chinese-owned EV battery component plant in Michigan facing public opposition eked out a key legislative win on Thursday when the state's Senate Appropriations Committee approved US$175 million in incentives by a 10-9 vote. All six Republican members and three Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee voted against financing Gotion Inc's 700-acre project in Green Charter Township in rural Michigan. The vote was the final one needed to approve the transfer of state tax dollars,
Police have arrested a second accused prostitute wanted in connection with the death of a Walton County father.
“Twitter it’s been fun.”
According to officials, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Highway 76 and Highway 17.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has chosen William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science to anchor the program. The university announced Friday that NOAA is providing an $8 million grant to the institute to implement the project. The NOAA's new program will fund efforts to remove derelict traps used to harvest blue, Dungeness and stone crabs as well as the American and spiny species of lobsters.
See who's knocking from the comfort of your couch — and save big with the doorbell's lowest price ever.