Joe Rogan Owns A Hennessey Velociraptor 600

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Huge props for this one…

People seem to be pretty mad at Joe Rogan at the moment for a number of weird reasons. Personally, I think he’s a pretty cool guy with a nice car collection, including a Hennessey Velociraptor 600. The man revealed his acquisition on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year, earning heartfelt thanks from Hennessey Performance Engineering. Those Texas boys have to stick together these days.

Check out which celebrities own cool American muscle cars here.

Rogan is a bit of an extreme risk taker as clearly evidenced by the man revealing he takes supplements on a daily basis. He also works out, something which is also controversial these days. It’s only proper the man doesn’t just have a regular Ford Raptorbut instead a truck which looks like it takes its vitamins, lifts weights, and can hang with the horses.

In case you don’t remember when it was first announced way back in 2017, which at this point feels like 10 years ago, the Hennessey Velociraptor 600 uses twin turbos and a long list of other mods to push out 600-bhp and 622 lb.-ft. of torque. This of course involves upgrading the ECU and doing calibration as well as testing on a dyno.

For good measure, Hennessey does their slate of aesthetic upgrades like exterior graphics, embroidered headrests, etc. so everyone knows you don’t just have a weak little Ford Raptor. For good measure, they also put 5 LED lights in the custom front bumper so you can blind people who cut you off (actually, don’t do that, it’s illegal) and an extra-aggressive rear bumper designed to not crumple like an egg.

With 20-inch wheels and 35-inch Toyo tires, plus a 3-inch lift to accommodate all that rubber, this is the kind of vehicle short people dread. At 5’ 8” Rogan isn’t super tall but he isn’t short, so I’m not sure if he has some fold-down steps or if he depends on his superior upper-body strength to hoist himself into the cab.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.